History column: A look at unions in Lake Geneva in the 20th century

I grew up in a Union household. My uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and my grandfather, Tommy Wardingle, was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.

Between 1912, when he first became a plumber, and 1948, when he retired, he had persuaded many novice plumbers to join the Plumbers Union. Sadly, in 1957, when he was attending a meeting of the Plumbers Union at the “Labor Temple,” he died of a heart attack. (The “Labor Temple” at the southwest corner of Park Row and Warren streets originally had been the “Park Row” Immanuel Lutheran Church. It is now a private home.)

As a young boy I would read from cover to cover the monthly magazines of the Letter Carriers union and the Plumbers union when they arrived in the mail. In 1959, when I was working at the Lake Geneva Post Office, my co-worker Vince Lazzaroni asked me to join the National Association of Letter Carriers. He was the secretary of the local branch. I readily agreed and joined my first union.

After I had moved to Madison in the early 1960s and was working at the Wisconsin Historical Society, I joined Local #1 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and was immediately elected as a member of the union’s Executive Board. (The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees had been founded in Madison in the 1930s).

In 1971, I was a member of Local #494 of the Construction Laborers Union, which was a branch of the Laborers International Union. In 1972, when I was working for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I became a member of AFSCME Local #171, which, with 6,000 members, was the largest union in Wisconsin. As a member of AFSCME Local #171, I served as a steward, a delegate to the Madison Federation of Labor and I was elected as a delegate to the state AFSCME convention. In 1974, I was a member of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).

When I accepted a position at Northwestern University in 1974, I asked a co-worker how I could join the union at Northwestern. My co-worker looked at me incredulously and told me that there was no such union. “Northwestern would only have unions after the revolution,” he told me. I was, of course, greatly disappointed by this revelation. I have recently learned, however, that the employees of the Northwestern University Library are currently organizing a union.

I will always treasure the years from 1959 to 1974 that I spent as a union member and was able to carry on the family tradition of membership in a union. And as a union member, I learned the answer to the question of why membership in a union was so significant. I learned that being in a union with my co-workers generated in us a sense of solidarity in our endeavors as we pursued common goals. As the legendary union organizer Joe Hill put it so eloquently, “There is power, there is power in a band of working folks.”