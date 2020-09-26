Guest columnist: Keep wearing face masks, but county will not mandate it

To understand why the county is not considering a mandate at this time, one must look to the county’s authority under the statutes, which can get a little confusing.

With regard to, 1) isolation or quarantine orders that apply to a specific individual, and 2) orders that apply to a specific person, group of persons, or gathering spot necessary to immediately control the potential spread of a communicable disease, Walworth County Public Health has a clear understanding of its responsibility and authority. In these instances, where concern is specific and targeted, the administrative code provides a specific legal remedy — the local health officer may petition a court seeking an order to enforce the order. For example, where contact tracing has identified the source of an outbreak to a specific business or restaurant, that specific business can be ordered to follow a protective course of action. Relative to these two types of public health orders, the county’s public health office will remain vigilant, issue individual orders as deemed appropriate, and pursue enforcement through court orders where compliance with an order is not voluntary. These are the same public health enforcement processes the county has followed since long before COVID-19.