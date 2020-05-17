Freeze your cheese to plan ahead for tasty treats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’re all trying to keep several weeks’ supply of food on hand, especially with the kids having an extended spring break. It’s a great idea to have extra cheese in the house to provide a good source of protein that will add interest to some simple pantry meals, but a few people have asked me if they can also freeze cheese.

Many cheeses can be successfully frozen for six to eight weeks if properly wrapped, as long as they will be used in cooking. The texture of cheese is likely going to change after it is defrosted. It won’t be ideal on a cheese plate with fancy nuts and wine — but we’re talking about mac-n-cheese and casseroles in the next few weeks to keep tummies full and kids happy.

Cut any blocks of cheese into a size you’re likely going to use for a meal. Wrap securely with parchment paper, cheese paper, or waxed paper, then over-wrap tightly with plastic wrap and tape. Slip into a freezer bag and press out any air, or wrap the package again in foil. Make sure the cheese package is cold by placing in the refrigerator for a few hours — this helps keep the protein network of the cheese from breaking down when it is defrosted. Then into the freezer it goes until you defrost it by placing in the refrigerator overnight.