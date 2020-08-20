Getting to the bottom of Lake Geneva's historical beginnings

Readers who might be interested in the history of the city of Lake Geneva and its 19th century antecedent, the village of Geneva, should be prepared to pursue the answer to two questions: “What happened over the past 183 years of the existence of Geneva/Lake Geneva?” and “Why did it happen?”
The answer to the first question is relatively straightforward. It may be found in such sources as James Simmons’ magnificent history, “Annals of Lake Geneva,” Albert Beckwith’s superb two-volume “History of Walworth County,” the U.S. Census records for Geneva/Lake Geneva from 1840 to 1940, and in the pages of newspapers, the Geneva/Lake Geneva Herald and the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Fortunately, the Geneva Lake Museum published a new paperback edition of Simmons’ “Annals” in 2012. Copies are available for purchase at the Geneva Lake Museum. The Lake Geneva Public Library also has a copy.
Albert Beckwith’s two-volume “History of Walworth County” is also available in a paperback edition. Digitized versions of the Geneva/Lake Geneva Herald and the Lake Geneva Regional News are available at the Lake Geneva Public Library. The U.S. Censuses for Geneva/Lake Geneva are available on the internet.
The answer to the second question regarding the history of Lake Geneva— “Why did it happen?” —is more complicated. I will attempt to answer it in this column and in subsequent columns.
Two facets of the answer to this second question are preeminent. The first is that the city of Lake Geneva is located on the shores of one of the most beautiful lakes in the world, a lake that is perhaps comparable only to similar lakes in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, lakes in the Lake District of England, and lakes in the Lake District of Italy. The other facet of the answer to this second question is Lake Geneva’s geographical location, or more precisely its proximity to one of the great urban concentrations in the world, the Chicago metropolitan area.
Perhaps the best way to approach the earliest history of Lake Geneva is to go back in time 11,500 years, when a glacier of ice covered much of North America from the North Pole to what is today the Ohio River. This time period was the last Ice Age in global history. There previously had been at least five periods of glaciation when a cooling of the earth’s climate had precipitated a southern migration of a glacier of ice from the North Pole to the middle of the continent.
As the Earth’s climate warmed, bringing an end to the last Ice Age, the ice sheet that covered much of North America melted as it began to retreat toward the North Pole. Geologists call this last ice sheet the Wisconsin glaciation. As the ice sheet retreated, it acted like a giant road grader scouring the lands, carving out numerous deep depressions and leaving behind hilly areas and ridges of rock and stone that geologists call moraines.
The retreating ice sheet glacier dug out many deep depressions that became filled with water from the melting ice as the glacier retreated northward. The largest of these water-filled depressions became the Great Lakes. Many smaller lakes were also created, of which one was Geneva Lake. The hills surrounding Lake Geneva were the result of rock and stones that the retreating ice sheet had dug out while creating a deep depression which became Geneva Lake, after it was filled with melting water from the retreating ice sheet. The retreating ice sheet also created the ridge of hills in northwest Walworth County today known as the Kettle Moraine.
At some point during the many millennia that followed the northward retreat of the last ice sheet that had covered the area where Lake Geneva is today located, a civilization of human beings developed in the region between the Appalachian Mountains and the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes and the Gulf Coast. Archaeologists call the people who comprised this civilization “Mound Builders” because of the many large ceremonial earthen mounds that they built.
During the later stages of the Mound Builder culture known as the Hopewell period, the first-known residents of the Lake Geneva area lived on the shores of Geneva Lake. These Mound Builders also constructed a massive urban settlement known as Cahokia in the state of Illinois across the Mississippi River from what is today the city of St. Louis. Cahokia flourished from about 1050 to 1350 A.D. It had more than 20,000 residents.
How do we know that Mound Builders lived on the shores of Geneva Lake where Lake Geneva is today? Because the earliest white residents of the village of Geneva described the mounds in what is today’s Library Park, recording that they were in the forms of snakes, lizards, turtles, and other animals. Unfortunately, these early white settlers destroyed the mounds that they had found on the shore of Geneva Lake. The Mound Builders who created the mounds depicting reptiles lived in the Lake Geneva area hundreds of years before the Native American Indians — the Potawatomi — arrived in the Geneva Lake area. It was the Potawatomi who the first white settlers of Geneva encountered.
The chief of the Potawatomi in the Geneva Lake area when the first white settler arrived was Big Foot (after whom Big Foot Beach State Park and the high school in Walworth are named). When Black Hawk, the Sauk Indian warrior, began to lead a fight against the white settlers in the region, he asked Big Foot to support him. Big Foot, however, refused to do so. Big Foot was rewarded for his courageous decision not to support Black Hawk by being removed, along with all of the local Potawatomi Indians, from the Geneva Lake area and forced to move west across the Mississippi River, first to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and eventually to northeast Kansas where their descendants now live on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation near Mayetta, Kansas.
The forced removal of all Indians living east of the Mississippi River was the result of a policy initiated by Andrew Jackson, president of the United States from 1829 to 1837.
(To be continued in a subsequent column.)
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
