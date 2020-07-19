Guest columnist: Gone digital? Businesses need to stay ahead of the coronavirus

And, finally, training to adapt to this new reality will become even more necessary than in the past for those companies who want to continue to grow. Local technical colleges are great, inexpensive resources for this. We are fortunate to have Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn.

One of the other key lessons we have learned is that businesses and entrepreneurs are resilient. Most have adapted to this new reality, and a small percentage are even thriving.

The vast majority of our businesses have reopened and are conducting business. However, any of us who are involved in economic development efforts, including chambers of commerce and local municipal administrators, are worried about how all this will play out three to 12 months from now.

With the uncertainty of the pandemic, it’s important to put together a digital communications and marketing plan now, if you haven’t already. Even before this crisis, the case for business planning was compelling, on average 50% more revenue and an even higher percentage of profit for those Wisconsin businesses who do business planning and work toward specific goals.