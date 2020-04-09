Fear and misery spreading from virus economic woes

Dear W.C.,
I was laid off work three weeks ago when the business I worked for had to shut down due to the virus. None of us saw this coming. I did not have much savings, because I am a single mother with two kids and always lived paycheck to paycheck. I am really struggling to feed my children right now. I have applied for benefits and am waiting on these funds, but until I begin to receive them, we are stressed.
I am nearly a senior citizen and just lost my job. Several years ago, my son died after a long illness, and I ended up using what little savings I had to help him during his illness and to pay for his funeral. Now, I have nothing to fall back on since losing my job. I am waiting on unemployment, but it was a struggle to even apply, and took me days to get through. I am out of most of my toiletries, and am living off what’s in my pantry, which isn’t much right now. I am very worried about how I am going to get through this next month. I’m praying no one in my apartment building comes down with this virus, because we are all older.
I worked at a local store, but the store had to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. I also ran a home business for years that helped to supplement my income. Now, even that is all lost. No one has money for cosmetics or jewelry when they can’t even afford to stock up on food right now. I am working on unemployment, but in the mean time, I cannot buy any food, much less try to stock up. I have a 10-year-old son, and this is the most afraid I have ever been about our future. Please consider my son and I for assistance.
The letters and emails related to the present pandemic are arriving daily. Everyone of all ages is sharing the same feelings of fear and uncertainty about the future. There is even more uncertainty for the growing numbers of people who will become poverty stricken. While we all struggle with the reality of living with a highly contagious and dangerous new virus among us, we do not want to forget the most vulnerable people in our communities.
Single mothers, senior citizens, the handicapped, and people suffering due to illnesses that are more often referred to at this time as a preexisting condition, have always been the most vulnerable to poverty. Food, toiletries, rent, household necessities, medications, gas and paying their utilities has always been hard for our poverty-stricken fellow creations.
Now, we are adding even greater numbers of people to the poverty level in our community, people who were previously well, but may now be suffering through this terrible virus, people who were previously employed at good jobs who now have no income. In my whole life, I have never seen such a great number of people suffering due to poverty and fear caused by an illness.
Fear has always been in my vocabulary when describing what our fellow creations go through when they are living on the verge of hunger and homelessness. Now, we are adding another threat to their very existence. We are adding another risk factor for extreme poverty.
With our new practices in place, we researched and then contacted each of these people to discuss their level of poverty. Keeping our volunteers and our own safety in mind, we mailed these people gift cards for much-needed food, toiletries, medications and household necessities.
The single mother with two children was given help with rent and utilities, and gift cards for food and toiletries. The nearly senior woman was helped with the same assistance. The mother and 10-year-old son were provided with much-needed food and rent assistance. She also was put on a waiting list to have her car repaired.
We are praying that the many people turning to us for assistance will be back at work and able to obtain routine medical care. It is still surreal to me the many changes we have all had to make in our lives over the past month.
We are always extremely grateful for the generosity of you, our donors, but now we are more grateful than ever. To watch the suffering and fear of the poverty-stricken and to not be able to offer a helping hand would be tragic. Thanks to all of you and our matching grant donors, the Family Foundation, we have been able to provide many people with poverty relief over the past two months.
In next week’s column, we will share the detailed breakdown of where every penny of your donations matched by the Family Foundation $40,000 Matching Grant was spent to provide poverty relief.
We also would like to share a heartfelt thank you to all the selfless people who are providing our healthcare, and everyone in our food services at this time. Your dedication and hard work amaze all of us. When this crisis is past, I know all of us will be personally touched in some way by their devotion to helping others and providing their skilled care in this time of need. We appreciate you and thank you for helping us, our families, our friends and our neighbors get through this most difficult time. God bless you for your service.
We also need to thank our dedicated and courageous volunteers who have insisted on shopping and delivering food for those in dire need. Receiving a care package of food, toiletries and other household necessities on a front porch or outside your door is much safer for senior citizens and those who are the most vulnerable in our area.
This is just the beginning of what could be months of hardship for many. If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
At this time, we need to remain strong, helping our poverty-stricken fellow creations. We know many of you are very concerned. We are, too, but we also have great faith this won’t last forever. This, too, shall pass. We know this may get worse before it gets better, but we will continue to be there to do what we can in a safe manner for all people involved with The Time is Now to Help.
We thank you for your continued support during this difficult time, and pray everyone stays safe and healthy. Thank you and God bless you.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
A very special thank you: Family Foundation, Clarence and Marilyn Schawk Family Foundation, James & Lynne Newman Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Terrence and Natalie Dunn, Electronic Specialties, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Freedom Plastics Foundation, Hufcor Fund, James Voss, Kunes Country Auto Group, The Gary and Nancy Blemel Charitable Fund of InFaith Community Foundation, Allen and Dorothy Hermansen, John and Valerie Lincoln, Dick and Jean Honeyager, Duane DeYoung, Joyce Byers, Doris Kushch, Mark and Sandra Schmitt, Mary Taggett, Judy Dishneau, John and Rita Race, Ellen Flanagan, Kathy Papenfus, Philip and Helen Joyce, Margaret Smith, Rosemarie Reiherzer, Badger Hardwoods of Wisconsin, Fairwyn Symphony Bay Gives Back, and Gene and Linda Krauklis.
Memorials: The estate of Joyce E. Dougherty in her memory.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Judy and Wendy.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
