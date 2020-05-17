Freeze your cheese to plan ahead for tasty treats

We’re all trying to keep several weeks’ supply of food on hand, especially with the kids having an extended spring break. It’s a great idea to have extra cheese in the house to provide a good source of protein that will add interest to some simple pantry meals, but a few people have asked me if they can also freeze cheese.
Many cheeses can be successfully frozen for six to eight weeks if properly wrapped, as long as they will be used in cooking. The texture of cheese is likely going to change after it is defrosted. It won’t be ideal on a cheese plate with fancy nuts and wine — but we’re talking about mac-n-cheese and casseroles in the next few weeks to keep tummies full and kids happy.
Cut any blocks of cheese into a size you’re likely going to use for a meal. Wrap securely with parchment paper, cheese paper, or waxed paper, then over-wrap tightly with plastic wrap and tape. Slip into a freezer bag and press out any air, or wrap the package again in foil. Make sure the cheese package is cold by placing in the refrigerator for a few hours — this helps keep the protein network of the cheese from breaking down when it is defrosted. Then into the freezer it goes until you defrost it by placing in the refrigerator overnight.
America’s Test Kitchen reported success with freezing cheddar, brie, and romano cheese. They also said a block of shrink-wrapped mozzarella froze well, but not fresh mozzarella packed in water. Several sites said pre-shredded packages of cheese could be frozen if the air was pressed out of the bag it came in, re-closed, and then slipped into another freezer bag.
This is still one of my favorite quick recipes — I keep it taped to the inside of the pantry door as a reminder that it’s an easy way to liven up a meal. You can easily keep the ingredients on hand, and the sauce itself can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.
Five-Minute Cheese Sauce
One of the biggest selling points of processed cheese products is that they will not separate or “break” when made into a sauce. But in a few minutes, you can easily create a cheese sauce, from real cheese, that will remain smooth and can be poured over vegetables and pasta or used to make nachos.
8 oz grated cheddar (remember — the better the cheese, the better the sauce)
1 TB cornstarch
12 oz can evaporated milk
Toss the cheese with the cornstarch in a saucepan. Add the milk. Cook over medium heat, whisking until the cheese is melted and smooth. While it is warm, the sauce is pourable. When cool, it has the consistency of a dip. It can be refrigerated for up to five days. Reheat gently in a saucepan or in the microwave.
Get creative.
Add a few tablespoons of finely chopped jalapeno peppers or some of your favorite hot sauce
Stir in some diced cooked bacon or crumbled sausage and serve over biscuits or toast
Combine with chopped cooked broccoli and pour over chicken, pasta, or a baked potato
Use as a warm dip for cut-up vegetables and sturdy chips
Denise and Terry Woods are owners and cheesemakers at Highfield Farm Creamery in Walworth on State Line Road. If you have a question you’d like answered in this column, please send it to Info@HighfieldFarm.com
