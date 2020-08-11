Guest columnist: Grab your local food sources by the tail — and eat better

I knew where we could find some pigs. I was long acquainted with Erv Nuttleman and his family near Bangor. Erv was gracious enough to sell us a couple of pigs, but we waited until after the kids raising hogs for 4-H projects at the fair had their pick.

Erv, who died in 2013, was instrumental in promoting the swine business, and in August 2012 he was inducted into the Wisconsin State Fair Pork Hall of Fame. He once said the reason he stayed in the swine business is because the animals were “stubborn like he was.” I’m grateful that Erv’s son, Steve, continues to sell me hogs.

We recently picked up two hogs for this year — named Spot and Red. The first year, we named our pigs Pork Chop and Bacon. The names were meant to remind everyone about the purpose of the porkers, lest there be any fond attachments made. That can happen with pigs, who can be very friendly and quite gregarious.

I understand why a breeding pair was so valuable for a pioneer family. Not only are they prolific (a sow can have two litters a year with as many as a dozen piglets), but they grow quickly, reaching 200 pounds in about six months. And while their primary diet is corn and soybeans, pigs are omnivores and make good use of table scraps.