Early settlers discover a pretty inland lake not far from Chicago

Second of three parts

In my previous column about factors that have influenced Lake Geneva’s history, I concentrated on its “pre-history,” i.e. upon geological considerations, including especially the impact of the retreating glacier during the last Ice Age that carved out Geneva Lake, configured the hills that surrounding Lake Geneva, and formed the Kettle Moraine in the northwest part of Walworth County.

I also described the Mound Builders and the Potawatomi who lived in the Lake Geneva area before the first white settlers arrived.

In this column, I will focus on human factors that influenced Lake Geneva’s 19th century history, beginning in the early 1830s.

However, it was an environmental factor that occurred 900 miles to the east of Lake Geneva that would play an important role in Lake Geneva’s history. At the beginning of the 1830s, most of the tillable soil in the state of Vermont (which had become a state in 1790) had become exhausted. Much of the land in Vermont was rocky and mountainous except for the land adjacent to Lake Champlain and in the Connecticut River Valley.