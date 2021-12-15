Editor's column: One year at the Regional News, one loop around Geneva Lake

This past month, I marked one year at the Lake Geneva Regional News and I completed my first loop around Geneva Lake, a goal which took the whole year.

When I started working here as the editor in November 2020, I vowed that I would eventually walk the 21 miles around Geneva Lake, not in one day, but over the course of time. I didn’t even think I would do it all in one year, but when I got close to my goal, I had to complete it.

Here is a look at the journey, month by month, and section by section.

December 2020: Williams Bay toward Chapin Road

In December of last year I started my first trek. My parents were in town for Christmas and I heard that the house on the north shore that was a replica of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Waters was being torn down for a new home to go up. My dad and I bundled up in our winter coats, parked in Williams Bay and headed to check it out. With the docks all piled up on shore and the trees leafless for the winter, it’s not the most ideal time to walk the shore path. But when we got to the house that was being torn down, the walk paid off. Not only did we get to see it before it was torn down, the company tearing it down was there and we actually got one last look inside.

A landmark gone This Frank Lloyd Wright replica located at W4443 N. Lake Shore Drive was a landmark along Geneva Lake. Now it’s completely gone. Here it can b…

While it was sad to see a landmark home torn down, it was nice to be able to capture that moment in history and my dad and I now share that memory of walking along the path and being invited in for one last look at history. It was on the same walk we struck up a conversation with another man walking along the path who pointed out the former Majestic Hills ski hill across the lake and share with us that someone recently bought the property, another story that resulted from a short walk around the lake.

March 2021: Lake Geneva to Stone Manor

While some people get on their snow boats and brave the cold to take a winter walk around the lake, I prefer to wait until the snow melts. But when temperatures finally warmed up in March, I was excited to hit the trail again and get outside. My first walk was a short one from our Downtown office on Broad Street to historic Stone Manor and back. One of the nice things about winter and no leaves on the trees is that you get a great view of Stone Manor from Downtown Lake Geneva. After seeing it from afar every day, I needed to make my way over and see it up close.

Historic Stone Manor Stone Manor was built in 1901 by Otto Young. It’s a landmark on Geneva Lake and worth the quick walk for anyone who visits Lake Geneva.

That short walk from Downtown to Stone Manor has become probably my favorite short walk and it’s easy enough that even my daughters, age 3, 7 and 9 can walk it. The houses are spectacular and it’s along that stretch that occasionally you can even see Santa out on his summer dock collecting his mail from the mail boat.

Santa along the shore path Santa can be seen occasionally along the lake path, collecting his naughty and nice list from the Lake Geneva mail boat.

April 2021: George Williams College to Williams Bay

As the weather continued to warm up, I looked forward to exploring the lake in spring. In April my longest trek was from Williams Bay to George Williams College, which is about half way to Fontana. We had been writing about the property by George Williams College that was owned by the University of Chicago and was up for sale. The University of Chicago wanted to sell it to a developer, who was going to build three single family homes. That was met with a lot of concern from Williams Bay residents wanting to preserve the property. In the end, the Williams Bay board voted against the proposal and a plan for a woman’s retreat center that preserves more of the property is in the works. It was nice to see the property up close.

There was a little deer family in there when I walked by. It was also fun to walk by historic Conference Point and walk the “scary wooden bridges” along the camp property as I’ve seen them called on social media.

Conference Point Here is a look at part of the path along Conference Point that some have called the area with “scary bridges.”

I also finally got to see Geneva Lake’s Plymouth Rock up close, making me think back to the thousands before me that sat on that rock enjoying a picnic or maybe even getting engaged and starting a life together.

Williams Bay's Plymouth Rock Williams Bay’s Plymouth Rock is located by Conference Point between Williams Bay and Fontana.

May 2021: Lake Geneva to Driehaus Estate

One of the stories that was the saddest and most impactful to write this year was about the death of Richard Driehaus, who earning the fortune he made and knew how to enjoy it by celebrating extravagantly and giving back to the community.

Driehaus Estate The Driehaus Estate was the home of the late Richard Driehaus, a philanthropist and businessman who used to hold elaborate parties at his estate.

After writing about his passing in March, I was looking forward to taking the walk from Lake Geneva to his estate and back. Someone my sister knew from college had been an arborist at the estate at one point and seeing how the land had been immaculately taken care of was breathtaking. And the yellow brick road portion of the lake path along his estate was a lot of fun too and so cool to see. While getting to the Driehaus estate was the highlight, that time of year many trees along the path are flowering and Lake Geneva’s Library Park gives Washington D.C.’s cherry trees a run for their money.

Flowering trees The flowering trees line the lake along Lake Geneva’s Library Park in May.

I was going to make just one column. But I realized there is just too much to say about a one-year journey around the lake to shorten it into one column. Next week, I’ll continue with the second half of the journey around the lake, with summer and fall walks.

I’d love to hear your stories about your favorite memories around the lake this year. Email me at sjones@lakegenevanews.net

Stephanie Jones is the editor at the Lake Geneva Regional News. She started in November 2020, after her family moved to East Troy from Racine, Wisconsin. They are loving #lakelife.