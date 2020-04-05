Elderly widower terrified of virus struggling to get through

Dear W.C.,

My dad has been struggling to make ends meet for a while now. He is in his 70s and a widower. My mom died a year ago due to complications from her diabetes. I helped my dad move into an apartment not long after her death, because he could not keep up with a home any longer. I would have had him move in with me, but I have two teenage sons still living at home in my two-bedroom apartment. There is just was not enough room, and my lease would not allow anyone else to move in. My dad has several health conditions, and now with this new virus, I am even more worried about him. He was working part-time to cover the shortage in his income each month, and he enjoyed the interaction with other people, but due to the virus he is no longer working. The income from his job helped him to afford food and prescriptions. He is still making payments on the medical bills from my mother’s long illness and her last few weeks in the ICU. She was only 64 when she died. He used up all their savings to pay for her medications and medical care over the last year of her life. Now he is home all alone, and I worry about him constantly. I call daily to check in on him, and I have been dropping off food on his doorstep when I can. I am afraid I will transfer the virus to him if I go inside. I know these are very difficult times for many, but could you at least call my dad and see how he is doing? I know he is struggling financially, but he will not tell me how bad.