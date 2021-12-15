From the right: Treatment should come first to address homelessness

Over the past five years the problem of homelessness has increased. Data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) show roughly 580,000 people were homeless in 2020. 61% of the unsheltered homeless are in the Progressive west coast states.

The federal government has spent billions over the past decade on “Housing First” programs as have states and cities. Housing First is a theory that giving people permanent housing with no strings attached is the best solution to homelessness.

Advocates of this approach present it as a tremendous success. If this were true there would not be a current homelessness crisis. Policy makers must realize that the homeless are usually suffering from more than a lack of housing.

According to a 2019 report from UCLA 75% of the unsheltered homeless have addictive disorders, 78% have mental health disorders and 84% have physical health problems.

A lack of housing is not the cause of addiction and mental health disorders and providing housing alone is not the solution. If it were the cause, none of us in stable housing would be at risk.

Advocates point to Finland’s Housing First programs. Their homeless population has decreased, however, between 2015 and 2020 the number of refugees also markedly decreased. The percent of foreign-born individuals in Finland is half of that in the U.S. Finnish drug policy rests on total prohibition and drug possession remains a crime.

In the U.S. the Housing First model has definitely provided permanent housing. But being provided housing is not the same as living in it. One HUD report (Carol Pearson, et al) found that while they had permanent, 42 percent of Housing First program residents disappeared for from two weeks to three months at a time.

A recent peer reviewed scientific study in Canada (Journal of Dual Diagnosis, 4/17/17) compared outcomes for 172 substance abusing clients, half in Housing First and half in a control group of standard community care. After 24 months the Housing First clients had poorer mental health and worse rates of substance abuse, family relations, and general quality of life.

That’s not surprising since the worst aspects of life on the streets for drug addicts is concentrated into physical buildings. It is easy to buy drugs from your neighbors and hide them away in your cupboard. I believe a year of sobriety is worth more than a year of assigned housing.

Housing First requires nothing of its clients. Considered victims of addictions, psychiatric disorders, or even Capitalism, they needn’t participate in services, take medication, reduce substance use, submit to drug testing, or face any consequences for their choices.

The Canadian study is quite an indictment of the Housing First concept, but would currently be irrelevant for HUD funding. The only metric they consider is how many people have been assigned permanent housing. Whether those people continue drugging and drinking, become psychotic or even die is not considered.

There is a successful alternative, “Treatment First”. Treatment First relies on a linear model with emergency shelters and detox, residential treatment, longer transitional housing and only then, if needed, permanent supportive housing. Since treatment first housing has requirements such as sobriety the housing retention rates are lower but, achieving increased well-being is greater and some clients will graduate to work and private housing.

Treatment First providers include rescue missions, short term shelters, longer term Transitional Housing, rehabilitation centers, and Faith Based programs such as the Salvation Army. They are only receiving 3% of the HUD funds.

People with persistent and severe mental illness (the population I work with for years) are helped to obtain the SSD income they clearly require, this with housing vouchers can pay for the group homes they often need.

People with temporary homelessness, such as the unemployed, domestic abuse victims, and immigrants do not need permanent supportive housing and benefit from transitional housing, which can sometimes last months at a time.

The federal government is devoting record high resources to homelessness programs and the Build Back Better bill currently in the Senate plans $170 billion more. The Secretary of HUD has pledged to also house undocumented immigrants.

What we urgently need is to change the formula for allocation of HUD funding. Currently 97% of funding goes to Housing First programs. I believe this needs to be drastically reduced and funding for other housing programs increased. It is especially important this be done now as the Build Back Better bill currently in the Senate plans to devote $170 billion more for homeless programing.

Pamela Wolfe M.D., of the Town of Geneva, is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.