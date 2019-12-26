Grandmother struggles to raise young child after tragedy

Dear W.C.,

Christmas will be here soon, but it will be a difficult day for my 11-year-old granddaughter and me. Her mother, my daughter, died from breast cancer last March, and we have been just trying to get by ever since. My daughter was sick for several years, and I had moved into her apartment to care for her. She had more room, and it just made more sense at the time, but now I am struggling to pay the rent. Our only income is my social security, and my granddaughter receives a small survivor’s benefit, but it does not go far. My daughter had a little saved, but it went to pay for her funeral and all her medical bills. I have been trying to keep up with rent, food, utilities, school supplies, car repairs and clothes for my granddaughter. My granddaughter’s father has no relationship with her, and lives out of state. He sends child support when he is working, which isn’t often, and is usually much less than what he’s supposed to pay. We are having a very hard time, both financially and spiritually this season. I pray you are able to help us so we do not have to deal with the added stress of becoming homeless, too.