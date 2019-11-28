Giving thanks for help in charity efforts

Shelter is a blessing I am grateful to share with so many working-poor families, single mothers, the elderly, the handicapped and veterans. When anyone contacts me and says they are homeless, it is an emergency. Each year, we help many men, women and children move out of cars and into motels, with the goal of helping them find a long-term solution. All it takes is an accident, an illness or job loss to become homeless fairly quickly.

Once you have an eviction on your record, it is nearly impossible to find a landlord who will take a chance on you once again. I am so grateful to the landlords I work with who are willing to take a chance on some of our fellow creations. Our goal is always to find an affordable solution to homelessness. Being able to help others find a place to call home is one of the things I am most grateful for.

Being able to see a dentist when needed is another blessing. So many people this year have suffered for months in pain and embarrassment due to their inability to afford dental care. I have even had people call me in desperation from the emergency room after lingering pain became massive infections causing serious illness. The need for low-cost dental care in our communities is a continued problem, but one that is being addressed by Open Arms Free Clinic. I am grateful for their efforts to end the pain and suffering that lack of dental care causes.