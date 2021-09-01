From the left: Racism is an obvious part of our Constitution, economy, culture

You may have heard the term “communism” and “Marxism” tossed in the debate on CRT. Socialism is tossed in and equated to communism. There are few “communist” nations left. Marx wanted all means of production controlled by the government. Name one country where all production is controlled by the government. Always keep in mind that democratic socialism results in the distribution of goods and services by the government. Social Security, healthcare, schools, and fire departments are examples of socialism.

What should be included in our debate and discussion of equality and equity for all people living in this country? Our focus should be on how the government can make sure everyone has the same opportunity to succeed and have a slice of the American Dream. Today, the top 10% of the US population holds 69.8% of the wealth. Of that ten percent, 88.5% are white and own 77% of the wealth in that decile. Wealth inequality is structural and has an historic basis. There are reasons for this inequity and much of it can be tied to racism and prejudice. To fix it, we need to examine history and adjust for this inequity. Critical race theory is attempting to do just that.