Readers invariably ask me why I devote most of my columns to accounts of Lake Geneva’s history. That is a fair question. My response has been and will continue to be that I am an historian, that I am very interested in history because it conditions the present, and that Lake Geneva’s history is particularly interesting. Moreover, it is my sense that current residents of the city and the surrounding area, as well as other readers of the Lake Geneva Regional News, should have a knowledge of the city’s history and that such knowledge would be of benefit to them. Just as I rely upon earlier historians of Lake Geneva’s accounts of the city’s past, such as those of James Simmons, Eva Seymour Lundahl, and Alice Hackett, it is my hope that the historical columns that I write will serve as primary sources that future historians will find useful. I am cognizant of the need to devote a column every once in a while to an account of Lake Geneva’s present. Accordingly, this column is devoted to such an account, based upon my personal experience of various aspects of Lake Geneva’s present in the year 2019.
Although I am saddened by the demise of several of my favorite venues in Lake Geneva, including Ken Millar’s Animal House pet and tropical fish store on the east side of the 500 block of Broad Street, the Caribou/Peet’s coffee house on the north side of the 800 block of Main Street, the Dairy Queen on Wells Street, the Geneva Java coffee house in the former Habecker-Derrick funeral home on the west side of the 200 block of Center Street, and the Office Max store in the shopping center west of Edwards Boulevard and south of Highway 50, there are at least five public spaces and 15 other venues that are among my favorites in Lake Geneva.
The first of these is Speedo’s Harborside Café across Wrigley Drive from the Riviera, owned by Spyro “Speedo” Condos. His café serves as the gathering place every morning for locals who drink Speedo’s excellent coffee and discuss politics and sports, and exchange gossip. (Other gathering places where locals discuss similar topics include McDonald’s on Wells Street, Grandma Vickie’s on the west side of the 500 block of Broad Street, and Egg Harbor on the north side of the 800 block of Main Street.)
For the best chocolate malteds in Lake Geneva, there is no better place than Kilwins in the Landmark building at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets. For the best pies in Lake Geneva, go to the Lake Geneva Pie Company in the Geneva Square shopping center. Their chocolate pie is spectacular.
Among the very best bars in Lake Geneva are the new Flat Iron Tap on the west side of Center Street across the street from the Post Office (a bar that over the years, was the home of Johnejack’s tavern, Joe Payne’s tavern, and Jane Payne’s tavern), the bar in the Tuscan’s restaurant (the home of the Gargoyle restaurant for many years) at the southwest corner of Broad and Dodge streets, and the Next Door Pub on the northeast side of the city.
For cream horns, chocolate and plain croissants and other baked goods, the best place to get them is Bittner’s Bakery on the northeast side of the city, which continues the long tradition of the Bittner’s Bakery owned by Bruno and later Randy Bittner that was located on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street.
There are many excellent restaurants in Lake Geneva. Among them are the aforementioned Speedo’s Harborside Café, the Next Door Pub, and Tuscan’s, and the Olympic Café on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street, Medusa’s on the northeast corner of Broad and Dodge streets, and Joni’s Diner on Wells Street.
Other venues in Lake Geneva that merit mention are the Dollar Tree in the Geneva Square shopping center, the Dunn Lumber Company and hardware store on North Street, the Kwik Trip gas station’s convenience store on Williams Street, Bruno’s Liquor store on North Street, and Bill Huntress’s Mayor’s barber shop on the south side of Geneva Street just to the west of City Hall.
Also meriting mention are three Mexican restaurants: the Supermercado America on Williams Street just north of the Phillip’s 66 gas station, Taqueria El Gallo de Oro, the newly opened restaurant on the west side of Williams Street across the street from the Lake Geneva Antique Mall, and the restaurant in Tienda El Rancho on Highway H at Grant Street in the building that was long occupied by the Jo-Velle’s Grill.
For excellent coffee, there are the two Starbucks, one at the northeast corner of Center and Main streets in the former Standard Oil gas station, and the other in a new building at the southeast corner of Edwards Boulevard and Highway 50, and the Boxed and Burlap coffee shop located in the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in the Geneva Square shopping center.
To be sure, there are many other venues in Lake Geneva that merit patronizing, but the ones that I have listed above are my favorites.
Among the public places in Lake Geneva where I spend a great deal of time in are the Riviera (especially during the summers), the Geneva Lake Museum, which is, in my opinion, the very best historical museum located in a city of Lake Geneva’s size in the United States, the Geneva Theater (much is owed to Shad Branen of Burlington with the assistance of the City of Lake Geneva for renovating and reopening it), the Lake Geneva Public Library, and the Lake Geneva Post Office with its beautiful WPA mural, “Winter Landscape,” painted by the Milwaukee artist George Dietrich in 1940.
I would be negligent if I did not mention the important service that Walgreen’s drug store at the northeast corner of Edwards Boulevard and Highway 50 provides. It is the only 24-hour drug store in the city.
There you have it — a profile of some of the highlights of Lake Geneva in 2019 that are among the venues that are my favorites. I am sure that readers have other venues that they consider to be their favorites.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.