Guest columnist: New Yorker waiting out pandemic on Wisconsin farm

Editor’s note: Kate Gardiner, a former Lake Geneva-area resident and onetime summer intern at the Lake Geneva Regional News, usually lives in New York City. Because of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, she is back home on the farm — and writing this occasional series.
Something bit my hen’s head off last night. Or this morning. At some point, something bit her head off while she sat in her nest, in her dilapidated chicken coop doing chicken things, likely laying her last egg. We have lost dozens of hens over the years because, well, presumably they taste like chicken, but rarely is the situation so egregious as daytime butchery. So it goes.
In New York, where I was before the crisis, and where I intended to be for a very long time, there are no chickens.
The dogs are useless and wear coats and pee inside on little white things, and if it weighs 20 pounds and doesn’t yap, it’s probably big.
There’s a Borzoi famous because at the dog Halloween parade his owner tie dyes him the colors of the rainbow.
There are no chickens, because no one knows where chicken comes from, and if you do, you might possibly have a rooftop or backyard coop that can at any moment fall victim to your neighbors’ complaints. Every time I read Betty MacDonald’s “The Egg and I,” contemplating the various racist things she says while being a white woman surprised to find herself in the country with a terrible husband and a chicken farm, I think about how there are no chickens in New York, and the petty drama of looking into your coop and discovering the randomly decapitated body of your chicken mid-egg is completely impossible.
And then I compare the experience mentally to the innumerable times I’ve come out of a subway and been confronted at the top of the steps by a person’s posterior, defecating on the sidewalk because that’s how my mind works. And also because honestly, the last time was really gross in an “oh, New York,” kinda way.
Before I left — and before all the nightclubs closed — I was in line for the early set at Comedy Cellar when a drunk person accosted the entire line with a pocket knife and a lot of swear words. A giant bouncer, and then several giant bouncers, formed a line in front of the line, and this wildly inebriated man continued swearing. The door people checked us in as fast as they could, and the biggest bouncer stood there calmly calling the police while the man continued his obscenities and racial slurs.
By contrast, today a coyote stood in our flock of sheep and dared us to do something about it. He and his family have moved into the back pasture and are delighting in eating all the mice and rats and whatnot that are leaving Ben Leedle’s farm. And our sheep. Like one sheep every couple of weeks. He taunts us, too, sitting there on his haunches, salivating as he watches dinner grow before his eyes, boutique-sized lamb chops on the hoof, whenever he’s hungry. Or his children or grandchildren are hungry. Or, you know, for sport and entertainment. The taunting is similar, but in this situation, it seems like the coyote has the power — and there are no wildlife police to appeal to outside of werewolf pack romance novels.
I am beginning to think — on this day 70 or 80 or 90 of my new life — that the parallels make absolutely no sense, and yet every iota of sense. In New York, we have no chickens, but we do have a variety of human social strata that parallel the experience of prey animals. In Wisconsin, we have many fewer people and a live-and-let-live inclination, reflected even in our pandemic policies, because there’s a piece of this lifestyle that allows for sharing the land with its inhabitants, with or without weapons.
In New York, you can’t be in public without a mask and without considering the humans around you. In Wisconsin, you can only do so much before you have to leave that one rebellious sheep out in the pasture as sacrifice, because she won’t come in.
And in Wisconsin, seven pullets and a hen can go missing without anyone really batting an eye; in New York, a person can disappear from their part of the social hierarchy with no explanation.
The differences are stark, and yet they parallel one another a little too closely, sometimes.
Kate Gardiner is the founder and CEO of Grey Horse Communications, a creative agency based in New York City.
