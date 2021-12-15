From the left: Housing first is vital to solve homelessness

Matthew Desmond, in his book “Evicted,” states “America is supposed to be a place where you can better yourself, your family, and your community.” But this American Dream is “only possible if you have a stable home.” He further states that “home is the center of life; it is the wellspring of personhood; it is a refuge from the grind of everyday work; it is necessary to develop a civic life.”

But millions of people are evicted from their homes each year and enter a world of shelter insecurity. We all have seen people sleeping in doorways, on park benches and under bridges. Tent cities are popping up everywhere and homelessness is a major problem across the world.

So how serious is homelessness in Wisconsin? The National Alliance to End Homelessness estimates that there are 4,907 homeless people in Wisconsin. Based on 2014-2018 data from HUD, 2,740 would be individual adults, 2,167 would be people in families, 246 would be individual youth, 332 would be veterans, and 527 would be chronically homeless. In 2018, 92% of the homeless found shelter, while 8% are unsheltered.

The Alliance also reported some good news: Homelessness has dropped in all categories except the chronically homeless since 2014. The chronically homeless category was up by 1%. The drop in homelessness was largely due to Homeless Assistance Grants from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

So how did homelessness become such a problem here in Wisconsin and across the United States? Prior to 1980s, homelessness was not major problem. But things changed after Reagan was elected president. Under President Reagan, Medicaid was slashed by 18% and HUD’s budget was cut by 25%. Because of these cuts, more than 250 community health centers were closed. Between 1980 and 1991, 309 rural hospitals and 294 urban hospitals were shuttered. Nearly one million Native Americans lost access to Indian Healthcare Services. Because of these and many other cuts to social programs, the overall poverty rate increased by two percent.

During the Reagan years, the gap between the rich and poor widened. The poor lost 9% of their wealth, while the wealthiest gained 9%. Housing insecurity grew as Reagan shredded the social safety net. Treatment for mental illness was more difficult to find as health centers closed. Veterans of America’s endless wars suffered from PTSD and lacked treatment.

The homelessness problem is made worse by a series of other unregulated economic activities. Foreigners are buying up residential properties as investments; they have unlimited cash and make it difficult for individuals home buyers to purchase homes. To solve this problem, some countries prohibit foreigners from buying residential property.

Another major problem causing housing insecurity is the practice of corporations purchasing blocks of houses in neighborhoods, standardizing them to reduce costs, and then renting them out at higher rates than normal. These corporations have unlimited cash and can overbid any local individual buyer. The practice inflates the cost of housing and makes it impossible for an individual to purchase a home or even pay rent. Regulation is needed to prevent this practice and make housing affordable again.

The good news is we can solve the homelessness problem. Finland has reduced chronic homelessness by using the “housing first” model. They have reduced the number of homeless from 18,000 to 7,000 using this model. The program was first used in the United States and was pioneered by Dr. Sam Tsemberis in the 1990s to help former psychiatric patients. What was different about the Finnish Housing First model? It was it is used on a nationwide basis.

The scheme is built on the principle that having a permanent home can make solving health and social problems much easier. The homeless are given permanent housing with a normal lease. It can range from a self-contained apartment to a housing block with round-the-clock support. Tenants pay rent and are entitled to receive housing benefits.

In Finland, increasing the supply of affordable rental housing was a critical part of the approach. Finland used its existing social housing, but also bought flats from the private market and built new housing blocks in order to provide homes. All the homeless shelters were turned into supported housing. Even though the program costs money, it saves more in the long run.

We know what works to solve homelessness. Jesus defines loving our neighbor in his Good Samaritan parable. We need compassion and the willingness to pay the denarii (money) to cover the cost of helping our neighbor. Let’s do it!

Steven Doelder is a member of the Democratic Party of Walworth County and lives in the Village of Bloomfield.