Everyone's yard could be part of a 'homegrown national park' says best-selling author

BURLINGTON — The setting was idyllic. Acres of restored prairie surrounded over 125 dinner guests on Molly and Jeff Keller’s North Breakenridge Farm in Burlington on Saturday, July 17. The sun shone softly in the west, and the grasses and “forbs”, or flowers, of gold, white and blue swayed in the refreshing breeze.
Douglas Tallamy, the event’s speaker, may well be the current “rock star” of gardeners and conservationists across the country. Tallamy is a professor of entomology – a “bug guy” – at the University of Delaware.
His 2020 book, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” is a New York Times Best-Seller.
The event, “Dinner on the Prairie,” was his first in-person presentation since March, 2020, and members and guests of the Geneva Lake Conservancy were the lucky audience.
“I’m here to convince you that you are nature’s best hope,” stated Tallamy as he launched into the compelling reasons for each person to take action to reverse the dangerous decline in biodiversity. This is the variety of species of plants, trees, insects, pollinators, and wildlife that provide services essential to humans. These include producing oxygen, cleaning water, storing carbon in soil, and pollinating food crops.
If species continue to be lost, as is happening now, biodiversity disappears, and humans are in big trouble. “Our very survival as humans depend on rebuilding nature’s food webs where we’ve already destroyed them,” Tallamy contends.
Tallamy’s most revolutionary call-to-action to restore biodiversity is to shrink the treasured expanses of manicured lawns by half, while introducing native plants and trees that host more species of insects, pollinators and wildlife. In his 2007 book, “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants,” he advocated increasing the use of native plants in the home garden. “Nature’s Best Hope” expands that practice into a much bigger proposition that he calls “Homegrown National Park” (www.homegrownnationalpark.org ).
He is rallying homeowners – rural, suburban, and urban – and all private landowners to establish biological corridors that connect fragments of restored habitat with one another. Private lands include golf courses, city parks, roadsides, airports, and railroad, power, and pipeline rights of way. According to Tallamy, there are over 599 million acres of private land to tap into for this ambitious effort, far more than the total acreage of 13 of our largest national parks.
What is also important is the careful selection of those native plants. Insects and pollinators, like butterflies, bees, and moths, are diet specialists. Fussy eaters, if you will. Each species has evolved over many thousands of years along with the specific one or a few host plants they need to eat and reproduce on. A well-known example is the monarch butterfly, which only uses milkweed. Multiply that one-to-one insect-plant relationship by many thousands, and the need for biodiversity is obvious.
Tallamy has made this plant selection easy. Enter a zip code on his Native Plant Finder database hosted on the National Wildlife Federation website (www.nwf.org/nativeplantfinder) and generate a localized list of the most productive species of flowers, grasses, shrubs and trees.
Productive plants and trees are those supporting the largest number of caterpillars, which are key to feeding birds and their young during nesting season. If there are no caterpillars, there will be no birds. The most productive trees are native oaks, which support over 450 species. Imported, Asian species support very few pollinators and insects.
“Popular gingko trees look pretty but support zero caterpillar species,” according to Tallamy. “Instead, plant a native oak.”
Kevin Brunner, Chairman of the Conservancy, noted that oaks are a distinguishing feature on the Walworth County landscape and the Conservancy has both a program to recognize their importance as well as an oak tree sale each fall that encourages people to plant native oaks.
“It was wonderful to hear all of Doug’s important messages on how to create a property that is environmentally healthy and supports native wildlife,” said Brunner. “We are so fortunate in Walworth County to have a landscape of oak woodlands and oak savannas and the Conservancy is working hard to protect both for the health of the planet.”