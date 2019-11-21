Early drug stores were social centers in the community

Lewis Curtis was succeeded in the local drug store business in Geneva by Robert Bruce Arnold. Robert Bruce Arnold had been born in 1853. In 1865, he and his father moved to Geneva from Elkhart County, Indiana, and settled on a farm at the southeast corner of Bloomfield Road and today’s county Highway H, (across Highway H to the east of where Badger High School is today), an area which became known as Arnold’s Corners.

In 1877, Robert Bruce Arnold graduated from the Chicago College of Pharmacy, which was then part of Northwestern University. After graduation, he served as a clerk in Lewis Curtis’s drug store until he purchased it from Curtis in 1878.

On Jan. 1, 1889, he married Hattie Winegar of Kenosha County. Robert Bruce Arnold’s drug store was originally located in the Metropolitan Block, but in 1914 he moved it across Main Street into a new building just to the west of the First National Bank (today’s Champ’s Sports Bar). Most older residents of Lake Geneva will remember Arnold’s Drug Store. As World War I came to an end, Robert Bruce Arnold retired and turned the drug store over to his children, Edwin Arnold and Edith Arnold, both of whom were registered pharmacists. During the decades following the end of World War II, Arnold’s Drug Store was run by his grandson, Bruce Arnold.