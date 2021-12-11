History column: A look back at Christmas in Lake Geneva in the 1950s

During the 1950s, when Lake Geneva’s downtown business district was the vibrant center of the city, residents used to walk to the business district to do their shopping for clothes, medicines, groceries, and other essentials.

The 700 block of Main Street was indeed “where it was happening.” Men shopped at Kohn and Allen’s men’s clothing store on the south side of the 700 block for “high-end” clothes or at Max Newman’s or John Bailey’s men’s clothing stores on the north side of the 700 block.

Men and women shopped at Montgomery Ward’s on the south side of the 800 block of Main Street for “low end” clothes. Women shopped for clothes at Campbell’s clothing store on the south side of the 700 block. Men shopped for hardware at Moore’s hardware store on the north side of the 700 block or Cobb’s hardware store at the northwest corner of Main and Broad streets. Residents shopped at Arnold’s drugstore and Hammersley’s drugstore on the north side of the 700 block, and at Bittner’s Bakery on the north side of the 700 block.

Friday night was the primary shopping night in Lake Geneva.

For many men, Friday night was also the night for drinking beer and whiskey at the Terres Gardens tavern or O’Brien’s tavern on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street, at Johnejack’s tavern on Center Street across from the Post Office, or at the Normandy tavern on Broad Street two doors north of the Geneva Theater. Residents also shopped at the city’s two dime stores which were located in the 700 block of Main Street, John Brandley’s Schultz Brothers dime store on the south side of the 700 block and Harold Mercer’s Ben Franklin dime store on the north side of the 700 block.

On weekday afternoons after school “got out,” young people headed for Frediani’s ice cream and candy parlor on the west side of Broad Street just north of the Geneva Theater where they would drop nickels in Frediani’s wonderful jukebox and listen to songs by Elvis or Buddy Holly while drinking Green Rivers or sipping ice cream sodas at Frediani’s counter. Boys and men also shopped at Campbell’s women’s clothing store because Campbell’s sold Cub Scout and Boy Scout uniforms and old postage stamps which stamp collectors prized.

Other magnets which drew residents to the downtown business district included the Geneva Theater and the Bowling Alley which was located in the basement of the Clair Hotel at the southeast corner of Broad and Main Streets (today’s Landmark Center).

Kohn and Allen’s men’s clothing store was owned by Vincent “Viddie” Allen. His assistant was Dick Brady. Kohn and Allen’s men’s clothing store dated back to the 19th century when it was John Lone’s clothing store. It was eventually purchased by Lawrence Kohn and John Jennings and became known as Kohn and Jennings until Kohn and Jennings retired and the store was purchased by Viddie Allen and became known as Kohn and Allen.

There were other businesses in the 700 block of Main Street which also drew customers, including Clemons gift store on the south side of Main Street, Norman Gill’s jewelry store on the north side of Main Street, and Angie Freitag’s Smart Shop (women’s clothing store) also on the north side of the street, and, of course, the First National Bank (today Champ’s sports bar).

The stores in the 700 block of Main street that comprised Lake Geneva’s downtown business district made the business district the vibrant center of the city. Today residents must drive to the far east side of the city to do their shopping at Walmart, Walgreens, Aldi’s, Petco, Home Depot, Target, Best Buy, and the other stores located there.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.