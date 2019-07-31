Dear W.C.,
You kindly helped me five years ago when I was going through a difficult time after the death of my husband. Now I am writing to see if you can help my neighbor. She is presently two months behind in her rent, and her utilities have been disconnected. We are both elderly and disabled, so I know how hard this is for her. I did not know she was going through this until I stopped by last week when it was so hot, and her apartment was dark and stifling. I insisted she come stay with me in my apartment, but it is a small one-bedroom, and I only have a twin bed, so she did not sleep well on my couch. She told me she has been struggling to pay off her credit card debt she used to pay for her dental work and car repairs. Now she is struggling to pay these credit cards, as they are charging her such high interest. Her social security is not enough to pay for her living expenses along with these credit card bills. She has applied for housing assistance last fall, but is still on the waiting list. I have been so worried about this woman, who is not only my neighbor but also my friend. I told her I would write to you to see if you could help her like you helped me in the past.
Dear Readers,
When you have elderly people living without air-conditioning, lights and appliances due to their electric utilities being shut off in the middle of July, it is an emergency situation. If it was not for the kind actions of a caring neighbor, this senior woman would have been living in life-threatening heat. Thanks to all of us, we would make sure she did not have to suffer in those conditions any longer or endure the stress and worry over a pending eviction.
I called the neighbor who had written the letter to us in the elderly woman’s behalf. We had provided our caring assistance to this woman over five years ago, when she, too, had been going through difficult times after the death of her husband. When the neighbor answered the phone, she was overjoyed to hear it was me calling her. The neighbor woman said: “You have no idea how happy I am to hear from you. I was praying you would answer my letter and come to my friend’s rescue just like you did for me. I’m still so grateful for all you did for me five years ago. I would never be where I am today if I hadn’t been helped by The Time Is Now to Help.”
We talked about the many changes in her life over the past five years. I was happy to hear she had been able to get through everything on her own and was still managing well, both financially and with her health. After catching up, we began to talk about the neighbor woman in need of our assistance.
Even though the neighbor woman told me the elderly woman was at her apartment and, in fact, was sitting at the table next to her, she gave me a brief rundown of all the elderly woman was going through. She had been having several health and dental issues, and was disabled. Out of desperation, the elderly woman had used her credit cards to pay for dentures and necessary car repairs.
The neighbor said the woman needed her car for her medical care and grocery shopping, even though she confirmed the elderly woman had not been doing much of that recently. In fact, she stated she had been sharing her food, since the woman did not have a refrigerator or cooking appliances, due to the utility disconnection. She had been reciprocating by providing the neighbor woman rides to her own medical appointments and for groceries.
After confirming all the information she had provided in her letter, she said: “I think it would be best if you just talked to her in person. Why don’t you just come to my apartment, since she is here today?”
I agreed that would be best, as it would give me a chance to meet with the two women and check her apartment along with the condition of her car.
I arrived at the apartment shortly and was greeted by the two women by the entry to the building. One of the women was using a walker, but by the way she walked, I could see she had been using it long enough to be an expert. They both waved as I walked up to greet them. The woman without the walker was the neighbor we had helped five years ago. She greeted me with a big hug and tears in her eyes. The elderly woman I had come to meet was much more reserved as we met. I could tell I would have to earn her trust.
After our introductions, I asked the women which car in the parking lot belonged to the elderly woman. They both pointed to a car in the handicapped parking space, and I asked, “Do you mind if I take a look while we are out here?” The woman pulled the keys out of her pocket, and we all walked to the car. The elderly woman unlocked the doors and started the car for me. Other than some minor issues I made note of and the need for new tires, the car looked to be in good running order. With that part of my evaluation complete, we all walked together inside to see the elderly woman’s apartment.
I followed the two women down the hall, and we arrived at two apartments directly across from each other. I followed in the woman with the walker as she unlocked her apartment. Even though it was not that hot of a day, the heat, darkness and quiet were immediately apparent. The apartment looked like she had lived there for years, as there were pictures and handmade items and mementos. Both women commented on how hot it was, and none of us wanted to linger too long due to the heat. I could see how sad the elderly woman was, as she looked around her and wiped away a tear.
She said: “I can’t believe I have gotten to this state in my life. I worked my whole life, and was so careful with my money. I was so desperate to get rid of the pain in my mouth, so I put the bill on my credit card. Then my car broke down, and I couldn’t get to my dentist appointments or the doctor, so I used my credit card again. It was so quick and easy. How could I have been so stupid to put myself in this position?”
I did a quick evaluation of her apartment, the nearly empty cabinets and old sagging bed, and made more notes. I asked the woman if she had her bills and other documents I may need before we left, and she stated she had gotten all this together before I arrived, and it was all across the hall already. We made our way across the hall to the neighbor woman’s apartment, where we would be more comfortable talking.
The neighbor woman’s apartment was a carbon copy of the elderly woman’s apartment across the hall. The only difference was the cooler air, the sounds made by the refrigerator and air-conditioner, and the light that filled the apartment. The neighbor woman asked if she could get me anything, and I declined. I knew she was already straining her budget due to the extra food she was sharing with her friend.
I sat down and began to look over the documents and bills she had provided. She showed me her credit card bills and the charges for her teeth and car repairs that were put on it. She had been trying to pay down the balance, which left her with not enough to pay her other expenses each month. I made notes of the payoff amounts needed along with the overdue rent amount and the amount needed to get her utilities restored. The elderly woman would never be able to get out of the poverty-stricken state she was living in without our assistance. It was very reminiscent of the help we had given to the caring friend sitting next to her at this very table.
I asked the elderly woman many questions about her family, all gone or unable to help in any way. The Time Is Now to Help would again be the one offering help to a forgotten senior citizen. Her husband had died many years ago, and their savings had been used for his funeral and other debts they had. Once I was sure there were no other options for this elderly woman, I began to put together a plan to make her a success story just like her wonderful neighbor.
I began to go over the list of assistance we would be providing and my plan for her to have a debt-free future. It would begin with having her utilities restored the following day. We also would provide an extra amount to cover her utilities for the next two months. Then we would bring her rent up to date and paid two months in the future. This would provide her with the funds she needs to pay off her credit card debt. We also would be providing a new bed, after noting the terrible condition of the bed she was sleeping in.
Gift cards for food and gas, in addition to new tires, would be the help she needs to change her life, hopefully for good. The two women sat in shocked silence for a moment before the elderly woman said: “Oh, my goodness. I never thought you would be able to help me like that. I thought I would have this debt with me the rest of my life. I thought it would never go away.”
She began to cry and reached over for her friend’s hand. The two women grasped each other’s hands as the caring neighbor woman said: “See. I told you he could help. I knew The Time Is Now to Help was who you needed.”
They both were crying now out of gratitude for all of you and The Time Is Now to Help working together to bring about poverty relief.
It was time for me to leave, as I had another visit planned yet that evening. We all said our goodbyes with more hugs and tears. I left feeling good, knowing we had indeed provided life-changing assistance for this beautiful elderly woman. Her life would be forever touched by your generosity.
The following day, the women worked together to get her utilities restored, pay the landlord his overdue rent, and make arrangements for the car repairs. They also contacted the credit card company to set up a payment schedule that would get her balance paid off in the next two months. When I contacted the neighbor woman, she shared with me the busy day they had shared in getting her life back on track. Both women spoke animatedly on the neighbor woman’s speakerphone about how great it was to be able to do these things together.
The neighbor knew from her own experience just a few years ago how to get these burdening expenses paid in an efficient, quick manner. Her help was essential. A few days later, a new bed was delivered, and this brought about another tearful phone call from the elderly woman exclaiming over our heartfelt caring that allowed her to have the comfort of a new bed. I reminded her it was all thanks to all of you and your support of our charity work. She answered: “I am so grateful for everyone that has made my life change possible. I am able to live again, thanks to you, my neighbor and everyone at The Time Is Now to Help.”
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
