Guest columnist: New Yorker waiting out pandemic on Wisconsin farm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor’s note: Kate Gardiner, a former Lake Geneva-area resident and onetime summer intern at the Lake Geneva Regional News, usually lives in New York City. Because of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, she is back home on the farm — and writing this occasional series.

Something bit my hen’s head off last night. Or this morning. At some point, something bit her head off while she sat in her nest, in her dilapidated chicken coop doing chicken things, likely laying her last egg. We have lost dozens of hens over the years because, well, presumably they taste like chicken, but rarely is the situation so egregious as daytime butchery. So it goes.

In New York, where I was before the crisis, and where I intended to be for a very long time, there are no chickens.

The dogs are useless and wear coats and pee inside on little white things, and if it weighs 20 pounds and doesn’t yap, it’s probably big.

There’s a Borzoi famous because at the dog Halloween parade his owner tie dyes him the colors of the rainbow.