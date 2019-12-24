Governor not acting in a bipartisan way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The last time there was a divided government in Wisconsin was the 2006-2007 session when Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle signed 491 bills, even though Republicans controlled both houses of the legislature. Evers, on the other hand, has signed only 69 of the legislature’s bills. Despite signing only 69, Evers vetoed 11 — an unusually high veto rate not consistent with bipartisanship.

When four pro-life bills were passed by the Assembly in June, Evers promised to veto them before they had even been acted on by the Senate. He did not even bother to read the final versions before deciding to veto.

Evers ran on bringing respect and civility to politics, yet he showed the opposite in November. After one of his cabinet nominees was not confirmed, the governor became so angry he made an expletive-peppered rant to reporters. He subsequently told a group of state employees the Republican Senators were “amoral and stupid” and referred to them as “bastards.”

One would have expected Evers to be better prepared for this frustration, as he was warned by Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald days before that the nomination would probably fail. He could have withdrawn the nomination, as many nominations at all levels of government are. Of 207 executive appointments, this is the only one that failed.