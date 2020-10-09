His name is familiar in Lake Geneva, but who was William Trinke?

Before he finished law school, he had gotten involved in the buying and selling of real estate during the Great Depression of the 1930s when he had purchased the former Levi Leiter Estate at the northwest side of Geneva Bay for $10,000 at a sheriff’s sale. On the grounds of the former Leiter Estate, he developed the Manor subdivision, which was the first of 11 subdivisions in Lake Geneva that he would go on to develop. He then purchased the N.K. Fairbank Estate at the far northwest corner of Geneva Bay, which he developed into the Geneva Bay subdivision.

After he returned to Lake Geneva following his service in World War I, he had tried to get a job on a millionaire’s estate at 64 N. Lake Shore Drive on Snake Road. He was physically thrown off of the estate by the staff of its owner. During the Great Depression, however, the owner of the estate became bankrupt, and Trinke purchased it as a home for himself and his wife, Altha, and their adopted daughter, Karla.

Also, during the 1920s, he applied for a loan from the Farmer’s National Bank in Lake Geneva in order to get started in the real estate business. He was swiftly turned down and rudely ejected from the bank. During the Great Depression, however, the Farmer’s National Bank became bankrupt, and Trinke acquired it and it became his law office.