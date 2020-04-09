Fear and misery spreading from virus economic woes

We also would like to share a heartfelt thank you to all the selfless people who are providing our healthcare, and everyone in our food services at this time. Your dedication and hard work amaze all of us. When this crisis is past, I know all of us will be personally touched in some way by their devotion to helping others and providing their skilled care in this time of need. We appreciate you and thank you for helping us, our families, our friends and our neighbors get through this most difficult time. God bless you for your service.

We also need to thank our dedicated and courageous volunteers who have insisted on shopping and delivering food for those in dire need. Receiving a care package of food, toiletries and other household necessities on a front porch or outside your door is much safer for senior citizens and those who are the most vulnerable in our area.

This is just the beginning of what could be months of hardship for many. If you are at all able to donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. For those of you who have already donated in anticipation of the compassion that will need to be shared with many, we and the many people we are providing assistance to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.