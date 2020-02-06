Has the U.S. world standing improved under Trump?

An immense amount of work and cooperation went into making this deal. It was formally adopted on Oct. 18, 2015. You do the math, and calculate the effort that was needed to get this deal done. Can you imagine the frustration of all the people who negotiated this deal when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal? What kind of trust would world leaders have for any “deal” made by the United States in the future?

But this wasn’t enough for our deal-maker-in-chief. He further tarnished our trust by announcing he was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement (Framework Convention on Climate Change). This agreement has hammered out by 195 nations on Dec. 12, 2015, after two weeks of intense discussion and compromise. Every nation on earth has adopted this agreement.

On Nov. 4, 2019, Trump announced we would be withdrawing from this agreement because “climate change was a Chinese hoax” and the agreement would hurt American business. Our withdrawal was a shock to the international community, and dimmed our “shining city on the hill.”

Abandoning our Kurdish allies and the assassination of Soleimani did not add to any positive upswing in our standing in the world. It destroyed trust and added to the narrative that we, too, are terrorists.