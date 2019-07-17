Folks who are interested in state and local government are familiar with the Wisconsin Blue Book. The Blue Book is an almanac, of sorts, that is produced every two years by the non-partisan Legislative Reference Bureau. I have a ton of them on my bookshelf courtesy of State Legislators, both past and present. Before the Internet, it was the “go to” resource for generations of school kids who used it to write reports on state government. While the Blue Book contains some information on local government, its primary focus is on state affairs. You can imagine my excitement, then, when the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) produced the first “Green Book,” last year, dedicated to county government.
I will give the WCA an “F” for originality, in terms of the title, but an “A” for effort when it comes to cataloging differences among Wisconsin counties. If one views the 72 counties as laboratories, where different approaches are taken to delivering services, I think it is fair to say that there are plenty of experiments going on but very little documentation about which of those approaches work best. While not nearly as comprehensive as the Blue Book, its green counter-part is a step in the right direction to improve county government. I thought the Green Book might be a “one off” publication, but I was pleased that the 2019 edition arrived in my mailbox earlier this month.
The latest Green Book examined 26 different statistics. They were all interesting to me, but two that I will report on in this column include board size and debt.
Board size. Wisconsin county boards have historically been large. While five supervisors govern the 10 million residents of Los Angeles County, California, Dodge County, Wisconsin (population 89,000) boasts a 33-member board. Marathon County tops the list with its robust 38-member board. After the passage of Act 100 in 2006, citizens were given the right to petition and force a popular vote on board size. A number of counties, wishing to avoid this fate, voluntarily downsized. The issue of board size moved out of the spotlight about a decade ago, but I was pleased to see that the Green Book had current statistics on this subject and I was surprised that so many large boards still exist. Eighteen county boards consist of 28 or more members. Twenty-nine members was a popular board size (seven counties checked in at this number), I suspect because this figure appears leaner than thirty. For many years, our board consisted of 35 members until it voluntarily downsized to 25 in 2001. Another 14 seats were shaved off of this figure when an Act 100 petition was approved by Walworth County voters in 2007.
The only thing that I have learned over the years is that the optimal board size is in the eye of the beholder. If you explain to a supervisor on a board of 38 that it is possible to run a county with 11 members, they will disagree. I have ruined too many lunches at WCA conventions so I no longer contest the point. Proving that if you torture data long enough, it will confess to anything, there are many ways to look at board size. The Green Book divides each county’s population by the number of supervisors to produce a “Population by District” column. Each one of our 11 supervisors represents about 9,400 constituents. In Florence County, that figure is one supervisor per 400 residents. In Milwaukee County, the ratio is 1:53,000.
Debt. The Green Book was really the only resource that we were able to find comparing the level of general obligation debt in each county. We were interested in this statistic as we paid off all of ours last year. The latest version of the Green Book shows all 72 counties with some level of debt, including ours. The reason why we were on the list is because the WCA used 2017 data. It showed our debt at $35 per capita. I’m not sure what population the WCA assumed, but at 102,000 residents, our level of debt in 2017 was reported in the Green Book as $3.5 million. This figure is nearly an exact match for the value of our outstanding road bonds on December 31, 2017, but didn’t take into account $5.3 million that was still left to be paid on bonds issued to build the Lakeland School. Next year’s Green Book, if there is one, should show us at zero. The oversight of our school bonds is understandable, given that there is only one other “stand-alone” county-operated special needs school in the state. That debt may have been reported in a separate “bucket” in whatever report the Green Book relied upon to publish its findings. Unless one of the other counties made a push to pay off its debt in 2018 it would appear that we are the only debt-free county in the state. Our nearest competition, as best I can figure, is Ashland County. Debt there was reported at $34 per capita. Multiplying that rate by the county’s population (15,500) would yield a total indebtedness of $5.2 million. It is plausible, but unlikely that it paid off all of its bonds in 2018. I will settle this mystery once and for all when I present a workshop the WCA annual meeting in September entitled, “Becoming a debt-free County.” If there is another county without debt, I have no doubt that they will let me know.
You can’t get a copy of the Green Book from your legislator, but you can find it online. The easiest way for me to tell you how to find it is to go to the homepage of the Wisconsin Counties Association and click on the “Publications” tab.