Family legacy begins on a train from Chicago

In about the month of February in the year 1912, my grandparents who raised me, Thomas and Lillie Wardingle, arrived in Lake Geneva from Chicago on the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad.
They, of course, brought their three young children with them: my uncle Tom Wardingle, aged 6, my aunt Frances Wardingle, aged 4, and my mother Helen Wardingle, aged 2. They also brought all of their furniture and other possessions with them, which were in the train’s baggage car.
Among their furniture were a number of items that had belonged to my grandmother’s grandfather, John Wilkinson of Menard County, Illinois, who had been born in England as the son of John Wilkinson Sr., England’s famed “Iron Master.”
John Wilkinson Jr. owned a tavern in Greenview, Illinois, very near Abraham Lincoln’s home town of New Salem, and was, according to my grandmother, a close friend of Lincoln’s. As I write this column, I can see some of the items that John Wilkinson Jr. may have owned and which I now own, including a rocking chair and a kitchen table.
My grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, had been born in Tickhill, Yorkshire, England, in 1881. His father, William Edward Wardingle, brought my grandfather and his sister, Kate Gertrude Wardingle, with him when he migrated from England to Canada in 1887. Their ship landed at Halifax, Nova Scotia, and the three of them took a train to Manitoba, where my grandfather grew up. At the age of 15, he participated in the Yukon Gold Rush of 1896, and in 1900, at the age of 19, he rode on the top of a freight car all of the way from Manitoba to the rail yards of Chicago, where he was hired as a railroad brakeman, a job he held until 1912 when he and his family moved from Chicago to Lake Geneva.
The Wardingles moved from Chicago to Lake Geneva because my grandmother’s sister, Frances Wilkinson, had married Harry Sherman, whose family owned the Sherman Livery Stable on the east side of the 200 block of Broad Street in Lake Geneva, and my grandfather had been offered a job working at the Sherman Livery Stable.
The reason that I know all about my grandparent’s family’s arrival at the railroad depot in Lake Geneva in 1912 is that it was described to me by Leonard Pearson, a longtime resident of Lake Geneva, who happened to be at the railroad depot when the train carrying my grandparents’ family arrived at the depot.
Leonard Pearson was just a teenager at the time. He was 13 when the train from Chicago arrived on that February day in 1912. He told me that he watched my grandparents’ furniture being unloaded from the baggage car and placed in a horse-drawn wagon that belonged to the Sherman Livery Stable, and he had followed the wagon with my grandparents’ family aboard down Broad Street to the Sherman Livery Stable. Leonard Pearson later married Emma Malsch, whose brother, William Malsch married my aunt Frances Wardingle.
My grandparents’ family lived in rooms above the Sherman Livery Stable, and my grandfather drove carriages for the Livery Stable frequently, picking up wealthy Chicagoans who had arrived on the train and driving them to the docks at the foot of Broad Street where they got aboard their steam yachts which took them to their summer cottages (i.e. mansions) on the shores of Geneva Lake. Later in 1912, they bought and moved into the house on Maxwell Street where I now live.
My grandfather quickly got to know members of the “English Colony” living in Lake Geneva, one of whom was William Hooker, who owned the first plumbing firm in Lake Geneva. Hooker offered my grandfather a job as an apprentice plumber, which my grandfather readily accepted. William Hooker’s daughter, Althea, later married the renowned Lake Geneva lawyer, real estate developer, and state senator, the World War I veteran, William F. Trinke.
My grandfather worked as a plumber in Lake Geneva from 1912 until he retired in 1948. During those years, he installed the plumbing in the summer homes of many wealthy Chicagoans on the shores of Geneva Lake and became friendly with them, including with P.K Wrigley. I remember walking in Library Park with my grandfather during the summers and running into P.K. Wrigley, who always greeted my grandfather with the words, “Hi, Tommy, how’s the boy?”
Patting me on the head, he pulled a dime out of his pocket and handed it to me.
I have many memories of my grandfather, but one I will never forget is listening with him to the broadcasts of the “Friday Night Fights” sponsored by Gillette “Blue Blades” on our old “four poster” Stewart-Warner radio, and especially listening to the broadcast of a “Friday Night Fight” which featured the legendary boxer Joe Louis.
My grandfather died of a heart attack in December 1957 while attending a meeting of the plumbers union at the Labor Temple, which was then located in the former Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church building at the southwest corner of Park Row and Warren streets, that is now a private home. His death devastated me.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.