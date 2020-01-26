Guest columnist: Looking back on Williams Bay life in the 1930s

The Pantorium Cleaners & Dryers would pick up and return your order at the Wm. L. Elbert Barber Shop at the corner of Geneva and Walworth streets.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Before he discovered marriage and the dairying business, John Ingersoll claimed he could “get your car greased” in his garage, “at the rear of Harold Pierce’s home.”

John noted you could also get gas and oil. Doubtless he hoped no one would find it too much trouble to get down Highway 67 for his services.

A variety of tradespeople were ready to help out if you needed them. Carpenters and builders, like John Anderson and Eric Werner, Painting and decorating from the likes of Frank Vavra and Carl Bjorge, or electrical work from George Proctor. All ready and willing to lend a hand.

Contractor Charles Abraham ran a special ad of his own: “Floors sanding, old floors made new.” Going on to note, “Good floors last longer and cost less.” Phone 1241-R-2

Personals made up a fair portion of the news in the Leaves. Professor and Mrs. Storrs Barrett were to leave next Wednesday by train to visit Storr’s sister, Mrs. Helen Montgomery, in Rochester, New York. They would be joined by daughter, “Miss Emily.”