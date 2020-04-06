Facing an uncertain future by revisiting a memorable past

4. The restoration of rail service between Geneva and Chicago in July 1871.

5. The Great Chicago Fire of October 8, 1871, which prompted wealthy Chicagoans to build massive “summer cottages” on the shores of Geneva Lake.

6. The U.S. Post Office in 1882 changing the name of the Geneva Post Office from Geneva to Lake Geneva in order to prevent mail from being miss-directed to Geneva, Illinois.

7. The decision in 1886 to transform the Village of Geneva into the City of Lake Geneva.

8. The Civil War, 1861-1865, which resulted in the return of local Civil War veterans to Lake Geneva and the move of Civil War veterans from elsewhere to Lake Geneva, many of whom played key roles in charting the course of life in Lake Geneva for the rest of the 19th century.

9. The creation of the first two additions to the original village of Geneva in 1857, the Harrison Rich Addition, which was between Madison Street and Williams Street and between North Street and Henry Street, and the Andrew Ferguson Addition between Williams Street and Center Street and between North Street and Henry Street.

10. The creation of the Oak Hill Cemetery in 1880, which came about because the Pioneer Cemetery was full.