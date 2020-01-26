Guest columnist: Looking back on Williams Bay life in the 1930s

WILLIAMS BAY — It was 1934, the second year of FDR’s presidency. The midterm elections were fast approaching, with the famous “100 days” long since passed and the Great Depression in its fifth year.
Edith Kellman began her freshman year at Wheaton College just before Black Tuesday, Oct. 10, 1929, the day the stock market crashed. She came to Williams Bay from Walworth with her parents in 1913. She would never leave the Bay again, except to pursue her master’s in mathematics at the University of Wisconsin.
Williams Bay was a small, rural community of some 400-plus residents, located in a distant corner of southeast Wisconsin, on a quiet inlet at the northern edge of Lake Geneva. It is worth taking a moment, just to see what life was like. In a time and place grown so remote from our own.
Thursday, June 7 marked the High School Commencement Issue of the local newsletter, Vol.2, No. 4 of the Bay Leaves. Each of the 11 members of the Class of 1934 were being recognized. The cover was adorned with profile sketches of the students, drawn by Dr. Georges Van Beisbroeck.
This was the same day that President Roosevelt signed the Stock Market Regulation Act into law, establishing the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This year’s graduates had been born in 1916, the year that Williams Bay’s brand new brick and mortar school opened its doors for the first time, at the corner of Congress and Collie. The same year Edith Kellman began kindergarten. Only a few months later, the United States entered World War I.
Frances Bufford, Glen Cook, Doris Gates, Eugene Hollister, Madelyn Holm, Edith Krause, Elsie Krebs, Loren Lightfoot, Lorretta Peterson, Alan Ross and Dora Schauf were readying themselves for adulthood and the challenges that lay ahead.
Doris Gates was the sister of Don, who became the father of Bruce, Bob, Bill and the “twinners”, Boyd and Brian. It was Don who would hitchhike to the UW Ag Department in pursuit of a golf course management certificate. He would later be hired to carve out the back nine at George Williams’ golf links, turning the club into a regulation 18-hole course.
Nineteen thirty-four was the first year that Williams Bay High had a fight song. Its lyrics were written by Madelyn Holm, with the music composed by Allan Ross. “Fight for the Orange and Black” became one of the few original such renditions in the state — most high schools at the time having simply co-opted college songs, substituting their own verses.
The commencement program featured a presentation by each member of the class. Madelyn Holm read a poem written especially for the occasion, and Alan Ross favored all with a clarinet medley.
Eugene Hollister performed a piano solo. He and his sister, Nancy Lou, also a pianist, would reprise their musical skills at a recital Saturday afternoon at the Wisconsin School of Music in Milwaukee.
Volmer Sorenson was the superintendent, ably supported by his first assistant Arvid Thompson, instructor of the manual arts. The faculty was represented by Howard McConnell, science/math, Ruth Bergman, English and Mary Hussa music/latin. Home Economics? That was the responsibility of Dorothy Williams.
Presenting the diplomas was president of the school board, Dr. Clifford Y. Wiswell, who had moved from Elkhorn to the Bay after earning his MD. He was currently apprenticed to the resident physician, Dr. Russell F. Sanders, whose practice Dr. Wiswell would later assume. The medical profession also included K.J. Rashid, doctor of dentistry.
The Bay Leaves Directory noted that anyone needing medical assistance could call Dr. Wiswell at 166-W-1, Dr. Sanders at 1253-J-3 or Dr. Rashid at 1243-J-3.
It was summer, and there were a variety of seasonal ads in the margins of the Leaves. If you had occasion to visit Delavan, you might stop by Anderson’s Shoe Store. On sale were some of “summer’s loveliest and coolest footwear, to add the final accent to any gay summer costume.” Prices ranged from $1.65 to $2.95 per pair.
And Hermanson’s bakery announced its “weekend special:” devils food marshmallow cake.
Readers were encouraged to call on the B.W. Christian Co. for the the latest in plumbing fixtures and designs. Including the new “Neo-Angle Bath.” Interested? Just dial 360-W-3 or 1236-S-3.
Rollins’ “standard brand” hosiery, at popular prices, was available in “all the new summer shades” from Bjorge’s Gift Shop.
The Delavan Theater was showing another Warner Baxter film on Thursday, titled “Such Women are Dangerous” with Rosemary Ames in the female lead. Saturday offered two shows for the price of one. First, the “Frontier Marshall” starring George O’Brien, followed by Slim Summerville and Zazu Pitts in “Love Birds.”
“It Happened One Night”, with Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. had not yet made it into the theaters of rural America. It would go on to win the year’s Academy Award for best picture.
A powerful technology was in the offing for Hollywood — a process called technicolor. The major studios waited to see how well the first film produced in this new way did at the box office. If enough patrons bought tickets to see “Becky Sharp,” it would prove audiences really wanted to see color motion pictures.
More ads appeared. The Chicago Store in Elkhorn announced that Pinafore Aprons, in “large coverall style neatly trimmed with bias tap and tubfast colors” could be had for just 25 cents.
And the First National Bank reminded readers that they were “your friend since 1865.” Not before or during the Civil War, but “since.”
The Pantorium Cleaners & Dryers would pick up and return your order at the Wm. L. Elbert Barber Shop at the corner of Geneva and Walworth streets.
Before he discovered marriage and the dairying business, John Ingersoll claimed he could “get your car greased” in his garage, “at the rear of Harold Pierce’s home.”
John noted you could also get gas and oil. Doubtless he hoped no one would find it too much trouble to get down Highway 67 for his services.
A variety of tradespeople were ready to help out if you needed them. Carpenters and builders, like John Anderson and Eric Werner, Painting and decorating from the likes of Frank Vavra and Carl Bjorge, or electrical work from George Proctor. All ready and willing to lend a hand.
Contractor Charles Abraham ran a special ad of his own: “Floors sanding, old floors made new.” Going on to note, “Good floors last longer and cost less.” Phone 1241-R-2
Personals made up a fair portion of the news in the Leaves. Professor and Mrs. Storrs Barrett were to leave next Wednesday by train to visit Storr’s sister, Mrs. Helen Montgomery, in Rochester, New York. They would be joined by daughter, “Miss Emily.”
Emily Barrett would attend WBH but not graduate. Her father would choose to send her on to Stevens Finishing School, in Missouri, for her senior year. She would later go on to earn her bachelor’s, since Professor Barrett was a firm believer in higher education. Emily would then marry Harold Booch, move to Tacoma, Washington, and have three children. After divorcing her husband, she returned to the family home at Parkhurst Place, where she raised sons Barrett, David and Peter.
The Chicago and Northwestern Railway published a regular schedule between the Bay and the city. A one-way fare to Chicago was $1.55 and a round-trip would cost you $2.35. Also available were special “Excursion Rates” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for $2, round-trip. These tickets were good for up to 10 days from date of purchase.
Mrs. Lovejoy left last Saturday for New Haven, Connecticut, to attend her son Allen’s graduation from Yale University. She planned to stay and attend the annual Yale-Harvard Regatta before returning home.
William Morgan’s mother and her sister, Mildred, of Washington, D.C., are visiting in the Morgan home.
The Leaves also had a new feature. It joined with the Whitewater Press, East Troy News, the Walworth Times and Sharon Reporter to publish history about “Who Was First in Walworth County,” dutifully noting, “The first road was built by an ox team dragging logs from Spring Prairie to Delavan, after the rather harrowing experience of Allen Perkins in being lost for two days going from his claim on Turtle Creek to the Prairie. He was found at Sugar Creek woods, hungry and exhausted by Col. Samuel Phoenix.”
Democrats held a large rally in Elkhorn, praising the successes of the New Deal, while Republicans met in Darien and struggled to write a platform.
The Third Annual Picnic held at Vision Hill and the golf course was declared an unqualified success. A round-robin “kitten-ball” tournament was organized by Bill Freytag, to everyone’s delight. Shorty Robinson’s team took home the honors, led by the battery of pitcher Eddie Hermanson and catcher Cliff Johnson.
It was estimated that there were 150 visitors to the observatory during the festivities and that more than 300 picnic dinners were served prior to the evening’s entertainment of grade school folk dancers. As a footnote, the local boy scout troop did their good deed by serving up some 130 gallons of lemonade during the day. “One boy boasted of drinking fifty cups by himself.”
Myron Piehl, Class of ‘24, chaired the event and thanked all who helped make the day such a big success. He was pleased to note that everyone said they were sure next year’s get-together would be even better.
The high school alumni held their annual banquet in Elkhorn at the Landmark Restaurant. There was a good crowd on hand, including some “old-timers.” After a full-course meal and lots of storytelling, an evening of dancing was enjoyed by all.
The boy scout committee, including Harry Billing, Carl Bjorge, Bill Freytag, Caryl Ripley, Professor Georges Van Biesbroeck and Dr. Cliff Wiswell, met at the Scout Cabin last Wednesday night. After the close of business, they were joined by their wives for a wonderful picnic supper.
More businesses published their goods and services. For example: “Can you be sure to stop a fire, prevent a burglary or avoid an accident? And what about windstorm damage? Is your tornado and hail insurance adequate? See us and make sure.” Hotton and Sons. “As friendly as a friend always.”
And R. E. Burton offered “Dainty afternoon frocks in the Colonial Style, from Donna Gordon.” Priced to size from $1, $1.50 and $1.95.
The Leaves closed with this announcement: “The subscription to the Bay Leaves is voluntary. The increasing cost of all supplies makes it necessary to have a large number of subscribers this year if the paper is to continue.”
There are no longer any “community picnics”. The Chicago and Northwestern Railway stopped service in 1965. The Depot was burned down as an exercise for the volunteer fire department. The ice house was consumed by flames when we were in school. The hand-hewn scout cabin is gone, as is the brass sundial and gazebo in the park.
The quaint little fishing village that dotted the shore from the foot bridge to themMunicipal pier is gone. So are the memories of Ann, Adolph and Mel Hansen.
If you want medical attention, you’ll need a handful of credit cards and verification of your insurance. Now. Or you won’t be seen. And doctors don’t make house calls any longer.
The school built in 1916 is dilapidated and gathering the appearance of a condemned property. The observatory? It’s gated, closed off, dark and empty. George Williams College Camp is now Aurora University and the new tenants shut down the golf course a few years back, just after razing Lewis Auditorium.
The grocery stores are no more. And the only movie theaters still in operation are in Lake Geneva. Storrs’ library burned down in 1964, and my father’s gas station was torn down five years ago.
It should come as no surprise that the village continues to struggle with budgetary issues. However, there are still Democrats and Republicans; but as Craig would put it, “few Americans.” The Hollister Lumber Co. is now Harpoon Willie’s bar and grill.
“The landscape of the past lies somewhere under the landscape of the present. That is a fact. An erector set of change might have been constructed to obscure the grid-work of memory — different buildings, different people, different trees, different signs and different colors — but the past is still down there at the bottom, if you can see it.” — Leigh Montville, author of the biography, “Ted Williams.”
Ammon, a longtime lakes area resident, has written a book entitled “State of the Union: Observations on American Life.”