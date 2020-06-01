Guest column: Tourism industry could face long recovery from coronavirus

But that all changed with the coronavirus hit.

“We need financial help before more people are laid off so that we can make the appropriate shifts to our marketing strategies, our event planning and our advertising buys,” said Meaney. “We need relief now so we are ready to go the second we get the green light from public health officials.”

Rob Gard, director of public relations and communications for Destination Madison, says the community will continue to follow the guidelines set out by Gov. Tony Evers as both Madison and Dane County had similar orders in place.

“Consequently, we don’t anticipate notable tourism activity for Memorial Day weekend,” Gard said.

Leah Hauck, communications manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, says the group had “no way of knowing what to expect” for Memorial Day and “wouldn’t want to speculate.”

“The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau is waiting for further direction and guidance from county and local health officials,” she said in an email. “It is imperative that we, as a destination, all do our part to open and run businesses safely and responsibly.”