Has the U.S. world standing improved under Trump?

President Trump promised to put “America First,” and clearly explained his opposition to the global elite as caring more about their own wealth and power than about the fate of their fellow citizens. To benefit their international corporations, globalists believe in open borders and free trade. Their way of life is not threatened by low-wage migrants or the transfer of jobs overseas. In the view of globalists, the world standing of the United States has declined. They point to polls taken overseas reporting that respondents in various countries judge the president and the United States less favorably than in 2016. But does that matter? I do not think Americans would change their shopping habits or their votes because they consider a country less favorably, and I see no reason to think others would do so. I even doubt that American tourists are less welcome. Trade does matter, and President Trump has improved our standing in trade by using tariffs and the threat of tariffs. The president’s United States Canada Trade Agreement, replacing NAFTA, eliminates punitive tariffs on dairy products by Canada. Various restrictions on other agricultural products we export to Mexico and Canada are eliminated. U.S. agricultural exports are expected to increase by $2.2 billion. Provisions sought by U.S. tech companies are included, as well as provisions to improve labor practices and wages in Mexico, which should encourage manufacturing here. The deal was held up for 14 months, until Democrats finally brought it to the House floor. Congress has passed it with bipartisan support. The U.S. trade standing with China has improved. China and the U.S. signed the Phase One trade agreement this month. China will buy an additional $12.5 billion of agricultural products in year one, and then $19.5 billion in year two. China has agreed to increase its total imports of U.S. goods by $200 billion over next two years, more than doubling the 2017 total of $129.9 billion. Additionally, the deal sets out binding and enforceable obligations to address unfair technology transfer practices of China. For the first time China has agreed to end its long-standing practice of forcing foreign companies to transfer their technology to Chinese companies as a condition for obtaining market access. China is also required to impose stiff criminal penalties for theft of trade secrets and intellectual property. These measures have great security implications, as technological advances are the basis of new weapon systems and cyber-attacks. The president has also renegotiated trade deals with South Korea, forged a new pact with Japan, and a limited trade agreement with India is being prepared. Concerned about threatened tariffs on French wines, French President Macron was convinced to suspend taxes on American tech companies, and tweeted that he had “a great discussion” with President Trump. The standing of the United States as a military power has also clearly improved under President Trump. He obtained large yearly increases in the defense budget. Increased military strength can provide a credible deterrence to bad actors worldwide, but only if they believe that strength may be used. President Obama infamously drew a “red line in the sand” with Syria and then did not enforce it, weakening any deterrence effect. President Trump, as noted in even the New York Times, has used less military power than any president since Carter. His drone strike killing of Iranian Major General Soleimani (who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans) and the raid killing ISIS leader al-Baghdadi several months ago prove the military will be utilized if needed. President Trump has proven our resolve in dealing with Iran. He initiated economic sanctions to thwart their nuclear ambitions. These sanctions are having a profound economic effect. To scare us into lifting them, Iran announced it would purposely violate the 2015 Nuclear Deal and has done so. The United States was not cowed into lifting our sanctions. Finally, this month the European deal signers have agreed to trigger the deal’s dispute mechanism. Hopefully this will result in negotiations for a future, actually worthwhile treaty. Thus, although globalists and the Democratic Party will not agree, I believe, in the areas that matter, President Trump has increased our world standing. Pamela B. Wolfe of the town of Geneva is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.