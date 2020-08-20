Getting to the bottom of Lake Geneva's historical beginnings

Two facets of the answer to this second question are preeminent. The first is that the city of Lake Geneva is located on the shores of one of the most beautiful lakes in the world, a lake that is perhaps comparable only to similar lakes in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, lakes in the Lake District of England, and lakes in the Lake District of Italy. The other facet of the answer to this second question is Lake Geneva’s geographical location, or more precisely its proximity to one of the great urban concentrations in the world, the Chicago metropolitan area.

Perhaps the best way to approach the earliest history of Lake Geneva is to go back in time 11,500 years, when a glacier of ice covered much of North America from the North Pole to what is today the Ohio River. This time period was the last Ice Age in global history. There previously had been at least five periods of glaciation when a cooling of the earth’s climate had precipitated a southern migration of a glacier of ice from the North Pole to the middle of the continent.