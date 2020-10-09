His name is familiar in Lake Geneva, but who was William Trinke?

Probably the most prominent resident of Lake Geneva during the decades following the end of World War II was State Senator William F. Trinke. Sadly, very few younger residents of Lake Geneva have ever heard of him, with the exception of those who live in the Trinke Estates on the south shore of Geneva Lake, which was developed by Trinke and named after him.
William F. Trinke was born in Lyons Township on Jan. 25, 1897. He was orphaned at the age of 14. His early education was limited to six years of elementary school.
In 1917, at the age of 20, he joined the U.S. Army and served in France during World War I as a member of the 32nd (Red Arrow) Infantry Division. On Dec. 9, 1925, he married Altha Hooker. She was the daughter of William Hooker, who had founded the first plumbing firm in Lake Geneva. (William Hooker taught my grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, the plumbing trade in 1912.)
In 1927, Trinke attended the first national convention of the American Legion, which was held in Paris, France. He was a member of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion in Lake Geneva and served as the post’s commander. And he was the state commander of the American Legion in Wisconsin during 1945-1946.
During the late 1930s, Trinke decided to attempt to enroll in the University of Wisconsin’s Law School, even though he had never attended high school or college. He was accepted as a student in the law school and graduated from the school, earning a law degree with highest honors in 1937. He opened a law practice in Lake Geneva on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street in partnership with John Raup.
Before he finished law school, he had gotten involved in the buying and selling of real estate during the Great Depression of the 1930s when he had purchased the former Levi Leiter Estate at the northwest side of Geneva Bay for $10,000 at a sheriff’s sale. On the grounds of the former Leiter Estate, he developed the Manor subdivision, which was the first of 11 subdivisions in Lake Geneva that he would go on to develop. He then purchased the N.K. Fairbank Estate at the far northwest corner of Geneva Bay, which he developed into the Geneva Bay subdivision.
After he returned to Lake Geneva following his service in World War I, he had tried to get a job on a millionaire’s estate at 64 N. Lake Shore Drive on Snake Road. He was physically thrown off of the estate by the staff of its owner. During the Great Depression, however, the owner of the estate became bankrupt, and Trinke purchased it as a home for himself and his wife, Altha, and their adopted daughter, Karla.
Also, during the 1920s, he applied for a loan from the Farmer’s National Bank in Lake Geneva in order to get started in the real estate business. He was swiftly turned down and rudely ejected from the bank. During the Great Depression, however, the Farmer’s National Bank became bankrupt, and Trinke acquired it and it became his law office.
I recall, as a young boy, standing next to a table in the basement of the First Congregational Church at the Easter Sunday pancake breakfast. Seated at the table were two members of the church, William F. Trinke and Seymour Hatch, a prosperous farmer who owned a vast parcel of land on the south side of Geneva Lake.
I overheard Trinke and Hatch discussing Trinke’s purchase of a considerable amount of land from Hatch. Trinke eventually developed the land that he had purchased from Seymour Hatch as the Trinke Estates, which took eight years to complete because much of the land was very swampy and had to be dredged.
Trinke was elected a Wisconsin state senator in 1949 and served as a state senator until 1961. He was also very active in many civic and community endeavors in Lake Geneva and Walworth County. He served as a director and chairman of the board of the 1st National Bank. He was a member of the Walworth County Bar Association and of the State Bar of Wisconsin. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was an especially active member of the First Congregational Church in Lake Geneva.
In 1951 he played a key role in facilitating the migration of my neighbor, Herbert Moorhouse’s wife, Patria, from the Philippines, of which she was a native, to the United States and Lake Geneva. In appreciation of Trinke’s efforts, Herbert and Patria Moorhouse named their daughter Karla after Trinke’s daughter.
In 1957, when I was confirmed as a member of the First Congregational Church, I was required to have an adult member of the church as a sponsor because I was an orphan. The Congregational Church’s pastor asked Senator Trinke to be my godfather, and he stood beside me as I was being confirmed.
As a state senator, Trinke’s many accomplishments included his service as the vice president of the board of the Menominee Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin. He was also instrumental in drafting the legislation that transformed the Indian Reservation into Menominee County, Wisconsin’s 73rd county. (The reservation was later re-established with essentially the same boundaries as Menominee County).
Senator William F. Trinke died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 1982, in his home at 64 N. Lake Shore Drive in Lake Geneva. He was 85 years old. Five months later, on Tuesday, March 15, 1983, his wife, Altha, died at their home. She was 80 years old. They are buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
It was my very good fortune to have known Senator Trinke and his wife, Altha, for many years. If John E. Burton can be considered Lake Geneva’s most prominent resident during the 19th century, Senator William F. Trinke would have to be considered as Lake Geneva’s most distinguished resident during the 20th century.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
