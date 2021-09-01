From the right: Critical race theory is an American version of neo-Marxism

Disguised in high sounding euphemisms, Critical Race Theory (CRT) is damaging our society. Its adherents know they could not sell this neo-Marxist idea to Americans so they speak of “social justice”, “inclusion”, and “equity” (easily confused with the American ideal of equality).
However, CRT actually is an American version of European neo-Marxism. Original Marxism focused on material conditions and the class struggle, neo-Marxism focuses on the power of systems of beliefs that convince “the oppressed” that the existing social order of the “oppressor” is inevitable.
CRT tells us the oppressed are Black Americans, the oppressors white Americans and the oppressive beliefs are the American ideals of equality of opportunity, effort by the individual and outcome based on merit.
In <&underline>Critical Race Theory an Introduction</&underline> (I would strongly advise readers to peruse this), Richard Delgado, one of the movements founders, wrote that CRT, ““questions the very foundation of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, … and neutral principals of constitutional law.” These ideas are questioned because they are not based on race.
CRT says our legal system cannot be just because the idea that all citizens are “equal before the law” does not account for race. Since the belief in equality is so imbedded in the unconscious minds of Americans (yes CRT addresses unconscious thought) the legal system cannot be just to Blacks. The only solution is decreasing enforcement. We must reduce policing, prosecution, and sentences (Ohio State Journal of Criminal Law, Fall Symposium: Twenty-plus Years of Critical Race Theory Vol.21:1).
Affirmative Action is also meaningless since it applies to the circumstances of specific individuals. In Marxism individuals are not important (just think of how many individual lives Communism has cost).
Equality of individual opportunity does not matter, equity of outcome, regardless of merit, does. The government must redistribute wealth and power. CRT theorist Ibram X. Kendi, a headliner at this summer’s American Federation of Teachers meeting, says that capitalism and racism are “conjoined twins” that must be fought together (<&underline>How to be an Anti-Racist</&underline>, I.X. Kendi 2019).
Despite all this theoretical, academic drivel there are plenty of Black scholars as well as Black Americans who oppose CRT.
Shelby Steele of Stanford University’s Hoover Institute said, “To me as a minority, (it’s) demeaning, dehumanizing”. He also suggests that white Americans need the courage to say, “I’m not a racist and I don’t care what you say.”
Bob Woodson, founder of the Woodson Center supporting low-income community initiatives, said, “It’s really planting the seeds of Black self-doubt and wreaking havoc in our communities.” “It makes each child view every other child through the lens of race,” he said. “It pits them against one another.”
Glenn Loury, the first African American tenured professor of economics at Harvard University, says we are adopting “an openly acknowledged use of different standards to judge their (African American) performance. That’s horrible. It really isn’t equality, it’s patronage… rooted in the soft bigotry of low expectations.”
CRT adherents have tried to assure Americans that CRT is just an academic thesis discussed in elite law schools. Although it started there, CRT has spread from law schools to all grade levels of education. The term Critical Race Theory is generally not used, allowing leftists to claim it is not being taught.
This summer, however, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, the NEA, passed New Business Item 39, specifically declaring Critical Race Theory should be taught and that they would fight back against those opposing it. They authorized $56,500 to investigate anti-CRT organizations.
CRT definitely is being taught, so legislatures in a number of states are working on bills to corral its use. The bills in no way limit teaching about current prejudice and discrimination or tragic aspects of our history including slavery, and Jim Crow. Criticizing the bills based on this is not valid.
Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill mandating school boards not allow teaching race stereotyping and not require employee training that promotes it, including teaching that one race is superior to another race; that an individual, by virtue of race bears responsibility for past acts committed by individuals of the same race; that an individual should feel psychological distress because of their race; and that systems based on meritocracy or traits such as hard work are racist. Included also are the same ideas based on an individual’s sex.
The application of Critical Race Theory to criminal justice has produced enough catastrophes. We need to be proactive and keep it from damaging our education system, too.
Pamela Wolfe M.D., of the Town of Geneva, is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.