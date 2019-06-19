It took a while, but it looks like warmer weather has finally arrived just in time for summer vacations.
Before you jump in the car to head to the Northwoods, don’t overlook some of the great parks that we have right here in our own county. Walworth County maintains four parks and a multi-use trail.
Natureland Park. Located in the town of Richmond on Territorial Road, Natureland is comprised of 122 acres of woods and wetlands. Four well-marked trails wind through the Kettle Moraine terrain. Printed guides are available, which describe the vegetation and geological features found along the trail. Natureland was a favorite of my children when they were young. The trails are short enough so it is possible to get back to the car relatively quickly in the event one or more hikers get tired. The trail guide numbers different attractions along each route, turning the hike into a scavenger hunt of sorts for youngsters who may want more activity than just enjoying the fresh air and sun.
Price Park Conservancy. First opened in 2002, Price Park is located on Hodunk Road in the town of Lafayette. The park is comprised of over 100 acres and consists of several walking trails and a meadow area. Like Natureland’s trail guide, the one prepared for Price Park is very informative, emphasizing the early use of the land and vegetation by its Native American inhabitants. A dog run, which was added to the park in 2014, has become a popular amenity.
White River State Trail. It took a motion to reconsider by the county board to eventually get this trail off the ground. The board had originally rejected a proposal to turn this old railroad right-of-way into a biking, hiking and snowmobile trail back in 2002. The project was not without controversy in its day. Adjacent property owners worried about the impact of trail users on their property, and board members were concerned about the cost of developing and maintaining the trail. The project was eventually given the green light, and today a crushed limestone trail extends from Elkhorn to Burlington. The trail is ideal for walking, running and biking. The official Walworth County trailhead is located in a parking lot off of County Road H, but you can actually start at Babe Mann Park in Elkhorn. There are a number of parking lots on the trail, and mile markers located along the route make navigation easy. Use of the trail is free for walkers and runners, but bikers need to purchase a trail pass. If you are a last-minute planner like I am, bring some cash and purchase a pass at the self-service station on Highway H.
White River County Park. The county’s newest park features over 9,000 feet of frontage on the White River. Located at 6503 Sheridan Springs Road in the town of Lyons, the 195-acre park features a pond, hiking trails and spectacular views of the river. White River County Park was purchased by the county with the help of a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stewardship grant.
Veteran’s Park. Although this land has been under county ownership since the 1800s, the four acres surrounding the county’s government center was formally dedicated as a park in 2002. The veteran’s memorial was refurbished in 2009 by one of our public works employees and Navy veteran, John Miller. In 2014, a bronze “battlefield cross” memorial, donated by area veterans, was dedicated to honor service men and women who served in the Middle East.
Walworth County government was a late entrant when it came to the acquisition and development of parkland. When I first started here, Natureland was the only county-owned park. The pace of park development has picked up over the years.
One of the arguments that was historically made against park acquisition was the cost of maintaining them. This is a legitimate concern, given the fact that our county supports a number of programs not found in most other counties. To minimize maintenance costs, Walworth County has left much of its parkland in its natural state. It is less costly to maintain hiking trails than swimming pools or golf courses.
Our county also receives help from nonprofit groups, including the Geneva Lake Conservancy, Friends of the White River Park and the Kettle Moraine Land Trust. Generous volunteers from organizations like these donate money and labor to improve our parks.
Before you venture off to a county park or trail, check out the public works department’s website at www.co.walworth.wi.us. Complete directions on how to get to each park are available, as well as hours of operation, rules and information on reserving picnic shelters if you are thinking of a larger get-together. Maps and trail guides can be downloaded and printed to make your visit more enjoyable.
For anyone feeling philanthropic, there is also information on the web page regarding how to make donations to improve or expand the county’s park system. Another way to help the cause is to participate in park workdays. From 9:00 a.m. until noon, on the following dates, we would welcome volunteers to perform a variety chores: October 12-White River County Park; October 26-Price Park; and November 8-Natureland Park.
Contact our volunteer coordinator, Colleen Lesniak, at 262-741-4223 to sign up.
David Bretl is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.