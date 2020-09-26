Guest columnist: Keep wearing face masks, but county will not mandate it

On July 30, 2020, the governor issued Executive Order #82, declaring a public health emergency, and promptly issued Emergency Order #1, broadly requiring face covering when individuals are indoors or in an enclosed space, other than at a private residence. That order is set to expire on Sept. 28, 2020. It appears likely that neither the governor nor the state legislature will extend the face covering mandate.
When the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down “Safer At Home,” the county received many calls asking that the county take immediate action. Similarly, the county received many calls asking that no action be taken. When the mask mandate expires, I imagine many people will look to the county once again to see what action the county will or will not take.
The county understands its public health responsibilities countywide and takes these duties very seriously. Public Health has worked tirelessly to attempt to address and respond to public, business, and governmental concerns related to the pandemic.
In early July, the county issued a document titled “Walworth County COVID-19 Phased Guidance” with the expressed purpose of providing recommendations for appropriate behaviors and courses of action during the pandemic. It has been broadly distributed and is available on our website (co.walworth.wi.us). Prior to expiration of the mask mandate, this document will be updated and released. The update will include as guidance much of the details in the mask mandate as to continuing expectations with face coverings. Importantly, it will not be a mask mandate. It is guidance, but it is important guidance.
To understand why the county is not considering a mandate at this time, one must look to the county’s authority under the statutes, which can get a little confusing.
With regard to, 1) isolation or quarantine orders that apply to a specific individual, and 2) orders that apply to a specific person, group of persons, or gathering spot necessary to immediately control the potential spread of a communicable disease, Walworth County Public Health has a clear understanding of its responsibility and authority. In these instances, where concern is specific and targeted, the administrative code provides a specific legal remedy — the local health officer may petition a court seeking an order to enforce the order. For example, where contact tracing has identified the source of an outbreak to a specific business or restaurant, that specific business can be ordered to follow a protective course of action. Relative to these two types of public health orders, the county’s public health office will remain vigilant, issue individual orders as deemed appropriate, and pursue enforcement through court orders where compliance with an order is not voluntary. These are the same public health enforcement processes the county has followed since long before COVID-19.
However, general orders that impact the public at large, such as the governor’s face coverings mandate, is a much more complex issue. Public Health’s authority is not as precisely defined in statutes or the administrative code. Statutes do clearly provide authority to take action to prevent or suppress the spread of a communicable disease, but such authority must be exercised in a manner that is “reasonable” and “necessary.” Exactly what qualifies as “reasonable” and “necessary” is not entirely clear and is very case-specific. Arguably, this authority is more constrained in interpretation, in the light of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision in Legislature v. Palm to overturn “Safer At Home.”
The bottom line is that the Supreme Court decision and state statutes, leaves little room for broad, general county-issued orders that impact the public at large, unless there are narrow, exceptional, and well-defined circumstances and specifically-targeted requirements. In short, there is clear authority to order one restaurant with a problem to close for a period of time, but it is difficult to force all restaurants to close for a period of time. A broadly-applied, countywide mask mandate would present the same challenges. Such an order, at this time, would likely not survive a legal challenge and is not being pursued by the county.
(Please note that I am only referring to county authority and not addressing any independent level of authority that a village or city might have.)
The result is Public Health issuance of “guidance” relative to general orders that impact the public at large. Guidance identifies our recommended action, but it remains essentially voluntary and without an enforcement mechanism. Importantly, expiration of the governor’s mandate does not prevent a business or employer from putting one in place for their facility, such as many large national chains have done. County facilities, for example, will continue with similar mask requirements after Sept. 28.
Public Health firmly believes that everyone should be wearing an appropriate face covering when indoors or in an enclosed space, other than at a private residence. Masks should even be worn outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Children under the age of 2; individuals who have trouble breathing; individuals who are incapacitated; and individuals with medical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities or mental health conditions may be exempted.
It is Public Health’s hope and recommendation that everyone will follow this guidance and continue the practice of wearing masks in public after the expiration of the Governor’s face covering mandate.
Mark Luberda is the county administrator for Walworth County. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!