In my last column, I reviewed the lives of members of the first three generations of the Ferguson family who lived in Lake Geneva, beginning with the life of Andrew Ferguson, one of Geneva’s seven founders. In this column, I will review the lives of members of the third, fourth, and fifth generations of Fergusons who lived in Lake Geneva.
Dr. Thomas Henry Ferguson was the son of Charles E. and Ellen F. Ferguson and a grandson of Andrew Ferguson. Dr. T.H. Ferguson and his grandfather, Andrew Ferguson, were the two most prominent and accomplished members of the Ferguson family to have lived in Geneva/Lake Geneva.
Dr. T.H. Ferguson will, no doubt, be remembered by longtime residents of Lake Geneva. He was born in Linn Township on Aug. 18, 1873. When he was a child, his parents moved into Geneva, where they lived in a house at 518 Maxwell St., across the street from the Pioneer Cemetery. He graduated from the Ontario Veterinary College in Canada in 1896. He married (Orfa) Lorena Dusher in Rochelle, Illinois, on Oct. 18, 1899. The couple had two daughters and three sons.
In 1901, Dr. T.H. Ferguson established a veterinary practice in his home at 421 Broad St. After Dr. Ferguson’s death in 1957, his home at 421 Broad St., a large Victorian house on the east side of Broad Street just north of the alley between Broad and Center streets, was moved north on Broad and Williams streets to Henry Street and one block west to the southeast corner of Madison Street and Henry Street, where it stands today as the only large Victorian house in the neighborhood.
For 56 years from 1901 to 1957, Dr. T.H. Ferguson was not only the leading veterinarian in Lake Geneva, he was internationally renowned. As a young person walking from my house to the First Congregational Church, I would often see Dr. Ferguson attending to horses and cows in the large barn behind his house.
Over the course of his long career, Dr. T.H. Ferguson received many awards and honors from both national and international veterinary organizations, and from the University of Wisconsin. He was considered to be one of the finest, if not the finest, veterinary surgeon in the world. Look magazine carried a feature article about Dr. Ferguson, calling him the “Animal Doctor.”
Dr. T.H. Ferguson was a member of the Lake Geneva City Council for many years, a member of the Lake Geneva School Board, a member of the Walworth County Fair Commission, a member of the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce, and a prominent member of the Masonic Lodge in Lake Geneva. He was also a “high priest” of Union Chapter 48 of the Royal Arch Masons.
Dr. Ferguson passed away of a heart attack in his home on Monday, Oct. 14, 1957, at the age of 84. His wife, (Orfa) Lorena Dusher Ferguson, had passed away a year earlier on Sept. 6, 1956, at the age of 78. Lorena Ferguson had been a very active member of civic and community organizations in Lake Geneva, served on the Lake Geneva School Board, and was a member of the Lake Geneva Women’s Club.
The three sons of Dr. T.H. Ferguson and his wife, Lorena, were John, Stanley, and W. Richard Ferguson.
John H. Ferguson was born on June 27, 1902, in Lake Geneva. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1920. After graduation from high school, he worked as a veterinary technician. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific theater of operations. After the war, he was a member of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion in Lake Geneva. He never married. He passed away on April 16, 1975, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Tomah, Wisconsin, where he had been living since 1966. He was 72 years old.
Dr. W. Richard Ferguson was born in Lake Geneva in 1911. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School, from the University of Wisconsin, where he earned a degree in anatomy, and from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, which awarded him an M.D. He became an orthopedic surgeon. In 1940, Dr. Ferguson joined the U.S. Army and served at the American Hospital in London. He later served in the Mediterranean theater, where he treated wounded servicemen in North Africa and Italy. In 1948, he became a member of the faculty at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. In private practice, he specialized in treating spinal deformities in children and adults. He passed away in Maryland on Nov. 8, 2003, at the age of 92.
Dr. Stanley E. Ferguson was born on March 13, 1905, in Lake Geneva. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School and from Cornell University in 1927 in New York with a DVM degree in veterinary science. Upon graduation from Cornell University, he, like his father before him, started a veterinary practice in Lake Geneva. In 1941, he opened the Ferguson Animal Hospital on Wells Street. In 1939, he had married Ethyl Stuart. Dr. Stanley Ferguson practiced veterinary medicine in Lake Geneva until July 22, 1962, when he committed suicide in his home at 1219 Main St. at the age of 67. He had been seriously ill with rabies that he had contracted during his long career as a veterinarian. He was survived by his wife and one son, Stuart Lawrence (“Larry”) Ferguson. Dr. Stanley Ferguson’s wife Ethyl passed away in Williams Bay on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1997, at the age of 97.
Dr. Stanley Ferguson’s son, Stuart Lawrence “Larry” Ferguson, was born on July 3, 1945 in Chicago. I knew Larry Ferguson quite well. He was a few years behind me in high school. He graduated from Badger High School in 1963 and, after graduation, he soon became a highly regarded artist. He had a studio on the second floor of the former Bucknall’s dry goods store on the west side of the 200 block of Broad Street. Eventually he moved to Boulder, Colorado. He passed away in Boulder on Feb. 20, 2018, at the age of 67.
The five generations of the Ferguson family who lived in Geneva/Lake Geneva during most of the village/city’s existence reflect a century and a half of familial continuity. The Fergusons are indeed the most historic family to have ever lived in Lake Geneva.