Divorced mother of three struggles without child support

Dear W.C.,
I am a single mother living in an apartment with my three children. My ex-husband and I are divorced, and due to the loss of his job, he can no longer pay me child support. I am still working, but only part-time now.
I am afraid to go to work, due to risking being exposed to this virus, but I am more afraid of being unable to feed my children. I am being very careful as far as wearing a mask and gloves when I am at work. Due to the reduction in my hours and the lack of child support, I have not been able to pay my rent or utilities for the past two months.
I also am struggling to have enough food for the kids, as they are eating every meal at home now. There just are not enough funds to pay all these expenses. My ex-husband has applied for unemployment, and I am hopeful he will be able to begin paying child support again soon. Until then, I don’t know how we are going to get by.
Dear Readers,
It has been weeks now since many people lost their jobs, and have yet to begin to receive unemployment. Many also are waiting on their stimulus checks or transfers that will help put a dent in their expenses. The problem is that many people already are in so much debt that those funds are already spent before they even reach their bank accounts.
Then, we add in the additional need for food, medications and toiletries, and the reality is there are many, many people in desperate need.
This single mother was one of the many letters received this week that highlight the new reality for people in our communities who live paycheck to paycheck. These are often who we refer to as the working poor. These people often work hard at more than one job being paid low wages just to make ends meet each month.
Now that the working poor have lost their ability to earn even those low wages, due to no fault of their own, there are few safety nets in place to catch every individual in this country at the same time. That is why we are now receiving so many pleas for help.
After doing a thorough investigation into the single mother’s references and other information, I called the woman to learn more about her situation. She answered the phone, and we began our long conversation. I could hear children laughing and playing in the background, and she explained her oldest daughter was reading a book to the two younger children. She added, “She wants to be a teacher someday, so this has been a good learning experience for her.”
The proud mother told me about her children and how this self-isolation has affected them. She shared how the children had become better friends now, and they felt even closer as a family. She said: “Before, they used to barely spend time together. Now, we have no choice but to be each other’s best friends. I hope when this is all over, it stays this way.”
The woman also told me about her youngest child’s health challenges and how she still needed regular medical care in Milwaukee. She told me how they have used tele-medicine recently, but she also needed to take her for treatment soon, because without this treatment her condition could become life threatening.
I asked the woman about her ex-husband, and she told me that due to a drinking problem and verbal abuse she had endured while they were married, he had very little contact with the children. He also had not been good about proper care for their child with special needs. He had supervised visitation before the virus struck, but he did not seem interested in continuing that in the future.
The woman said he had been consistent with his child support in the past, and she hoped he was able to help the children again soon, as she relied on that income to get by each month.
The woman was able to send me photos of her bills and budget. We went over these, and I made lists of all her overdue expenses. The woman was able to send me photos of her refrigerator and her apartment. The refrigerator was indeed nearly empty. Her cabinets were about the same. I asked if she would be able to go grocery shopping, and she said she could. She said she would leave her children home so as not to risk exposing them to anything at the grocery store, and she would wear her mask and gloves.
I made arrangements to have a volunteer drop off grocery store gift cards right away. They would leave them outside her sliding glass door, since she was in a first-floor apartment. The volunteer would put them in an envelope and text her when they were there. I also asked the woman about their toiletries and other household necessities, and found they were nearly out of these as well. I added an additional gift card for these items.
We continued reviewing her budget, adding four months rent to her list, two months of past due rent and two months going forward, along with paying her overdue utilities and some into the future. This would remove the extreme stress she was going through over these expenses for the next few months, and keep them all in safe shelter beyond this initial crisis. This would also help the landlord who was suffering financially due to the lack of rental income.
The woman shared how her landlord took good care of their building and had told her how difficult it was going to be for him at this time. We both shared our concerns over the future of all unemployed renters and their inability to ever catch up once they return to work. My hope is that banks and mortgage companies will allow mortgages to be put on hold for the next few months, and payments added to the back end of the loan. This is a good idea, but I have yet to see it take place in reality.
The woman shared with me the details of her job, and her daily fear of either becoming deathly ill or being asymptomatic and spreading the illness to her children without even realizing it. We talked about the ways she should be protecting herself, and the safety measures she should be utilizing. She did admit her employer had implemented some additional safety measures recently that helped to ease some of her anxiety. That is something we are all sharing during this pandemic — anxiety.
There are few people I have talked to recently who do not share fear and anxiety over our economy, our health and our future.
The final thing I talked to the woman about was her transportation. After several questions, I was able to find out her car was in very bad shape. She told me about the excessive miles and balding tires. The check-engine light frequently came on, and she had already been stranded while in Milwaukee at the hospital with her daughter. She sent me pictures of the car, including the odometer, and of repair quotes she had obtained before the pandemic, and they were quite extensive and expensive for the age of the car.
It would not be a good use of our funds to repair a car that would not run for long. We had a recent donation of a vehicle that would be perfect for this mother and children. It would provide safe transportation for both work and medical care. I made arrangements to have the car registered in her name using the new methods required by the DMV, and she was able to pick up the car the following day.
We ended our call with the mother and children all on speaker phone together thanking us for our help. We also said a prayer together thanking all of you, our donors, for your support during these trying times and the years of poverty relief we together have already provided to thousands of our fellow creations. We ended our call with a promise to talk again once she received the vehicle.
The next day, I called the mother and children to see what they thought of the donated car. They had all just taken a ride in the car, after the mother had thoroughly cleaned and disinfected it just to be extra cautious with the children. They were all so excited and shouted out together, “Thank you.”
The mother was crying tears of joy over not just the car, but also the gift cards for food she held in her hands as we spoke. While the mother was silent on the phone for a few minutes, I believed to be overcome with emotion over the help we were providing, the oldest daughter told me about all the cool features she loved about the car.
I then heard her say to her mother: “Mom you can stop crying. It’s okay now. We will be alright.”
The mother finally was able to speak, and shared her gratitude for the way we together had changed their lives overnight. We all said goodbye with the farewell so many are using these days, “I hope you stay healthy.” I share that wish with all of you as well.
We are hoping and praying for the end of this crisis soon. With each passing day, the need for assistance is bigger. We continue to have those who are sick, those who are so selflessly caring for the sick, our first responders, and the many people who go to work so we may have food and other essentials in our prayers.
If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
At this time, we need to remain strong, helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations. We know many of you are very concerned. We are, too, but we also have great faith this won’t last forever. This, too, shall pass. We will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.
We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Family Foundation, Mark and Natalie Reno, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Electronic Specialties, Daryl and Geri Braun, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Freedom Plastics Foundation, Hufcor Fund, Kunes Country Auto Group, Joyce Byers, The Gary and Nancy Blemel Charitable Fund of InFaith Community Foundation, Brian and Becky Pollard, Dick and Jean Honeyager, William Norton, William Davit, David Greenawalt, Paula Harris, Paypal Giving Fund, Teresa Hurley, Karin Collamore, Jeff Zott, Scott Annen, William Wright, Estelle Reeder, Phil Allen, Jeanne Allen, Bruce Baldwin, John and Sally Dicmas, Karin Slayton, Deborah Bollman, Charles and Nancy Castelein, Kathryn Petrie, Nancy Dunn, Clark and Charlene Hatfield, Gregory Swanson, George and Nadine Kelm, Steven and Karen Johnson, John and Virginia Sullivan, Wayne and Maria Osborn, Mark and Patricia Solheim, Kevin and Theresa Watts, James and Mary Johnson, Richard and Ann Weber, Joseph and Arlene Wachal, Judith Townsend, William and Jean Isaacson, Nancy Ferguson, Dorothy Tookey, James Dyer, Denise Hubbard, Bob and Millie McCormick, and Alliant Energy Foundation.
Memorials: The estate of Joyce E. Dougherty in her memory.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Judy and Wendy.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
