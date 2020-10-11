Guest columnist: Keeping our community healthy requires more than just doctors

For eight years, Open Arms Free Clinic Inc. has provided free healthcare to low-income, uninsured residents of our community.

Beginning by providing medical care for five hours each Thursday, the clinic has grown to operate 40 hours each week, with services including medical, dental, and mental health services. Last year, we were able to provide close to 7,000 patient visits, and dispensed over 11,000 medications at no cost to our qualifying patients. The total services valued at $2.4 million dollars of health care.

Unfortunately, the need for Open Arms Free Clinic is increasing. A significant portion of our community has very limited income. Before the increase in unemployment from the current COVID crisis, 30% of the people in the Walworth County area were at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. The state is currently estimating that we have seen a 40% increase in the number of people without insurance in our county since March 1.

That’s 15,000 more uninsured members of our community.

We have been able to continue to operate while many of the free clinics across the country have been forced to suspend their operations. We have had to pivot and make modifications to keep our patients, staff and volunteers safe, and we are happy that we have been able to do so successfully.