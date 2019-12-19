Father's illness leaves large family struggling

Dear W.C.,
My husband and I have been married five years, and we both have two children from previous marriages. My two daughters are 8 and 10, and live with us full time. My husband has shared custody of his daughter, who is 12, and son, who is 11. Three months ago, my husband was complaining about what he thought was heartburn before he went outside to work in the yard. A few hours later, I went outside to check on him, and found him lying in the yard unconscious. I called an ambulance, and he was rushed to the local hospital where he was then transferred to St. Luke’s in Milwaukee. It turns out he had a massive heart attack. He had an immediate surgery and then a few days later another procedure, but due to the heart attack he suffered, he has not been able to return to normal. He had his own car-repair business that we shut down for now because he has not been able to return to work since the heart attack. We lost our health insurance due to being unable to pay the high premium. I have applied for assistance, but we are waiting to hear if we are approved. I am working, but I have had to take off many days since his heart attack, due to surgeries and to care for my husband. At this time, we are one month behind in our rent and our utilities. I have applied for food stamps and been approved for a small amount. I have been to the food pantry a few times, and it has been very helpful, with so many children to feed. Without any assistance, we will not be able to stay in the home we are renting. I have applied for housing assistance, and I pray we are approved before we become evicted from our present home. My husband is only 40 years old, so we never expected something like this at his age. We hope we are approved for your assistance, as that will be our only opportunity to get through this challenging time.
Dear Readers,
As I was out of town at the time this letter was received, a volunteer who helps with our mail brought this situation to my attention. When there are children involved, and a family is struggling like this one clearly was, we agreed it was best I call this family to find out more specific information about their situation rather than risk waiting until I was back in town to visit.
I called the woman who wrote the letter, and the first time it went to her voicemail. I explained in the voicemail who I was and that I would call again in 15 minutes. The second time I called, the woman answered and she apologized, explaining she was screening her calls due to the medical bills. There was no need to apologize, as I know how demanding the medical bill collectors can be. I told her it may be in her best interest to call them and set up a payment plan, even if it was a very small amount each month. This would at least stop the stress of the constant phone calls.
The woman was thankful that, at the time of her husband’s heart attack, hospitalization and surgeries, he did have health insurance, but they were going to have to pay $8,000 out of pocket. The Time Is Now to Help does not pay medical bills, but it is sometimes a big part of a budget and must be included in their expenses.
I asked the woman about how her husband was doing at this time, and she shared both his accomplishments and his setbacks. He was receiving physical therapy, and the wife was happy to report he was having increased strength after every session. His intense fatigue was less every day, but he still suffered from severe bouts of angina daily. With the use of medications and time, these would hopefully ease. I asked about his possibility of returning to work at his car-repair business, and she said she was feeling more hopeful about this every day.
The woman added: “Just last week, I would have told you there was no chance. But this week, it seems like he has finally made a positive turn toward healing. Now, if I could just get both of us past the constant fear of another heart attack.”
The woman shared with me their anxiety about the chance of a recurrence. We had a long conversation about the use of meditation and prayer in getting past some of the fears and anxieties we encounter daily. We also talked about the importance of a heart-healthy diet and exercise. She admitted they had not eaten very healthy before his heart attack, but since her husband’s heart attack, that had changed.
She said: “I am making dinner at home for our family every day now. It has been nice bringing back family meals, and it is much cheaper than grabbing food out. And we are all eating healthier in support of my husband.”
After talking for some time, I felt comfortable asking about their financial situation. I find people usually are more comfortable sharing this personal information with you after getting to know each other a little better. I asked the woman about her job and her income. She shared with me her husband’s assistance he was receiving. They still had not been approved for housing assistance, and without it, they could not continue living where there were for much longer. After looking over the budget the woman had sent to my phone, I could see they were short every month. Their car payment was two months behind, but the wife told me they would be selling her husband’s car soon to pay off the loan.
When he was hopefully able to go back to work, the wife said, she could drive him there and pick him up until they were on their feet again. The wife told me the details on her car, and I had her send me pictures of both vehicles. Her car was definitely the better of the two and suitable for driving all the children, so she was making the right decision in selling her husband’s car.
Their rent was too high with their present income. Their utilities were now overdue. The woman told me she had decided to let that go for now, as she knew at this time of year they would not be disconnected until spring. She did admit they needed to purchase boots and coats for the older children, as this had been forgotten while going through the medical emergency with her husband.
She also added there would be no Christmas for the children this year, saying: “I have had to break it to the children that we just can’t afford Christmas this year. They are old enough to understand, but I also saw the sadness that they won’t dare admit in front of me or their father. They have been such good kids through all this, and so helpful.”
After thoroughly reviewing their budget and asking many questions, I put together a plan to help this family get by until either they were approved for housing assistance or the father was able to return to work. We would pay their rent and utilities for two months to allow them time. We also would provide gift cards for gas, groceries and coats and boots for the children. I also added a gift card for the mother to pick out a few Christmas gifts for the children.
With this assistance, they would be able to get through the next few months without the constant stress of poverty hindering their every step. It also would allow their income to be used to pay down some of the medical bills and other expenses. The husband could continue to focus on his recovery without the constant guilt and stress the wife said he had over how his heart attack was affecting his family.
I also would arrange for a volunteer to drop off this assistance and have them give me their report of what they found while there. I find this very helpful for us, as well as our clients, because sometimes they are so surprised by our call or visit that they forget an important expense or area of assistance they need. I told the woman about how we would be helping them, and after a moment of silence, I heard the sound of crying. When she could finally speak, she said: “I don’t know how to thank you. I never expected all this when I wrote you that letter.”
I replied: “It is more than just me helping you. There are many people who donate that made this assistance possible.”
I also told her about the volunteer who would be paying a visit, and shared with her how long this volunteer had been helping us with our mission. The woman said she looked forward to meeting her and thanking her as well.
After the volunteer paid a visit the following day, this family was given their much-needed assistance. The woman called again to thank us for our assistance and shared with me not only how happy their children were to receive coats, boots and some winter clothing, but also her gratitude for the extra gift card for Christmas presents.
She tearfully said: “Our children have been through so much this year, especially nearly losing their father. Thanks to all of you, they will be able to at least have Christmas morning as a family. I can’t say thank you enough.”
We hung up with a promise from the woman to keep me updated on her husband’s progress in the future.
Thank you and God bless you for making this family’s assistance possible.
Being able to help others is a blessing. Your support is a blessing. These are blessings that are needed all year long, not just over the holidays. We have been given these blessings to share with those less fortunate. As I read the stack of letters we have received over the past few weeks, I know it will take all our blessings combined to bring about the help these people so desperately need. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
