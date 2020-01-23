GOP leaders and new governor need to work together

Gov. Tony Evers may have been a fine teacher in his years working in schools, but his “teacher-turned-governor” approach to his new job isn’t getting high marks.

Case in point: His decision to assign “homework” for 2020 to Republican legislative leaders.

The Democrat, after a first year often at odds with the GOP majority in the legislature, penned a letter to them that was as condescending as it was informative.

Yes, there’s plenty to do for elected leaders in Madison, but talking at them rather than working with them is a missed assignment. Evers should know that by now.

Here’s some of what he wrote to them: “I am a teacher-turned-governor, so to that end, I am assigning the legislature some homework to complete before adjourning later this year. The assignment begins with the issues that a majority of people in our state support and on which I think we should be able to agree.”

The letter asked the Assembly and Senate to approve legislation that would cap the price of insulin; improve the processing of sexual assault evidence; and implement and enforce standards for containing the class of contaminants known as PFAS, among other things