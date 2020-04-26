Divorced mother of three struggles without child support

I made arrangements to have a volunteer drop off grocery store gift cards right away. They would leave them outside her sliding glass door, since she was in a first-floor apartment. The volunteer would put them in an envelope and text her when they were there. I also asked the woman about their toiletries and other household necessities, and found they were nearly out of these as well. I added an additional gift card for these items.

We continued reviewing her budget, adding four months rent to her list, two months of past due rent and two months going forward, along with paying her overdue utilities and some into the future. This would remove the extreme stress she was going through over these expenses for the next few months, and keep them all in safe shelter beyond this initial crisis. This would also help the landlord who was suffering financially due to the lack of rental income.

The woman shared how her landlord took good care of their building and had told her how difficult it was going to be for him at this time. We both shared our concerns over the future of all unemployed renters and their inability to ever catch up once they return to work. My hope is that banks and mortgage companies will allow mortgages to be put on hold for the next few months, and payments added to the back end of the loan. This is a good idea, but I have yet to see it take place in reality.