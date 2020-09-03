Early settlers discover a pretty inland lake not far from Chicago

Second of three parts
In my previous column about factors that have influenced Lake Geneva’s history, I concentrated on its “pre-history,” i.e. upon geological considerations, including especially the impact of the retreating glacier during the last Ice Age that carved out Geneva Lake, configured the hills that surrounding Lake Geneva, and formed the Kettle Moraine in the northwest part of Walworth County.
I also described the Mound Builders and the Potawatomi who lived in the Lake Geneva area before the first white settlers arrived.
In this column, I will focus on human factors that influenced Lake Geneva’s 19th century history, beginning in the early 1830s.
However, it was an environmental factor that occurred 900 miles to the east of Lake Geneva that would play an important role in Lake Geneva’s history. At the beginning of the 1830s, most of the tillable soil in the state of Vermont (which had become a state in 1790) had become exhausted. Much of the land in Vermont was rocky and mountainous except for the land adjacent to Lake Champlain and in the Connecticut River Valley.
During the previous five decades, people from Massachusetts and Connecticut had moved to Vermont and began farming there. But because the land in Vermont had become exhausted by 1830, the descendants of these early settlers in Vermont were compelled to move elsewhere if they wanted to find new land to farm. By this time, much of the land in upstate New York, western Pennsylvania, northern Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, and southern Michigan had been claimed by people who had moved there from the eastern states. Thus many of the people who had been compelled to leave Vermont and move west had to skip over these areas and move further west to a region which Native American Indians had just been removed from and forced to move west across the Mississippi River.
The U.S. government began selling the land that formerly had been the home of Native Americans. This land being sold (cheaply) included the southern portion of the Territory of Wisconsin, which had been separated from Michigan Territory in 1836 and had become a territory in its own right. This land included a beautiful lake six miles north of the state of Illinois. Migrants from Vermont and upstate New York were the earliest white settlers of what became the village of Geneva.
Another major factor that compelled people from Vermont and upstate New York to move west was a component of the common law called “primogenitor,” which maintained that only the oldest son of a family could inherit the family’s property, including its farm land.
Accordingly, the second, third, fourth, etc., sons had to move elsewhere if they were to acquire land of their own.
It took a long time to walk from Vermont or upstate New York to the Territory of Wisconsin, but fortunately another mode of transportation had become available — water transportation. The Erie Canal, which ran from Albany to Buffalo, New York, had opened in 1825.
Canal boats transported many thousands of people from Vermont and upstate New York to Buffalo in western New York state where they boarded lake schooners, which subsequently sailed on the Great Lakes all the way to the western shores of Lake Michigan, where passengers disembarked at the port cities of Milwaukee, Southport (today Kenosha), and Chicago, where some of them made their way overland to the newly founded village of Geneva by walking, or riding in horse-drawn wagons, or stagecoaches.
During the early 1830s, another new village had been founded at the southern tip of Lake Michigan adjacent to a U.S. Army post, Fort Dearborn. This new village quickly grew into a thriving community. The economic activity that fueled the growth of this new village, called Chicago, was the buying and selling of land. Many of the earliest settlers of Chicago quickly became relatively prosperous as a result of the land in and around the village that they bought and sold.
Among those who had become relatively prosperous were seven individuals who subsequently learned that land was being sold by the U.S. government adjacent to a lake 72 miles to the northwest of the village of Chicago in the Territory of Wisconsin. These individuals included two sets of brothers, Robert Wells Warren and Greenleaf Warren, and Dr. Philip Maxwell and Colonel James Maxwell, Lewis Goodsell, and his brother-in-law, Andrew Ferguson, and George Campbell. These seven men purchased land located on the northeast bay of a beautiful lake that had been recently named by John Brink, the person who had surveyed the area for the U.S. government. Brink had named the lake after his home town of Geneva in upstate New York.
The “Chicago Seven” hired the Irish-born surveyor, Thomas McKaig, to lay out a plat of streets, alleys, and lots for a village to be located on the land that they had purchased. The plat that McKaig laid out included two public squares, which eventually became Maple Park and Seminary Park, and a cemetery at the far northwest corner of the plat, which eventually became the Pioneer Cemetery.
Of the seven founders of Geneva, only five were to live in the new village that they had created: Robert and Greenleaf Warren, Lewis Goodsell, Andrew Ferguson, and Dr. Philip Maxwell. Colonel James Maxwell lived at the far western end of Geneva Lake in what is now the village of Fontana. George Campbell continued to live in Chicago.
Four streets in Lake Geneva are named after its founders: Warren Street, Wells Street, Campbell Street, and Maxwell Street. The famous Maxwell Street in Chicago, as well as Maxwell Street in Lake Geneva, is named after Dr. Philip Maxwell, who had served as an army surgeon at the second Fort Dearborn before he became a land speculator. Dr. Philip Maxwell’s mansion, the first mansion built overlooking Geneva Lake, still exists. It is located on the north side of Baker Street.
Dr. Philip Maxwell and Lewis Goodsell are buried in Pioneer Cemetery, and Robert Wells Warren is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Thus, through the efforts of its seven founders and the surveyor Thomas McKaig, the nascent village of Geneva was created.
Its original boundaries were the shore of Geneva Lake to the south, North Street to the north, Maxwell Street to the west, and Sage Street to the east, with a small, southeastern “tail” that included today’s Seminary Park, and Cass, Baker, Wells, and Campbell streets.
Geneva would be incorporated as a village in 1844, four years before the Territory of Wisconsin became the state of Wisconsin.
(To be continued in a subsequent column)
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
