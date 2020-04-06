Facing an uncertain future by revisiting a memorable past

As I write this column, the coronavirus still has Lake Geneva in a lockdown.
The places which I rely upon for my historical research are closed. No one knows how long the coronavirus is going to last or how severe it will become. Since the doors to Lake Geneva’s historical past are closed, readers will have to trust my historical judgment as they peruse this column.
In my previous column, I presented what I considered to be the 10 most significant events or developments that have occurred in Lake Geneva during the past 75 years. In this column, I will offer another list — a list of what I consider to be the 10 most significant events or developments in Lake Geneva during the 19th century. The 10 are listed in no particular order.
1. The surveying of the area around Geneva Lake in the 1830s by John Brink, who named the lake “Geneva” in honor of Geneva, the city in upstate New York that was his hometown.
2. The platting of what became the village of Geneva from 1837 to 1840 by the Irish-born surveyor, Thomas McKaig. The streets, alleys, and lots that McKaig laid out comprise the central core of the city of Lake Geneva today from Maxwell Street on the west to Center Street on the east and from North Street to the lake with a little southeast tail extending to Baker Street and Campbell Street.
3. The first rail connection between Geneva and Chicago, which reached Geneva in 1856, but ceased operation in 1859 because of bad track.
4. The restoration of rail service between Geneva and Chicago in July 1871.
5. The Great Chicago Fire of October 8, 1871, which prompted wealthy Chicagoans to build massive “summer cottages” on the shores of Geneva Lake.
6. The U.S. Post Office in 1882 changing the name of the Geneva Post Office from Geneva to Lake Geneva in order to prevent mail from being miss-directed to Geneva, Illinois.
7. The decision in 1886 to transform the Village of Geneva into the City of Lake Geneva.
8. The Civil War, 1861-1865, which resulted in the return of local Civil War veterans to Lake Geneva and the move of Civil War veterans from elsewhere to Lake Geneva, many of whom played key roles in charting the course of life in Lake Geneva for the rest of the 19th century.
9. The creation of the first two additions to the original village of Geneva in 1857, the Harrison Rich Addition, which was between Madison Street and Williams Street and between North Street and Henry Street, and the Andrew Ferguson Addition between Williams Street and Center Street and between North Street and Henry Street.
10. The creation of the Oak Hill Cemetery in 1880, which came about because the Pioneer Cemetery was full.
I’m sure that readers will have their own candidates for the above list, such as the first grist mill in Geneva, which was constructed on the “crick” (White River) where the Geneva Lake Museum is today, or the opening of the Yerkes Observatory in 1896, or the creation of the Crawford Addition to the village in 1875, or the creation of the Columbian Addition to the city in 1893.
Such a list is, of course, subjective, hence I will not contest the inclusion of other events or developments that occurred in 19th century village of Geneva/Lake Geneva in a list of this sort. The most important aspect of compiling such a list is that it helps to acquaint contemporary readers with the history of this unique city.
Since no one knows what will happen in the wake of the coronavirus as it eventually recedes, thoughts of the future of Lake Geneva can be subordinated to a knowledge of Lake Geneva’s past as COVID-19 holds the city in its grip.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
