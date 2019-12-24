Governor not acting in a bipartisan way

The parties haven’t yet come to blows, but there is plenty of conflict in the state capital.
This session, Republicans hold the majority in the Assembly (63-36) and Senate (19-14), while Democrat Tony Evers is the governor.
Problems in this session started with conflicts over the budget. Evers was aware his executive budget, proposed in February, would not be approved by the legislature. It was not in the bipartisan spirit promised in his campaign, but was popular with his base.
Budget items certain to be opposed by the legislature included freezing voucher school enrollment, increasing property taxes, undoing the welfare drug testing and work requirements, repealing the “right to work” law, allowing illegal immigrants to be eligible for driver’s license and ID cards, granting some non-citizens instate tuition rates, and restoring funding to Planned Parenthood.
These and other hyper-partisan proposals led the MacIver Institute to label the governor’s proposal “a radical progressive’s best dream.”
After months of debate, public hearings and committee meetings, the legislature passed a budget, which was signed into law by the governor in July, but only after 78 line-item vetoes.
Legislators were especially dismayed by the veto of items considered bipartisan, such as a new grant program for health care providers, $5 million per year for doctors working in state health care programs, and funding for a mental health center in northern Wisconsin. The mental health dollars instead went to facilities in Dane County (Evers’ base).
The last time there was a divided government in Wisconsin was the 2006-2007 session when Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle signed 491 bills, even though Republicans controlled both houses of the legislature. Evers, on the other hand, has signed only 69 of the legislature’s bills. Despite signing only 69, Evers vetoed 11 — an unusually high veto rate not consistent with bipartisanship.
When four pro-life bills were passed by the Assembly in June, Evers promised to veto them before they had even been acted on by the Senate. He did not even bother to read the final versions before deciding to veto.
Evers ran on bringing respect and civility to politics, yet he showed the opposite in November. After one of his cabinet nominees was not confirmed, the governor became so angry he made an expletive-peppered rant to reporters. He subsequently told a group of state employees the Republican Senators were “amoral and stupid” and referred to them as “bastards.”
One would have expected Evers to be better prepared for this frustration, as he was warned by Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald days before that the nomination would probably fail. He could have withdrawn the nomination, as many nominations at all levels of government are. Of 207 executive appointments, this is the only one that failed.
The conflict is clearly there, but how can we explain it?
In a trend noted for over 10 years, there has been a self-sorting of the United States population. People have moved so that Democrats increasingly live around urban areas and Republicans rural ones. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that consumer research shows a political divide affecting not only how people vote, but even their commercial choices. More Democrats wear Levi’s, watch CNN, and drive Volkswagens; more Republicans wear Wranglers, watch Fox News and drive GMC vehicles.
The Pew Research Center has found fewer Americans hold a mix of liberal and conservative ideas.
Large numbers of Evers supporters live in Dane County. Gov. Scott Walker won only 25% of Dane County’s vote. If he had won as little as 35%, he would have been reelected. Political and cultural beliefs of Dane County voters are vastly different from those of the Republican legislators’ voters. It seems under these circumstances that conflict is unfortunately unavoidable.
Pamela B. Wolfe of the town of Geneva is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.