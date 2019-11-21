Early drug stores were social centers in the community

Unless one reads James Simmons’ magnificent, “Annals of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, 1835-1897,” one is not likely to know very much about the history of the city’s businesses during the 19th century. This column is intended to help augment the community’s collective historical memory of the 19th century.
One of the most notable and influential businessmen in Geneva/Lake Geneva during the 19th century was Lewis Curtis, for whom Curtis Street is named.
Lewis Curtis was born in Plymouth, N.Y., in Chenago County in upstate New York on Nov. 8, 1816. After living in Syracuse, New York and in Toledo, Ohio, where he was in business, he moved to Geneva in 1849 and opened the first drug store in Walworth County. Shortly before he left Toledo for Geneva, he married Mary Humphrey. They eventually had four children, including Hiram Curtis who, with Civil War veteran Dwight Sidney Allen, had the Metropolitan Block (today’s Landmark Center) constructed in 1873 at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets.
Soon after arriving in Geneva, Lewis Curtis became a member of the Presbyterian Church, which later became the First Congregational Church. Curtis served as a leading member of the First Congregational Church for the rest of his life.
For 12 years beginning in 1866, Lewis Curtis served as the postmaster in Geneva. He played a key role in persuading the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad to restore rail service from Chicago to Geneva in 1871. Lewis Curtis died at his home in Lake Geneva on July 8, 1904, at the age of 87.
Lewis Curtis was succeeded in the local drug store business in Geneva by Robert Bruce Arnold. Robert Bruce Arnold had been born in 1853. In 1865, he and his father moved to Geneva from Elkhart County, Indiana, and settled on a farm at the southeast corner of Bloomfield Road and today’s county Highway H, (across Highway H to the east of where Badger High School is today), an area which became known as Arnold’s Corners.
In 1877, Robert Bruce Arnold graduated from the Chicago College of Pharmacy, which was then part of Northwestern University. After graduation, he served as a clerk in Lewis Curtis’s drug store until he purchased it from Curtis in 1878.
On Jan. 1, 1889, he married Hattie Winegar of Kenosha County. Robert Bruce Arnold’s drug store was originally located in the Metropolitan Block, but in 1914 he moved it across Main Street into a new building just to the west of the First National Bank (today’s Champ’s Sports Bar). Most older residents of Lake Geneva will remember Arnold’s Drug Store. As World War I came to an end, Robert Bruce Arnold retired and turned the drug store over to his children, Edwin Arnold and Edith Arnold, both of whom were registered pharmacists. During the decades following the end of World War II, Arnold’s Drug Store was run by his grandson, Bruce Arnold.
Over the course of his long life in Geneva/Lake Geneva, Robert Bruce Arnold was a member of Masonic Lodge #44, of the Union Chapter #28 of the Delavan Knights Templars, and of the Mystic Shrine. He was also an active member of the First Congregational Church in Lake Geneva. He passed away at his home of a heart attack on Dec. 2, 1926.
One of his grandson Bruce Arnold’s cousins was John Arnold, whose house was at Arnold’s Corners. John Arnold was Lake Geneva’s postmaster (and my boss) during the 1960s. Before becoming postmaster, John Arnold had worked at the First National Bank.
One of Lewis Curtis’s competitors was William Henry Hammersley, who owned the second drug store in Geneva. W.H. Hammersley had been born in Hanley, Staffordshire, in England on Jan. 8, 1832. He and his family immigrated to New York City in 1844 when he was 12 years old. W. H. Hammersley eventually became associated with his father in importing china and earthenware to New York City — a business that he engaged in for 10 years. Staffordshire, Hammersley’s home county in England, has been a pottery making center since at least 1467.
On Oct. 6, 1848, W. H. Hammersley married Elizabeth H. Smith. In 1863, he and his wife migrated from New York City to Geneva, where on Sept. 23, 1865, he opened a drug store on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street. It was located on the very site where Hammersley’s drug store existed during the 1940s and ‘50s.
W. H. Hammersley ran his drug store until he retired and turned it over to his son to manage. During the 1940s and 1950s, his grandson, Bill Hammersley, managed Hammersley’s Drug Store.
W.H. Hammersley was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Lake Geneva, serving as its choir leader, Sunday school superintendent, and elder. He passed away on April 6, 1906, at the age of 74.
During the 1940s and ‘50s as I was growing up, both Arnold’s drug store and Hammersley’s drug store were very important social centers in Lake Geneva. Both played key roles in my life and in the lives of most residents of Lake Geneva. I spent countless hours sitting on the stools at the counters of the soda fountains in both drug stores, drinking Cherry Cokes and Green River phosphates and chatting with my friends.
At the time, I had no idea of the historical importance of the two drug stores or that their existence stretched back to the middle of the 19th century in Geneva/Lake Geneva. Nor was I aware of whom Curtis Street was named after, nor that Lewis Curtis had established the first drug store in Geneva in 1840. The Geneva Lake Museum’s “Main Street” exhibit today features Arnold’s Drug Store.
A third drug store in Lake Geneva was opened during the 1950s, McCullough’s drug store. It had two different locations on the east side of the 200 block of Broad Street, across the street from the Geneva Theater.
Today residents of Lake Geneva shop at the Walgreens drug store on the far east side of the city. Walgreens, like most 21st century drug stores, lacks the character and vitality of Arnold’s and Hammerley’s drug stores, which had helped to make Main Street Lake Geneva’s social center during the 19th and 20th centuries.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
A note to readers of my columns:
I very much appreciate all of the readers who have commented favorably on the columns that I have written. In particular, I would like to thank Joyce Bouhl, who informed me that two of my collateral ancestors, Margaret Quinn and Ruth Quinn, were founding members in 1919 of the Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion’s Auxiliary. I would also like to thank Lyle “Squeaker” Clayton for his kind comments regarding my column about his grandfather, Edwin Traver, and his great uncle, Lyle Traver, and I would like to apologize to Lyle’s sister, Mary Clayton Sibbing, for not mentioning her name in my column about the Travers.