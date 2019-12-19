Father's illness leaves large family struggling

Dear W.C.,

My husband and I have been married five years, and we both have two children from previous marriages. My two daughters are 8 and 10, and live with us full time. My husband has shared custody of his daughter, who is 12, and son, who is 11. Three months ago, my husband was complaining about what he thought was heartburn before he went outside to work in the yard. A few hours later, I went outside to check on him, and found him lying in the yard unconscious. I called an ambulance, and he was rushed to the local hospital where he was then transferred to St. Luke’s in Milwaukee. It turns out he had a massive heart attack. He had an immediate surgery and then a few days later another procedure, but due to the heart attack he suffered, he has not been able to return to normal. He had his own car-repair business that we shut down for now because he has not been able to return to work since the heart attack. We lost our health insurance due to being unable to pay the high premium. I have applied for assistance, but we are waiting to hear if we are approved. I am working, but I have had to take off many days since his heart attack, due to surgeries and to care for my husband. At this time, we are one month behind in our rent and our utilities. I have applied for food stamps and been approved for a small amount. I have been to the food pantry a few times, and it has been very helpful, with so many children to feed. Without any assistance, we will not be able to stay in the home we are renting. I have applied for housing assistance, and I pray we are approved before we become evicted from our present home. My husband is only 40 years old, so we never expected something like this at his age. We hope we are approved for your assistance, as that will be our only opportunity to get through this challenging time.