From the right: Critical race theory is an American version of neo-Marxism

Disguised in high sounding euphemisms, Critical Race Theory (CRT) is damaging our society. Its adherents know they could not sell this neo-Marxist idea to Americans so they speak of “social justice”, “inclusion”, and “equity” (easily confused with the American ideal of equality).

However, CRT actually is an American version of European neo-Marxism. Original Marxism focused on material conditions and the class struggle, neo-Marxism focuses on the power of systems of beliefs that convince “the oppressed” that the existing social order of the “oppressor” is inevitable.

CRT tells us the oppressed are Black Americans, the oppressors white Americans and the oppressive beliefs are the American ideals of equality of opportunity, effort by the individual and outcome based on merit.

In <&underline>Critical Race Theory an Introduction</&underline> (I would strongly advise readers to peruse this), Richard Delgado, one of the movements founders, wrote that CRT, ““questions the very foundation of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, … and neutral principals of constitutional law.” These ideas are questioned because they are not based on race.