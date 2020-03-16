Family legacy begins on a train from Chicago

In about the month of February in the year 1912, my grandparents who raised me, Thomas and Lillie Wardingle, arrived in Lake Geneva from Chicago on the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad.

They, of course, brought their three young children with them: my uncle Tom Wardingle, aged 6, my aunt Frances Wardingle, aged 4, and my mother Helen Wardingle, aged 2. They also brought all of their furniture and other possessions with them, which were in the train’s baggage car.

Among their furniture were a number of items that had belonged to my grandmother’s grandfather, John Wilkinson of Menard County, Illinois, who had been born in England as the son of John Wilkinson Sr., England’s famed “Iron Master.”

John Wilkinson Jr. owned a tavern in Greenview, Illinois, very near Abraham Lincoln’s home town of New Salem, and was, according to my grandmother, a close friend of Lincoln’s. As I write this column, I can see some of the items that John Wilkinson Jr. may have owned and which I now own, including a rocking chair and a kitchen table.