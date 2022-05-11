From the right: Republicans are working to protect the vote

Here in Wisconsin and across the nation the 2020 election has shaken voter confidence.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission advised clerks to break multiple state laws in administering the election. Laws regarding absentee ballots were flaunted. Absentee balloting is problematic anyway and widely considered a potential source of fraud. Even a bipartisan report signed by Democrat President Jimmy Carter said, “Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud”. Internationally there is also concern about absentee balloting. Sixty-three percent of EU countries set limits on absentee voting and 22% ban it entirely.

Since the 2020 election Wisconsin Republican legislators have passed common sense bills regarding voting, all have been vetoed by the governor. Issues addressed included lack of a standardized form for requesting an absentee ballot or providing required voter identification, illegal correction of absentee ballots, and random employees rather than Special Voting Deputies assisting balloting in extended care facilities.

SB 937 which addressed the indefinitely confined voter status law and restored it to the original intent of helping those who were truly confined to their residence was vetoed. In 2020, people were told they could claim indefinitely confined voter status and vote without providing ID, even if they were healthy and could have provided ID to get a standard absentee ballot or vote at the polls. An over 150,000 persons increase (over 200%) in indefinitely confined voters resulted. People claiming this status automatically receive absentee ballots, never have to provide ID and do not have to verify or renew their indefinite confinement.

Another vetoed bill dealt with private funding of election management. In 2020 a two-tiered election system was created by Mark Zuckerberg who funneled millions of dollars to election officials in predominantly Democrat dominated cities.

Ample opportunity exists for Mr. Zuckerberg and other billionaire Democrats to privately influence elections. They should not be involved with our public election officials.

A new concern for future elections has developed. In addition to opening our Southern borders to non-citizens, Democrats are pushing for non-citizens to vote. New York City has started this and Democrat Mayor Eric Adams said he looked forward to “bringing millions more into the democratic process”. Currently about 800,000 non-citizens are eligible to vote.

Only local elections are included currently, but this city’s influence on our country’s economy and security makes local elections a concern for our whole country.

Various states have amended their constitutions to specifically prohibit voting by non-citizens. A 2020 Colorado constitutional referendum resulted in their constitution being amended from stating “Every citizen” to “Only a citizen” can vote. The referendum passed with 63% of the vote while President Trump only received 42%, showing this measure had wide appeal.

We need a referendum to amend the Wisconsin constitution in the same manner. Republicans are now acting to assure only citizens can vote. Both the Senate and Assembly have passed SJR 32, the first step towards a referendum here.

Redistricting is a huge political issue in Wisconsin and across the country. Election district boundaries are “redistricted” every ten years in response to the Census to keep their population counts equal.

In Wisconsin, our legislature and Governor disagree on redistricting maps. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Republicans’ challenge to the Governor’s Congressional maps.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel our Wisconsin 1st District will “become far more competitive for Democrats... Evers’ map adds the Democratic-leaning cities of Beloit and Cudahy and cuts out heavily Republican southern Waukesha County”. The issue of state legislative redistricting was thrown back to the State Supreme Court and for the 2022 election the Legislature’s maps will stand. Democrats are apoplectic about that.

We can look right next door to see the Democrats’ hypocrisy. Illinois Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker pledged to end gerrymandering. Instead, the Democratic Legislature’s map has one district that meanders from parts of central Illinois to the Wisconsin border, and a district further south that is a sliver running nearly across the state. The new map will wipe out two Republican leaning Congressional districts.

In 2019 the Supreme Court considered cases of partisan gerrymandering one on behalf of Republicans, and one on behalf of Democrats. The court decided such cases represent “political questions outside the purview of federal courts”. Indeed, they are political matters that both parties engage in. The only difference is Democrats use ugly rhetoric to accuse Republicans of doing the same thing that they do themselves.

Don’t fall for the rhetoric, vote Republican in the fall to make sure your vote is not compromised in future elections.

Pamela Wolfe M.D., of the Town of Geneva, is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.