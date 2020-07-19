Guest columnist: Gone digital? Businesses need to stay ahead of the coronavirus

The key to business success during the pandemic has been harnessing the power of technology.
If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it has taught us the importance of digital technology in attracting customers, driving sales and moving business forward.
Is in-person business going away? Not at all, but investing in digital capabilities or expanding those capabilities right now may be the best investment of time and funds you can do to protect your business for the future.
During the crisis, we’ve seen digitally nimble businesses offering delivery, pick up, and curbside delivery.
We’ve seen businesses getting on Shopify or other online marketplaces. Websites being updated. Social media being used to communicate with customer bases to tell stories and convey important information about availability. Squarespace and Paypal being implemented to sell products online. Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, and Webex have become commonplace mediums for hosting events and conducting meetings.
This last point regarding workforce has been a fascinating experiment. Companies are finding that talented workers can work effectively in a remote setting, and in some cases this is better for their family situations, which can lead to higher worker retention rates.
In other cases, employers have found that they can do with fewer workers for certain functions, allowing them to cut overhead or shift workers to other more vital functions, which may require up-skilling.
And, finally, training to adapt to this new reality will become even more necessary than in the past for those companies who want to continue to grow. Local technical colleges are great, inexpensive resources for this. We are fortunate to have Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn.
One of the other key lessons we have learned is that businesses and entrepreneurs are resilient. Most have adapted to this new reality, and a small percentage are even thriving.
The vast majority of our businesses have reopened and are conducting business. However, any of us who are involved in economic development efforts, including chambers of commerce and local municipal administrators, are worried about how all this will play out three to 12 months from now.
With the uncertainty of the pandemic, it’s important to put together a digital communications and marketing plan now, if you haven’t already. Even before this crisis, the case for business planning was compelling, on average 50% more revenue and an even higher percentage of profit for those Wisconsin businesses who do business planning and work toward specific goals.
The concept of strategic planning often sounds expensive or un-affordable. It doesn’t have to be. And, considering the potential ROI, it can be well worth the extra investment of what has become a precious commodity: time.
We are lucky to have a Small Business Development Center based at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. They help businesses prepare business plans at no charge. They also have access to the resources of UW-Whitewater as well as some of its research centers, including a new center for cyber-security that is nationally recognized.
There are other resources as well, like SCORE, BizStarts, and WWBIC. Many times, businesses start with our organization, or their local chambers, and we help them think through their options and choose resources that are appropriate for them, most of which have no-cost options.
Don’t wait. Plan to become more digital so that you can weather the next big challenge.
Derek D’Auria is the executive director of the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance (WCEDA), a public/private nonprofit agency dedicated to facilitating business and community investment in Walworth County.
