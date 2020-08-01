Guest column: Hotels deserve better for their tax dollars in Lake Geneva

I would like to educate the public on the tourism commission and hotel tax dollars used to promote our beautiful resort city.
Hotels collect 10.5% tax in the city of Lake Geneva, 5% state, ½% county and 5% hotel room tax from our guests in tourist tax to be used for tourism promotion.
First, although the Regional News would like to make a better headline, I was not “ousted” from the tourism commission. This is a yearly appointment by the mayor. I was simply not reappointed. My family could not be happier, as I just gained valuable time that can never be taken back.
The tourism commission is funded by City of Lake Geneva hotel taxes. Again, dollars that are collected from our guests.
The Wisconsin hotel tax was implemented in 1967 with its sole purpose to dedicate a portion of the hotel tax revenue to promote local tourism. The 1978 law allowed certain municipalities, such as Lake Geneva, to keep a share of the hotel tax revenue collected for a convention and visitors bureau. VISIT Lake Geneva has always been the tourism entity. (Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce/Lake Geneva Convention and Visitors Bureau)
The City of Lake Geneva, as did many other municipalities in Wisconsin, determined the amount of hotel tax they would “allow” the tourism entity to utilize for marketing. For the first 10 years I was with VISIT Lake Geneva, the city allowed $50,000, which was probably an accurate number until the Cove, Harbor Shores, Mill Creek, Bella Vista and Comfort Suites were operational and contributing what I would estimate to be $450,000 to the city’s operating budget.
The original intent of hotel room tax was that 50% of the tax be given to a tourism entity (VISIT Lake Geneva); however, the city’s officials under prior management, still only gave VISIT a flat $50,000. In 2011, the city raised the budget to $95,000 due to the state introducing a bill requiring the municipalities to be accountable for the room tax, and it was a fight to get that number to $100,000 in 2014.
The city has always had an attitude that they were doing VISIT Lake Geneva a “favor” when, it fact, legally they were keeping funds that were being generated by the hoteliers and their work in generating additional room nights.
The state gave Wisconsin municipalities five years to put their budgets in line without using allocated tourism dollars, and the time has come that the City of Lake Geneva will only be allowed to use 30%, or based on history of tourism tax dollars, the cap in 2021 will be the total dollar amount retained in 2010. Any revenue beyond these caps must go to tourism promotion and tourism development.
What this means is the city is allowed to keep a maximum of $362,311 for their general fund. The remaining funds collected, which has increased over the years to approximately $650,000, is to, according to state statue, used for tourism promotion, period.
The tourism commission was created to keep dollars in the City of Lake Geneva to offer grants, which would bring in groups and events to fill hotel rooms and choose a Destination Management Organization to promote the City of Lake Geneva.
Let me reiterate. The tourism commission is funded by the customers that rent rooms from hotels, not from city funds. I would estimate that these hotels in the city pay property taxes in excess of $2 million, which goes to the City of Lake Geneva. The hotels on Wrigley Drive and Center Street also are the largest contributors to the Business Improvement District.
VISIT Lake Geneva was chosen in 2017 as the official Tourism Entity to market and promote our beautiful community. Without an organization promoting Lake Geneva, our businesses will not survive.
The tourism commission has requested an RFP from other organizations as well as VISIT Lake Geneva for 2021. This comes as a surprise, as the city administrator and mayor in April had already told the CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva that the agreement, which by contract was to be negotiated by June 30, 2020, would be honored for 2021. The commission was unable to meet and discuss this, due to the pandemic and the City’s Emergency Order.
Why would the tourism commission turn away an organization which was able to secure the former Secretary of Tourism for the State of Wisconsin, where she spearheaded the State of Wisconsin’s $20.6 billion dollar tourism industry. Stephanie Klett could have taken a position anywhere in the world, and the members of this organization have just taken a major step in the wrong direction.
As a huge proponent of tourism, I am very disappointed in the actions of some of our city leaders.
Both government officials and residents need to understand the history of these funds before casting judgement on how these funds are being spent.
To date, VISIT Lake Geneva has generated $1.2 million in earned media. A number we have never been able to achieve.
Our city is one to be proud of and the many leaders need to be better at communication. To lose an organization such as VISIT Lake Geneva would be a huge detriment to our businesses. Without the hotels and stores and restaurants you will simply have a “Lake.”
Do not be oblivious to the fact that we have been a tourist destination since the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Since Ms. Klett has taken over VISIT Lake Geneva, her enthusiasm and leadership has brought together organizations that have lacked cooperation and focus towards creating a worldwide destination that we have not seen in years.
If you know me, you know my passion is for our city leaders, our amazing businesses, and our residents. I would hate to see what we have worked so hard for over the past 25 years be squashed in such a matter of months due to lack of communication and personal agendas.
People, you need to stand tall and do what is right for our community. Lake Geneva is a year-around tourist destination, and our obligation is to provide existing businesses with the tools they need to succeed.
Tammie Carstensen, general manager of Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, is a member of the VISIT Lake Geneva board and a former chairwoman of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.
