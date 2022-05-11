From the left: Voting needs to be safe, accessible -- but others try to sow doubt

Whatever our background, color, or zip code, Wisconsinites believe that voters pick our leaders — our leaders do not pick which voters to hear and which to silence.

But after we turned out in record numbers to vote in November 2020 despite the pandemic, some politicians are pushing anti-voter scams in Wisconsin, spreading lies about an election that trusted officials conducted and verified, and attacking our most basic freedom: The freedom to vote.

They hope to divide and distract us, so we’ll look the other way while they block quality jobs, affordable healthcare and infrastructure and high-speed internet.

Democracy depends on people participating in government. We can trust our elections because we trust the neighbors, friends, and family who run them. And that’s why, as an experienced poll worker, I am deeply disturbed and offended at the threats made against our clerks, poll workers, observers, and Wisconsin Elections Commission staff. Their creativity, passion, and hard work provide a model for what democracy means; Wisconsin was recently rated by MIT as the fourth highest performing state in the country for election administration.

Poll workers, for example, undergo hours of training and work around the clock on Election Day to ensure every voter’s voice counts. Every municipality in Walworth County had poll workers submitted by both the county Democratic and Republican parties, as well as multiple poll workers unaffiliated with a party.

These election heroes deserve to be thanked, not harassed. But unfortunately, physical threats against election workers — 80% of whom are women — are on the rise. One in six have reported experiencing threats, and more than three in four say threats have increased in recent years, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice.

Election integrity means every eligible voter can cast their ballot. But voters were disenfranchised because some politicians are attempting to sow chaos and confusion into our election systems.

The legal precedent is clear: Voting needs to be safe and accessible. Clerks work countless hours to ensure voters’ voices are heard. But neighbors like Dave Nusberger, of the Village of Bloomfield, were not able to cast their ballot in the April election. He’s disabled, so he followed all the rules in requesting a mailed ballot. But when his wife went to drop off his sealed ballot on election day, the clerk rejected it. As the Lake Geneva Regional News noted in their article about Dave’s ballot on April 8, the Voting Rights Act states “any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice.” The Americans with Disabilities Act says, “No qualified individual with a disability shall, by reason of such disability, be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of the services, programs, or activities of a public entity, or be subject to discrimination by any such entity.”

Instead of funding voter education, fixing our roads, or financing our schools, some politicians in Madison are wasting hundreds of thousands of tax dollars on a circus of a sham review of an election that was safe, secure and certified. The goal of that sham review is to disrupt our democracy, sow doubt in our top-in-the-country election system, and disenfranchise voters. These same politicians and their minions are clogging up our court system with attempts to change established legal precedent and test conspiracy theories that have been soundly rejected by judges on both sides of the aisle.

But we will not let them win. We will continue to support our clerks, poll workers, and observers who are our neighbors, family and friends. We will continue to turn out in every election to vote. We see through these politicians who spread lies, refuse to govern in our interests, and pass laws to silence our voices.

It’s up to us to ensure the most basic tenet of our democracy remains strong. At the national level, that means passing standards to ensure no one’s freedom to vote is taken from them because they can’t get out of a wheelchair, or because they don’t have arms to hand their ballot to a clerk. At the state level, it means investing in voter education, supporting election workers, and stopping the circus that is the sham election review.

It’s up to us to protect election integrity by protecting the sacred right for every citizen to vote.

Ellen Holly is the chairwoman of the Walworth County Democratic Party.