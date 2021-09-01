From the left: Racism is an obvious part of our Constitution, economy, culture

“History is written by the victors.” The quote is often attributed to Winston Churchill and to Hermann Goring. Neither is on record of saying it. Since it is often difficult to attribute who said what, it is even more difficult to determine the actual history of any given event. Events are seen through the eyes of the writer who has filters and biases that color the experience. The civil war is known as the “war of Northern aggression” in many Southern textbooks.
We teach our students to examine the point of view of authors and how to be critical of our “fake and slanted” news. Racism and how it is part of the structure of our democracy has been lumped in a controversy called “the critical race theory (CTR).”
Structural racism is an obvious part of our Constitution, economy, political system and culture. I’m not going to argue that premise today. The evidence is there; you just need to admit seeing it. How to fix it is where the critical race theory plays a big role in today’s conflict. It deals with equality and equity.
The civil rights movement used the existing political system and rules to try to fix the equality issue. We got rid of legal segregation and promoted integration through busing, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and other legal tools. Keep in mind the focus of the civil rights movement was only on equality. It did not attempt to address the issue of racial equity.
Although we have come a long way in achieving equality, attacks on voting rights such as gerrymandering, ID laws, and limiting voting access has become common in state legislatures. Critical race theory pushes people to think about equality and equity…especially economic equity.
You may have heard the term “communism” and “Marxism” tossed in the debate on CRT. Socialism is tossed in and equated to communism. There are few “communist” nations left. Marx wanted all means of production controlled by the government. Name one country where all production is controlled by the government. Always keep in mind that democratic socialism results in the distribution of goods and services by the government. Social Security, healthcare, schools, and fire departments are examples of socialism.
What should be included in our debate and discussion of equality and equity for all people living in this country? Our focus should be on how the government can make sure everyone has the same opportunity to succeed and have a slice of the American Dream. Today, the top 10% of the US population holds 69.8% of the wealth. Of that ten percent, 88.5% are white and own 77% of the wealth in that decile. Wealth inequality is structural and has an historic basis. There are reasons for this inequity and much of it can be tied to racism and prejudice. To fix it, we need to examine history and adjust for this inequity. Critical race theory is attempting to do just that.
We can take it to the extreme and label CRT Marxist/communist or we can examine the inequity issues calmly and through systematic debate. Reparations have been paid to certain groups based on actions taken against the group by the government. Japanese Americans placed in concentration camps during World War II have been given reparations for this injustice and the resulting inequity. We need to examine many actions taken by the American government throughout our history that impacted the equity of certain groups of people. We should include the First Americans and Black Americans in our examination.
A theory is defined as the best explanation for why something happens. We need to use critical thinking to establish why inequity occurs in our country. We need to understand how racism keeps people from achieving the American Dream. I was fortunate to have an excellent history professor that did just that. He forced us to think about each group’s life and perspective. We spent time on the black man, the white man, the white woman, and the black woman. It also included time reflecting on what our government did to impact the equity of the First Americans.
I did “critical race theory” several decades ago and it was an opportunity to learn, grow and understand the perspective of all people living in this country. The Lake Geneva Regional News “Party Line” allows for a rational discussion of “hot” issues such as CTR and we all have an opportunity to read, think, and reflect on the ideas expressed in this column.
Steven Doelder is a member of the Democratic Party of Walworth County and lives in the Village of Bloomfield.
