Giving thanks for help in charity efforts

We have so much to be thankful for in our community. Besides the natural beauty that surrounds us every day, I find I am also surrounded by good, caring people who share the same passion to help the less fortunate in our communities.
Throughout the year, I see so many people living in devastating poverty-stricken situations. I read so many pain-filled letters and hear the pleas of our fellow creations who are trying to survive while living with disabilities, illnesses, job loss and other tragedies. Sometimes I need to take a minute to contemplate the good things around me.
The first thing I am thankful for is all of you. I could never do what we do alone. It takes all of us working together to accomplish the sometimes daunting feat of providing poverty relief to nearly 600 people a year. Your donations are used 100 percent for the relief of poverty. There are many good people who share time and resources to make sure our clients have acceptable shelter, food, utilities, transportation and other daily necessities, and every penny of your donations are used for these things.
It seems that whenever I am worried about the lack of funds and I give it up to God, my prayers are answered. I am grateful for my friends and family who seem to know just the right time to give, volunteer or just be there for moral support.
Thank you to the special people in my life who tolerate my absence at family functions and friendly gatherings. When I am worried about a family or senior citizen on the verge of homelessness or utility disconnection, I will do whatever is necessary to alleviate the situation, even if it is during a birthday party or holiday event. I am grateful to all of you who support our mission to relieve the pains of poverty.
There are many businesses I am grateful for that participate in our mission: Kunes Country Auto Group for excellent car repairs; Martin Group; Verlo Mattress Factory; the many landlords and motels that help us provide shelter; Lake Geneva Animal Hospital for their compassionate care of pets; Performance Tire; Affordable Dental Car and the many other dentists who have provided dental care; and my business, Lake Geneva Area Realty, for providing office space, financial support and supplies.
These are just a few of the many businesses that have wanted to help our fellow creations live a better life this past year by providing discounted or free services. Thank you to all of these businesses who are excellent examples of the caring community we live in.
I am grateful for my continued health that allows me to work hard every day providing poverty relief. Every day, I am witness to the devastating effects poor health has on your life. I see so many people of all ages struggling due to cancer, diabetes, disabilities, arthritis, heart disease, obesity and so much more. Seeing what I do has helped me make a conscious effort to find the time to exercise and eat properly. I also give this advice to all who are able. Even my 95-year-old father-in-law walks over a mile every day with a walker. There is no excuse for not doing what you can to keep yourself healthy, within your physical and financial limits.
I receive many grateful phone messages from people we have helped, not only out of poverty but also helped them to restore their health. These people have been given incentives to quit smoking, to walk daily, to eat better food, to make better life choices. Good health is often the key to preventing recurring poverty and hardship. They now are living their best lives thanks to The Time Is Now to Help. I am extremely grateful every day for the good health I am blessed with, and the motivation to get healthy that I can provide.
Shelter is a blessing I am grateful to share with so many working-poor families, single mothers, the elderly, the handicapped and veterans. When anyone contacts me and says they are homeless, it is an emergency. Each year, we help many men, women and children move out of cars and into motels, with the goal of helping them find a long-term solution. All it takes is an accident, an illness or job loss to become homeless fairly quickly.
Once you have an eviction on your record, it is nearly impossible to find a landlord who will take a chance on you once again. I am so grateful to the landlords I work with who are willing to take a chance on some of our fellow creations. Our goal is always to find an affordable solution to homelessness. Being able to help others find a place to call home is one of the things I am most grateful for.
Being able to see a dentist when needed is another blessing. So many people this year have suffered for months in pain and embarrassment due to their inability to afford dental care. I have even had people call me in desperation from the emergency room after lingering pain became massive infections causing serious illness. The need for low-cost dental care in our communities is a continued problem, but one that is being addressed by Open Arms Free Clinic. I am grateful for their efforts to end the pain and suffering that lack of dental care causes.
Having safe, reliable transportation is something I am grateful for every day. I do a lot of driving due to my job and the many home visits I make each year. Getting in a car that is reliable, that starts no matter the weather, and has good safe tires is something I am very grateful for. Nearly every day, I find someone suffering due to the lack of safe transportation. Job loss and lack of medical care are caused due to lack of transportation. These things all have a way of putting our fellow creations at greater risk of poverty. I am thankful for my partners in transportation assistance who provide good used cars, excellent car repairs and new tires at a discount. This is often the best way to prevent the recurrence of poverty for people living paycheck to paycheck.
If you have a used vehicle that will be a good, reliable source of transportation for our clients to get to work, please contact us. We are always in need of good vehicles.
I am very grateful for our dedicated volunteers. For each person shared in our weekly column, there are many hours of work completed by our volunteers. There also are about 8-10 other people helped in addition to the one featured in the weekly column. That is a lot of work for our volunteers, who are happy to deliver food, household necessities and sometimes just a smiling face that lets our fellow creations know that someone cares.
Some of our clients are forgotten elderly who have no family or friends left to give them help or companionship. Often our volunteers fill that void. Thank you to our volunteers for their dedication and compassion for the poverty-stricken people suffering in our communities.
While I count my blessings, I am so grateful for the poverty relief we have provided so far this year together. The love, compassion and support we have provided has made a world of difference for those who have turned to The Time is Now to Help for assistance. I feel blessed and grateful for all of you who help us to share this love and compassion to as many of our fellow Americans as possible. Thank you to you our donors, our volunteers and all who have contributed to our mission to remove poverty in our communities.
Being able to help others is a blessing. Your support is a blessing. These are blessings that are needed all year long, not just over the holidays. We have been given these blessings to share with those less fortunate. As I read the stack of letters we have received over the past few weeks, I know it will take all our blessings combined to bring about the help these people so desperately need. I also know that thanks to you, we will be able to share our blessings with many not just during the holidays but throughout the year.
Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois.
