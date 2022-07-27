From the right: Limiting the public's access to guns will not have much effect

Recent public mass shootings precipitated this column. We are all horrified by the shootings at a store in Buffalo, a school in Uvalde, a mall in Copenhagen, and a parade in Highland Park.

Mass shootings, however, are rare. Examining CDC data on shooting deaths, UC Davis researchers found in 2019 public mass shootings made up only 0.2% of these deaths while “ordinary” homicides made up 37%.

Mass shootings are likely to occur in clusters, as perpetrators idolize former mass shooters. They are usually alienated young men involved in violent internet communities. A Wall Street Journal review of 39 school shooters showed at least 22 communicated or hinted their plans to others who might have intervened.

We have clues to who the killers will be, but if nothing is done with the clues, we are no better off. If we ignore the clues and limit everyone’s access to guns, we are lumping the general population in with these killers.

I don’t think limiting the general public’s access to firearms is just nor do I think it will have much effect, so I do not favor the recent Safer Communities Act. Stringent gun laws, like Denmark’s, did not prevent the mass mall shooting noted above. In Japan where there are almost no gun owners a former Prime Minister was assassinated this month with a gun made entirely by hand, and 36 people were intentionally killed by an arsonist in 2019.

My psychiatric career involved extensive use of Wisconsin commitment laws. Existing mental health commitment laws rather than red flag laws should be used for dangerous people. Every state has a variation of such laws, and rulings from the United States Supreme Court have made sure they follow due process.

Via Wisconsin mental health law an individual can be detained by a law enforcement officer at a mental health hospital or a general hospital for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours if determined probably mentally ill by a professional.

After this there must be a probable cause hearing within 72 business hours, with representation by a private or public defender. At the probable cause hearing witnesses, including a psychiatrist or psychologist, must present evidence. If that hearing results in further detention, a voluntary agreement for three months of outpatient treatment can be made.

Otherwise, a final hearing occurs in two weeks. At the final hearing a commitment order may be granted. It will expire after six months, no action on behalf of the patient is required.

What are commonly referred to as “red flag” laws generally fail to provide due process protections. Most of them allow individuals rather than law enforcement to petition for an order, increasing the risk of frivolous requests.

Some “red flag” orders remove weapons then delay probable cause hearings for several weeks, clearly not timely due process. Some allow guns to be held and gun purchases prohibited for a year or even long term, unless the person pursues court action to invalidate the order.

Wisconsinites should be made aware of existing civil commitment law. Even 24 hours in a hospital provides a cooling down period and voluntary mental health or other services can be arranged

The public should be encouraged to utilize the existing law. For certain professions reports of school violence threats became mandatory in 2018.

Currently a commitment order in all states results in a permanent federal prohibition against ever owning, buying or possessing a gun. Three-month agreements have no effect on gun possession.

I think we should change the law so that during the three-month period after the probable cause hearing, possession and purchase of guns be prohibited.

Mass shootings are rare, seeing the effect of this change would take years. Gun violence, however, is not rare in Democrat run American cities. We know that the cities where shootings occur almost daily, also have some of the strictest gun laws and the least police protection.

While Progressives continue to reduce police protection, gun ownership for personal protection among Blacks has skyrocketed, as reported by multiple sources. Per NBC News, data showed Black American gun purchases increased 58.2% between 3/2020 and 3/2021.

Black plaintiffs wanting to protect themselves filed the landmark Supreme court gun cases in 2008 and 2019, affirming the right to bear arms.

Public mass shootings naturally scare those who are unaccustomed to violence. In thinking about violence, though, consider who has a better reason to be afraid, someone in a high crime Chicago neighborhood, or a Progressive living on the Chicago Gold Coast.