Guest columnist: County budget moves forward on important projects

A key development in the 2021 budget is firming up decisions on the Lakeland Health Care Center that are the result of a continued review of the facility throughout 2020. The budget stabilizes its continued operation as a 90-bed facility instead of 120 beds. Analysis by consultants determined there simply is not the demand for the additional beds considering the existing private facilities and current and future demographic trends. By taking this action, levy supporting the facility for 2021 can effectively remain at the level established in the original 2020 budget.

Lastly, I would note that the 2021 budget begins a multi-year project to replace our existing, outdated radio communication infrastructure with a public safety radio system serving all Walworth County first responders. Simply said, outdated technology has to go, if these critical public safety services are going to succeed. After years of review, a four-year project estimated at $22.6 million for the county portion of the project starts with a $2.5 million 2021 appropriation.

It is an extensive project that spans everything from new radio towers to new radios, and everything dispatch-related in between that connects them. Despite the hefty price tag, this is an essential service and an essential project, and it is all expected to be accomplished without any borrowing.

Again, the county board will consider the budget on Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m. as part of their regular monthly meeting. For those who want a detailed, yet concise, presentation on Walworth County’s 2021 budget proposal, please go to the Finance Department page of the county’s website at co.walworth.wi.us.

Mark Luberda is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.