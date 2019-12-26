Grandmother struggles to raise young child after tragedy

Dear W.C.,
Christmas will be here soon, but it will be a difficult day for my 11-year-old granddaughter and me. Her mother, my daughter, died from breast cancer last March, and we have been just trying to get by ever since. My daughter was sick for several years, and I had moved into her apartment to care for her. She had more room, and it just made more sense at the time, but now I am struggling to pay the rent. Our only income is my social security, and my granddaughter receives a small survivor’s benefit, but it does not go far. My daughter had a little saved, but it went to pay for her funeral and all her medical bills. I have been trying to keep up with rent, food, utilities, school supplies, car repairs and clothes for my granddaughter. My granddaughter’s father has no relationship with her, and lives out of state. He sends child support when he is working, which isn’t often, and is usually much less than what he’s supposed to pay. We are having a very hard time, both financially and spiritually this season. I pray you are able to help us so we do not have to deal with the added stress of becoming homeless, too.
Dear Readers,
Christmas can be a difficult time for both grieving and poverty. I know we cannot remove the pain that grieving brings, but we can help with the pains of poverty. That is where our caring and sharing can help to ease the pain of grief and hopefully begin the healing process.
When I received this letter, I immediately began to plan my visit. I had a volunteer ready to pick up food if needed, and I brought gift cards with for any necessities they may need. I drove to the apartment and called the grandmother from the parking lot.
I was greeted at the door by the granddaughter, who was as excited as the grandmother to have a visitor. After meeting everyone, the grandmother gave me a quick tour of the apartment, saying: “I read in your column you like to see how people live. I guess that is a good way to see where they could need help.”
The granddaughter showed us her room, and then when we walked to the second bedroom, I noticed the door was shut. The grandmother opened the door, saying, “I haven’t been in here for a while.” I noticed the two neatly made twin beds, but it did not look lived in. The grandmother looked pained when she said: “This was the room I shared with my daughter until she went into hospice at the end. I haven’t been able to sleep in here since that day.”
I asked her where she slept now, and she said in the living room on the couch. It was not an ideal sleeping arrangement, but she was very emotional about the pains experienced in that bedroom, and she closed the door behind her before we moved on to talk in the kitchen.
The grandmother asked the granddaughter if she had homework to do or a book to read, and when she confirmed she did, the grandmother asked her if she could do her work in her room so we could talk. The granddaughter seemed happy to comply and called their dog, Sadie, to follow her. When the granddaughter was gone, the grandmother said: “I try to not talk about my own grief or our financial problems in front of her. She has been having a hard enough time dealing with the loss of her mother.”
We talked about the granddaughter for a few minutes, and the grandmother shared what a blessing she has been in her life. She began to cry when she told me how much help her granddaughter had been and how she was her main focus now. She shared, “She is my whole reason for living now.”
We had a very emotional conversation about the loss of her daughter, before moving on to their present financial problems. I knew eventually she would open up to me about her spiritual life she had mentioned in her letter.
After telling the grandmother what I would like to go over with her, she gathered her paperwork. I looked over her income and expenses and saw they were running further behind each month. The rent was more than they could afford, and they had several unexpected bills over the past few months, including a dentist bill for the granddaughter and several car repairs that had put them in an even more precarious financial position.
The grandmother was adamant about making sure her granddaughter had enough food each month. I wanted more details about that, as I have seen grandparents skip meals in order to feed their grandchildren. She admitted to occasionally cutting back or only eating two meals. I made her promise me she would not do that any longer, as it was not good for her health. To drive this home, I asked, “Who will take care of your granddaughter if something happens to you?” She looked shocked I had asked that painful question, but then she looked saddened as she answered: “No one. I see what you are getting at. I need to take better care of myself.”
I asked about their present food insecurity and if she had gone to the food pantry. She said due to her car repair issues, she had not been able to get to the food pantry for the past month, but had been there several times over the summer when her granddaughter was home from school. Now that her granddaughter was in school, she was receiving the free/reduced breakfast and lunch program.
After a quick glance in her refrigerator revealed empty shelves, I handed the grandmother several gift cards for groceries and also texted the volunteer I had on standby to pick up some food. I asked the grandmother about any allergies, and she told me her granddaughter was gluten-intolerant. I texted this information to our wonderful volunteer and she responded that she, too, was gluten-intolerant, so she knew what to shop for.
While we waited for the volunteer to arrive, I continued to go through the grandmother’s budget. She was a month behind in their rent and utilities. The income they received from her social security and the granddaughter’s survivor benefits covered their rent, utilities and food most months, but if there were any unusual expenses, they would run short. Over the summer, the granddaughter had needed a trip to the dentist for a toothache, which had resulted in the bill she was making payments on.
The grandmother had also needed new glasses after hers had broken, and that had put them behind in the fall. Then the two car repairs had set them back before Christmas. After reviewing their budget thoroughly, I knew they needed to move into a more affordable rental. When I mentioned this, I expected some resistance, but instead the grandmother seemed happy to hear this. Then I remembered her sleeping situation and understood they would both probably do better in a new environment, not only because of the financial reasons.
While we waited for the volunteer to arrive, I went over some apartments I thought might be a good fit for the grandmother and granddaughter. They would need a two-bedroom, and the grandmother hoped to stay in her granddaughter’s present school district. I knew of one building that could work, and placed a call to that landlord. After telling the landlord about the grandmother and granddaughter and Sadie the dog, I was happy to hear they had a two-bedroom that would be coming available in two weeks. We discussed the rent, which was within their budget, and she was willing to waive the pet fee when I told her how well behaved Sadie was.
When I ended the call I told the grandmother about her new apartment. She was shocked we could accomplish this so quickly and even more shocked when I told her we would pay the security deposit and first two months’ rent. This would allow the grandmother to pay off her dentist bill. We also would pay her overdue rent and bring her utility bill up to date. When I shared this information with the grandmother, she burst into tears. She finally managed to say through her tears, “I never expected so much.”
The grandmother was so moved, she found it hard to talk for a few minutes. Finally she said: “I can’t tell you how thankful I am to you for helping me move out of this apartment. I have struggled with the memories of my daughter in her last few months while living in this apartment. I want to start making new happy memories with my granddaughter. I just don’t think we could ever make them here.”
I asked the grandmother about her spiritual life. Did she pray? Did they go to church? She admitted they had not gone to church for some time. When I asked why, she was hesitant to answer. I asked again, and this time she looked ashamed when she said, “I was angry at God.” I took her hand and asked, “Are you still angry at God?” She shook her head no, then said: “Maybe we should go to church again. I think my faith has been put to the test, but I’m ready to go back. It would be good for my granddaughter, too. She has asked to go again, because she used to belong to the youth group.”
I told the grandmother that I would like to pray with her, and she said, “I would like that.” We prayed for a few minutes, and when I looked up, I saw the tears streaming down the grandmother’s face, but she seemed more at peace. When I finished my prayer for healing, she opened her eyes and said: “We are going back to church this Sunday. I now realize my faith is what has been missing through all these tough days.”
I was happy to hear she would be returning to her faith. I could not imagine going through such a difficult time without my faith to see me through.
Just then, my phone rang and it was the volunteer calling to be let in. The granddaughter was happy to run and greet the woman, and to help her carry in the bags of food. Sadie gave her a friendly greeting, and we all marveled how she never barked. The granddaughter said: “Oh, my Mom was a good dog trainer. She taught Sadie lots of things, and not barking was one of them.”
I asked to see some of the things her mother had trained Sadie, and she was happy to show us Sadie doing several tricks, and she even played hide and seek. It was the first time I had seen the grandmother smile when she watched her granddaughter laugh over Sadie’s antics. The volunteer and I both joined in and clapped. Then we all helped the volunteer unpack the bags of food.
While the grandmother and granddaughter ate, we all got to know one another and made arrangements for help with packing and moving. Once that was settled, the volunteer looked around and said, “This apartment could use a little Christmas cheer.” We all looked around and there was no sign of Christmas. There were no cards or decorations.
I asked the grandmother, “Are you putting up any decorations for your granddaughter?” She looked pained, but then answered: “We decided to skip Christmas this year. And we are moving soon anyway.”
The volunteer and I both said, “There will be no skipping Christmas this year.”
Three weeks later, the grandmother and granddaughter were moved into their new apartment. It was smaller, but it was all the space they needed. We provided the grandmother with a new bed to replace the old twins that she had closed away in her daughter’s bedroom. When they arrived at their new apartment with their first load of belongings, they found the volunteer had decorated the apartment, filling it with Christmas cheer.
The volunteer knew they would want to celebrate Christmas in their new apartment. They would be able to make their own new memories together. The volunteer told me how the granddaughter ran around the apartment marveling at what she had done, pointing out all the beautiful decorations as she said, “Look, Grandma. Look, Grandma!”
Then the granddaughter had hugged her grandmother, saying, “We will have Christmas again.” The volunteer told me how the grandmother had looked at her with tear-filled eyes and hugged her granddaughter in return, saying: “Yes, my dear. We will have a wonderful Christmas. Thanks to all these God-loving people who helped us. I love you, my sweetheart.”
There are many people just like this grandmother and granddaughter who are counting on us for assistance this year. We presently have over 100 requests for help. Please, we need your help to remove the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. Please care and share what you can. Every penny of your donation is used to provide poverty relief for those in desperate need.
Thanks to you, we hope to be able to share the blessings of food, shelter, warmth, transportation, clothing, toiletries and so much more. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
Please help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
Prayer chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Susan, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Arabelle J., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew and Pam E.
Furniture donations: To donate furniture please call Love Inc. 262-763-2743.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org