Fire leaves woman and children searching for new home

Dear W.C.,
Our rental home burned down six weeks ago, and unfortunately we did not have any insurance, because we had to cancel it due to a reduction in my income during the pandemic. We lost everything, but I feel lucky that I was able to get my two children and our dog out safe.
At first we did not even have clean clothes or a place to stay, but our church was able to put us up at a motel for a few nights. I was desperate, so we moved into my aunt’s mobile home, but it has not been working out. She smokes and drinks and that is not something I want my two children around.
My 12-year-old son has asthma, and we have had to go to the emergency room several times since moving in here due to her smoking indoors. She drinks very heavily and yells at the kids and the dog if they make any noise. It is very stressful, and we are all very unhappy here. I am grateful to have a roof over our head, but it is very difficult living like this.
I am a single mother, and I am finally working full-time again, but unable to save up a security deposit while also paying rent to my aunt and other expenses. I worry when the children are at her home while I am at work; my aunt can be so volatile when drinking. I don’t know how I can get us out of this situation on my own. Please help.
Dear Readers,
A home fire is a devastating thing for everyone involved. Without insurance, you essentially lose everything, as what isn’t damaged by fire is usually ruined by smoke. Most people find themselves displaced after a fire, and this in itself is extremely stressful, but especially during a pandemic. I called the woman to find out more details about her situation.
When I called, the woman answered her phone and after asking me to hold on a moment she came back on the line. She explained she had been in the living area with her aunt and could not have spoken freely there, so she had moved outside. She explained she did not want her aunt knowing she had contacted The Time is Now to Help for assistance. We began our conversation by introducing ourselves and making small talk, before I dove into the more complicated questions. Once she felt comfortable talking to me, I asked her about her children, her job and her present living conditions.
We talked about how things were before COVID-19 caused the shutdown and the temporary loss of her job. It had taken her a long time to get her unemployment, and by the time she had, they were already behind in utility bills. She finally was able to return to work part time due to restrictions, but then the fire happened.
It had been the middle of the night when her smoke alarms woke them all. The woman cried as she told me how she had run to her children’s rooms because the alarm had not woken them up, and how they had frantically searched for the dog that was so frightened by the alarm blaring it had hidden in a closet. She had forced her children out of the house as they had not wanted to leave their beloved pet behind. In a few minutes the woman had been able to get to the dog safely before the smoke and flames took over.
She shared how they had all huddled together in shock over what they had just gone through.
Since they were left with nothing and no money, identification or belongings, their church had stepped in to help with donated clothing and a hotel room for a few days. When the aunt had offered them two rooms in her mobile home in exchange for rent, the woman had thought it would be a good opportunity to save up for a new place. She did not know her aunt drank so heavily or smoked indoors until they were already moved in. She also was not prepared for the unexpected expenses the aunt kept saying she was responsible for.
Within a month, she was paying more than she had to rent her house due to the utilities, water bill, lot rent and food the aunt claimed she owed her. The aunt was taking advantage of them in their time of need. They did not know about The Time is Now to Help until someone at her church told them about our charity. Even then, the woman said she had waited a few weeks more, thinking she would be able to get them out of their situation.
We talked about her son’s asthma and his trips to the emergency room. The woman said: “I have asked my aunt many times to not smoke in the house because he can’t breathe. She is good about it until she starts to drink and then she lights up one after another and refuses to stop. I understand it is her home, but who would knowingly do this to a child?”
I, too, wondered what kind of person selfishly smokes in a home with a child. Over the years, I have seen many times the results of this in childhood cancers, asthma and other problems. I knew we needed to get these children, mother and their beloved dog out of these living conditions.
I asked about her job, and we went over her budget. Since she is now back to work full time, she can afford a reasonable rent and other monthly expenses. Her ex-husband was supposed to be paying child support, but it had been sporadic for years, so she did not rely on that for income. The problem she was having was saving up both rent and security deposit while paying her aunt’s unrealistic expenses. In addition she needed household necessities, clothing, new beds, and after further conversation I found she also needed a car repair. These were all things The Time is Now to Help could help them with.
We discussed her options for rentals, and I was relieved the mother had been searching on her own. It just would speed up the process in getting them into a safer environment. She had an apartment in mind that accepted a pet, as the mother had shared their dog was a part of the family. The mother said: “My children would be devastated if our dog could not come with us. He has been their best friend through this whole difficult year. I just wanted to let you know we will not be able to give him up.”
I reassured her that we would never ask her to do that.
She had already called the landlord and gotten approval for her dog, but without a security deposit, the landlord could not hold it for them. We discussed the rent and utility costs, and once we were done reviewing her budget, I said, “Call the landlord and tell him you want the apartment.”
We ended our call so she could call the landlord to hopefully secure the apartment. While I waited to call the woman back, I made a list of things they would need to make their apartment a home. Beds, bedding, towels, kitchen items, cleaning supplies, toiletries and a few pieces of furniture would go a long way in making the apartment comfortable.
When I called the woman back, I could hear the excitement in her voice. She shared the good news that the apartment would be theirs and they could move in in a week as long as she provided the security deposit and first month’s rent right away. I told the woman we would have a volunteer meet her at a local church parking lot to provide her with the checks for her new landlord.
She said: “Thank you for understanding that I want to keep my aunt from finding out about your help. I have learned my aunt is a very greedy woman, and I do not put it past her to ruin this opportunity for me and the kids. She is very happy having me pay her bills so she can spend all her money on cigarettes and alcohol.”
I went over the remaining assistance we would be providing. We had talked about her car, and she had sent me pictures so I could see what kind of shape it was in. It looked good enough to have repaired, but I would learn more once it went in for service and was given a thorough review by a mechanic. This would provide them with safe reliable transportation to work and school. The woman had an outstanding utility bill from her past rental that would need to be paid before she could have utilities put in her name at the new rental. We would pay that overdue utility bill to provide her with a fresh start.
We talked about the other items that would be needed, so I told her there would be gift cards provided along with the rent checks. These she could use to purchase the items I had written down previously. I had contacted a local thrift store and arranged for her to pick out furniture from them that we would purchase at a great discount. We also would have three new beds delivered on the day she moved in. When I finished telling her all the ways we would be helping them, I heard the mother break down in tears.
She finally said: “I have been so overwhelmed with worry. How can I possibly ever thank you for all you are doing for us? We would have been stuck here or even living in my car the next time my son has an asthma attack. We have talked on the phone for a few hours, and in that time you have changed our lives forever. All I have to offer is thank you.”
I said: “That is all we need. A simple thank you will do.”
I listened as the woman cried for a few minutes before we finished our conversation and said goodbye.
The following day, the woman met with one of our volunteers and was handed an envelope with rent checks, a utility check and gift cards for the items she would need. She also was provided a gas gift card to help with that expense. Again the woman shared her overwhelming gratitude to our volunteer. The volunteer had also once been on the receiving end of our assistance, so she shared with the woman her experience and where she was now. This gave the mother hope for her future after many months of uncertainty.
Over the next week, the mother worked on getting the items needed and stored these items in the trunk of her car so the aunt did not see them. The aunt had again gone on a drinking and smoking binge, so the day before they were to move into the apartment, the mother called me and hesitantly asked if we could provide a motel room for one night. I asked if she had all her belongings moved out of her aunt’s mobile home, and she said she had them all in her car. All that was left was their few items of clothing and toothbrushes. I told her I would call the landlord and see if she could move in a day early.
When I called the landlord I found him to be very caring, and when I explained the situation, he immediately agreed to let them move in right away. We made arrangements for the woman to meet him at the apartment to get the key. When I called the woman back and gave her the good news, there were shouts of joy from all of them. I told the woman she would not have beds until tomorrow, but that did not matter to them. They were so overjoyed to no longer be living with the aunt and to have a place of their own that sleeping on blankets on the floor sounded like a luxury.
Later that night, the woman texted her thanks to us and sent me a picture of her children and their dog all asleep on the floor together. The next day, their beds were delivered and she then sent pictures of them all made up with their new bedding. They were able to pick up a few items with her minivan from the thrift store, so they had chairs and a table to eat at.
I called the woman to see how they were doing, and all she could do at first was cry. Then she said: “I know. I know. A simple thank you will do.” That had us both laughing, and I agreed, “Yes, a simple thank you will do.”
Thank you and God bless you for allowing us to provide this poverty relief and much more this year in our communities. We are working hard daily to provide a helping hand to good people in need. We will all get through this together. Thank you and God bless you for your support.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
