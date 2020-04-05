Elderly widower terrified of virus struggling to get through

Dear W.C.,
My dad has been struggling to make ends meet for a while now. He is in his 70s and a widower. My mom died a year ago due to complications from her diabetes. I helped my dad move into an apartment not long after her death, because he could not keep up with a home any longer. I would have had him move in with me, but I have two teenage sons still living at home in my two-bedroom apartment. There is just was not enough room, and my lease would not allow anyone else to move in. My dad has several health conditions, and now with this new virus, I am even more worried about him. He was working part-time to cover the shortage in his income each month, and he enjoyed the interaction with other people, but due to the virus he is no longer working. The income from his job helped him to afford food and prescriptions. He is still making payments on the medical bills from my mother’s long illness and her last few weeks in the ICU. She was only 64 when she died. He used up all their savings to pay for her medications and medical care over the last year of her life. Now he is home all alone, and I worry about him constantly. I call daily to check in on him, and I have been dropping off food on his doorstep when I can. I am afraid I will transfer the virus to him if I go inside. I know these are very difficult times for many, but could you at least call my dad and see how he is doing? I know he is struggling financially, but he will not tell me how bad.
Dear Readers,
One of the many emails we are beginning to receive since the coronavirus outbreak is someone who is very vulnerable. A man in his 70s with preexisting conditions is someone who should be especially cautious right now, and for the hopefully near future. We did not want to take any chances with spreading this virus, so our interview and care-giving assistance would be done from a distance.
I called the daughter who wrote this email requesting our assistance, and had her answer some additional questions I had. She shared with me more details about her mother and the long illness that took all her parents’ funds. I listened as she tearfully told me about the heartbreak they all had endured when she died. We discussed the apartment her father moved into and his present rent. She tried to tell me all of his expenses, but admitted she did not help her father pay his bills, as he tried to hide his financial struggle from her.
She knew he did have several expensive prescriptions recently added to his expenses, and how her father had mentioned this to her before all the coronavirus news had taken over their conversations. The daughter said, “He is very fearful of catching the virus, and he does not want any visitors and has not gone outside.”
I told the daughter it was for the best, and any assistance we would give would not involve any contact from our charity.
We talked about her job and how she was now working from home and homeschooling her two sons.
She was only working limited hours now, and would have to contact her own landlord to let him know she would not be able to keep up with her present rent. We also talked about the new reality of food shortages and lack of disinfecting supplies. These are things all of us are dealing with, not just the poverty-stricken.
The poverty-stricken are most likely not the people hoarding all the shelf stable foods, frozen food, toilet paper and cleaning supplies, because almost everyone I have spoken to cannot even afford normal amounts of these items, much less stocking up.
I found out this caring daughter was sharing what she could with her father, even while worrying if she would have enough for two growing boys. The daughter told me how she was doing all of his grocery shopping. The daughter admitted she had been buying him food with her own money, because he was not able to give her enough money for sufficient food when she went to the store. I asked the daughter if grocery gift cards would help her maintain her own budget, and she began to cry.
She finally said: “You have no idea how afraid I have been that I will not be able to feed my sons and my father. It would help to ease my mind, knowing I could afford to feed everyone and even be able to stock up on a few cans of soup and vegetable when I am able to find them.”
I promised the daughter we would send her grocery gift cards to help them all get through this difficult period of time.
We ended our call, and my next call was to her father. The daughter told me she had broken it to him that she had emailed The Time is Now to Help in his behalf. His pride had made him angry at first, but now several days later, she said he knew he needed help and would be probably able to accept any help we could offer.
With this information, I waited for the father to answer the phone. After a few rings, I heard an uncertain, “Hello?” I told the father who I was, and he answered, “My daughter told me you might be calling.”
With that, I told the father about our charity and how we work. I explained that due to the present situation, we would not be conducting a home check, but we had spoken to his daughter. I then added how all of you, our donors, make our assistance possible, especially during this period of time when we are all struggling with the unknown.
The father listened and then had a few questions for me. After I answered these and he felt comfortable talking to me, I began to ask him questions about his financial situation. The medical bill payments he was still making? I asked him to list his expenses and amounts each month. It was not a long list, as he lived very frugally. His biggest expense was his prescriptions and rent.
His car was older but reliable. He had not used it for the past three weeks of self-isolation. He hoped to be able to use it again when this crisis is over to go back to work at a local business that had been shut down for now. He admitted that even if he was able to sell it, it would not bring in much, and he was too afraid to interact with anyone to even attempt selling it.
After reviewing all of the man’s expenses, I could see the shortage each month. He had not been able to pay his full rent for the previous month, and his utility bill was too high to pay the full amount. We went over his prescriptions, and I could see how they were stressing his income. I did not want him to discontinue his prescribed medications, but I did suggest he contact his doctor to see if there were any alternatives that would be more cost-efficient.
After talking about all these things, the father began to talk about his late wife. I could hear the pain of her loss was still great, so I did not ask questions, I just listened. He did seem like he wanted to talk about it now, so I let him tell me about his wife of 42 years. There were many tears shed by this man as he recalled the good times and the bad times at the end with his wife. He then told me about the financial implications of her long illness and the poor insurance plan she had been on that had not covered enough. This had left him unable to keep up with all the remainder of his bills, and forced him to go back to work last year.
The father did admit he had grown to enjoy going back to work, as it got him out of the apartment and allowed him to purchase food and medications without asking his already-struggling daughter for help. Now that he was no longer working, he missed the daily interaction with customers. I gave him some ideas for activities that did not involve watching the news all day. He said he would try some of these and also try Facebook like his daughter had suggested.
Before ending our call, I wanted to tell the father about the assistance we would be able to provide, thanks to all of you and the 2020 Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant. I told the father how we would be helping his daughter by providing grocery gift cards for both of their food needs. We also would be paying his overdue rent amount and the next two months to remove the stress of being unable to afford the full amount at this time. We also paid his overdue utility amount and paid an additional amount to cover the next two months.
I advised him not to pay the medical bills during this time, but to call them to renegotiate, letting them know he could not survive with food, rent and utilities if they did not reduce the outstanding medical payments.
No matter what the future holds, this elderly man would be able to afford his rent and few other expenses going forward, even if he was not able to go back to work. Our goal of helping one of our senior citizens get through these especially scary and difficult times was achieved thanks to you. This man is lucky to have his daughter caring for him from afar. With our help, the father and the daughter and her children should be able to get through this crisis without suffering due to hunger and possible eviction when this is behind us.
Thank you to the Family Foundation and all of you for making our caring works possible.
This is just the beginning of what could be months of hardship for many. If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
At this time, we need to remain strong helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations. We know many of you are very concerned. We are, too, but we also have great faith this won’t last forever. This too shall pass. We know this may get worse before it gets better, but we will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.
We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
