Guest columnist: Supporting a newspaper could keep your taxes down

This particular study looked at increased costs to municipalities for borrowing bonds after a newspaper closure. This study looked at actual data from municipalities from across the United States over a period of several years where newspapers were closed.

The study examined the actual cost increase in a municipality during the three years after a newspaper closed. According to the study, “our main finding is that newspaper closures have a significantly adverse impact on municipal borrowing costs in the long run.”

Why does the public pay more when a newspaper closes? Simple. According to the study, first, “the increased government inefficiencies that result from the loss of a government watchdog,” and second, “increased informational frictions that result from lack of press coverage,” thus lenders charge more.

The study further found that “the number of government employees increased by approximately four per 1,000 residents, tax revenue per capita increased by $85, and the deficit per capita increased by about $53.”

Wow. This means taxes increased $340 per year for a household of four people. It is not theoretically what could happen. This is what actually has happened. In perspective, a $50 annual subscription to a community newspaper is an incredible value.