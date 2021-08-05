Everyone's yard could be part of a 'homegrown national park' says best-selling author

Tallamy’s most revolutionary call-to-action to restore biodiversity is to shrink the treasured expanses of manicured lawns by half, while introducing native plants and trees that host more species of insects, pollinators and wildlife. In his 2007 book, “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants,” he advocated increasing the use of native plants in the home garden. “Nature’s Best Hope” expands that practice into a much bigger proposition that he calls “Homegrown National Park” (www.homegrownnationalpark.org ).

He is rallying homeowners – rural, suburban, and urban – and all private landowners to establish biological corridors that connect fragments of restored habitat with one another. Private lands include golf courses, city parks, roadsides, airports, and railroad, power, and pipeline rights of way. According to Tallamy, there are over 599 million acres of private land to tap into for this ambitious effort, far more than the total acreage of 13 of our largest national parks.