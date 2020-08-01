Guest column: Hotels deserve better for their tax dollars in Lake Geneva

As a huge proponent of tourism, I am very disappointed in the actions of some of our city leaders.

Both government officials and residents need to understand the history of these funds before casting judgement on how these funds are being spent.

To date, VISIT Lake Geneva has generated $1.2 million in earned media. A number we have never been able to achieve.

Our city is one to be proud of and the many leaders need to be better at communication. To lose an organization such as VISIT Lake Geneva would be a huge detriment to our businesses. Without the hotels and stores and restaurants you will simply have a “Lake.”

Do not be oblivious to the fact that we have been a tourist destination since the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Since Ms. Klett has taken over VISIT Lake Geneva, her enthusiasm and leadership has brought together organizations that have lacked cooperation and focus towards creating a worldwide destination that we have not seen in years.

If you know me, you know my passion is for our city leaders, our amazing businesses, and our residents. I would hate to see what we have worked so hard for over the past 25 years be squashed in such a matter of months due to lack of communication and personal agendas.

People, you need to stand tall and do what is right for our community. Lake Geneva is a year-around tourist destination, and our obligation is to provide existing businesses with the tools they need to succeed.

Tammie Carstensen, general manager of Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, is a member of the VISIT Lake Geneva board and a former chairwoman of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.