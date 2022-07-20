Guest column: 12 things that are free at the Lake Geneva Public Library you may not know

Inflation got you feeling deflated? Here are 12 things you can get for free at your local library.

The June Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% from a year ago. If you’re looking for ways to save, don’t forget about your public library! Today’s libraries offer much more than just books. The Lake Geneva Public Library offers equipment rentals, entertainment, education, meeting spaces, and more, all free with your library card. Read on to learn what’s offered at your local Lake Geneva library.

1. Movies and TV Shows No need to pay for multiple streaming services or expensive rentals; the Library offers new movies and TV shows on DVD and Blu-ray. No DVD player? No problem! The library loans out DVD players and a portable movie projector. Looking for something to watch right now? You can stream movies and television shows for free on Kanopy and Hoopla, available with your library card.

2. Newspapers and magazinesSkip a newspaper subscription and check out the Library’s dailies, including the Chicago Tribune, Janesville Gazette, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, The New York Times, USA Today, and the Wall Street Journal. Issues of popular magazines are available for checkout and in-library reading.

3. Study and meeting spaceThe library is a quiet, comfortable place to study or enjoy some air conditioning, and also offers usage of two small meeting rooms for free. You can book a meeting room for up to four hours per day on the library website.

4. Internet access, anywhereThe library’s public Wi-Fi is always free, but if you can’t make it to the library, you can check out a Wi-Fi hotspot for one week and access the internet from anywhere.

5. Hobby equipmentLooking for low-cost hobbies or activities to do with the kids? The library has ukuleles, kalimba thumb pianos, birdwatching kits, Dungeons and Dragons dice and playing guides, a metal detector, cake pans, cookie cutters, bocce ball sets, video games, and a wide variety of educational STEM kits.

6. Live entertainmentThe library offers live entertainment, including educational lectures, fitness classes, crafting workshops, and musical performances.

7. Celebration suppliesCelebrations can be expensive, but the library can help with lendable Bluetooth and wired speakers, a movie projector, cake pans and cookie cutters, puzzles, chess sets, and a wide variety of cookbooks to help you put together the perfect party menu.

8. eBooks and audiobookseBooks, e-audiobooks, and digital magazines are available via Libby, the library’s eBook app. The library also has a large selection of CD and MP3 audiobooks available to check out.

9. New bestselling booksNo need to buy new books when you can check out print bestsellers and trending books from TikTok right at the library. Don’t see the book you’re looking for on the shelf? Ask a staff member to place a hold and the library can get a copy sent from another library in our consortium.

10. Resume and job servicesLevel up your resume and learn new skills with live assistance on JobNow and on-demand courses from LinkedIn Learning.

11. TutoringIf you or your child need tutoring services, access live online tutoring and homework help from 1 to 10 p.m. daily via BrainFuse, available with your library card.

12. Streaming musicAccess new and popular albums through Hoopla, the library’s music and video streaming app.

Library cards are always free to residents of Wisconsin. Public libraries in Walworth, Kenosha, Racine, and Rock counties are part of the SHARE system, and a card from one library can be used at all of the libraries in the system. Through the SHARE system, library cardholders have access to almost 2 million items. To be issued a library card, bring a photo ID and proof of local address to the Lake Geneva Public Library.

The Lake Geneva Public Library does not charge late fees for most materials, with the exception of Wi-Fi hotspots and video games. Late fees may apply for items belonging to other libraries.

To access online library resources, visit lglibrary.org/online-resources. The Lake Geneva Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Friday and Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The library is located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.