Fire leaves woman and children searching for new home

She had already called the landlord and gotten approval for her dog, but without a security deposit, the landlord could not hold it for them. We discussed the rent and utility costs, and once we were done reviewing her budget, I said, “Call the landlord and tell him you want the apartment.”

We ended our call so she could call the landlord to hopefully secure the apartment. While I waited to call the woman back, I made a list of things they would need to make their apartment a home. Beds, bedding, towels, kitchen items, cleaning supplies, toiletries and a few pieces of furniture would go a long way in making the apartment comfortable.

When I called the woman back, I could hear the excitement in her voice. She shared the good news that the apartment would be theirs and they could move in in a week as long as she provided the security deposit and first month’s rent right away. I told the woman we would have a volunteer meet her at a local church parking lot to provide her with the checks for her new landlord.

She said: “Thank you for understanding that I want to keep my aunt from finding out about your help. I have learned my aunt is a very greedy woman, and I do not put it past her to ruin this opportunity for me and the kids. She is very happy having me pay her bills so she can spend all her money on cigarettes and alcohol.”