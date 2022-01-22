History Column: Look back at Lake Geneva dentists of the past

In previous columns I have recounted the lives of many professionals who practiced their professions in Lake Geneva. Most recently I have recounted the lives of doctors who practiced medicine in Lake Geneva during the 20th Century. Regretfully I neglected to recount the life of Dr. Richard C. Halsey, who was a physician in Lake Geneva for 37 years from 1912 to 1949. Dr. Halsey was a co-founder of the Lake Geneva Clinic with Dr. E.D. Hudson and Dr. Henry Bischof. An account of his life will appear at the end of this column about dentists in Lake Geneva.

“Ouch!” Professionals in Lake Geneva who most residents did not want to visit were dentists. Among the early Twentieth Century dentists in Lake Geneva was Dr. Hazel Falk Denig. She was born in Spring Prairie, Wisconsin on June 25, 1898. She graduated from Burlington High School and the Marquette University School of Dentistry after which she opened a dental practice in Lake Geneva in 1926 at 812 Geneva Street where she practiced dentistry until she retired in 1976.

I well recall the day in about 1950 when my grandfather, Thomas Wardingle, returned to our home and reported that Dr. Denig had pulled out all of his teeth so that he could have dentures fited. Dr. Hazel Denis was a member of the Geneva Lake Art Association, the Lake Geneva Camera Club, the Sheraton Garden Club, the Wisconsin Dental Association (which awarded her a certificate for 50 years of dental practice), and the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Dr. Denig passed away on January 14, 1989 in Burlington at the age of 90. Dr. Denig was indeed unique in that she was a female dentist in a male-dominated profession.

As I was growing up in Lake Geneva my dentist was Dr. Richard H. White. His office was located in an upper flour of the Trinke Building (originally the Walker Block) at the northwest corner of Main and Center streets. I dreaded going to see Dr. White. I recall the slowness of his drill, the pain that it inflicted, and the fact that he always had the Arthur Godfrey program, featuring the singer Julius La Rosa, on the radio. I loathed both Arthur Godfrey and Julius La Rosa.

Dr. Richard H. White was born in Spring Prairie, Wisconsin on February 10, 1914. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1936 and from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1940. He married Margaret Banister in 1940. During World War II, he was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater of Operation. Dr. White was a dentist in Lake Geneva for 42 years, retiring in 1982.

Dr. White was very active in Lake Geneva community affairs. He was member of the Boy Scouts Council (for which he won the “Silver Beaver” award), was a member of the Board of the Lake Geneva Y.M.C.A., a member of the Community Chest, a member of the Lake Geneva Board of Appeals, a member of the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission, and the president of the Lake Geneva Lions Club.

Dr. Richard H. White was the patriarch of the extended White family of dentists which included his brother, Dr. Robert N. White, his son, Dr. Robert W. White, his nephew, Dr. Richard C. White, and his grand niece, Dr. Laura C. White.

Dr. Richard H. White was descended from a long line of Whites in the United States, including David White, born in Vermont in 1801, and Henry H. White, a prominent 19th Century resident of Geneva. Dr. Richard H. White passed away in Delavan on May 28, 2010 at the age of 96.

Dr. Robert N. White, Dr. Richard H. White’s brother, was another prominent dentist in Lake Geneva. He was born in Lake Geneva on October 19, 1922, graduated from the Lake Geneva High School and from the University of Wisconsin School of Dentistry. He married Beverly Kusserow on September 8, 1949. He was a member of the Lake Geneva Lions Club and the Phi Omega fraternity, and Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion. He was also a Walworth County Supervisor.

Dr. Robert N. White passed away at the Lakeland Hospital on February 15, 2016 at the age of 93. I recall Robert N. White coming to the Geneva Lake Museum to listen to me speak despite his being confined to a wheel chair.

Dr. Richard H. White and his brother, Dr. Robert N. White, eventually relocated their offices to the Twist Building on the east side of the 400 block of Broad Street.

Other prominent dentists in Lake Geneva during the middle of the 20th Century were Dr. A. A. Wild and Dr. A. C. Grosspietsch. Dr. Armin A. Wild was born on June 26, 1921 in West Brook, Minnesota. He married Joan Bjornson in Towner, North Dakota on August 4, 1933. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1927 and then taught high school for four years. He graduated from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1932 and was a dentist in Pardeeville, Wisconsin for eight years before moving to Lake Geneva in 1939 and establishing a dental practice.

Dr. Wild was very active in community affairs in Lake Geneva. He attended the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of which he was President of the Board, the President of the Wisconsin State and the Lake Geneva Lutheran Brotherhood, and the President of the Southport District Lutheran Church Men. Dr. Wild was also the Master of the Lake Geneva Masonic Lodge #44, a member of Royal Ark and of the Zor Shrine and Consistory, Madison, a director of the Boy Scouts in Lake Geneva and a member of the Lake Geneva Lions Club.

Dr. Wild’s older son Doug also became a dentist. His other son, Stewart, manufactured dental fixtures. Dr. A. A. Wild passed away in Milwaukee on February 12, 1963. He was only 61 years old.

Another prominent dentist in Lake Geneva during the later part of the 20th Century was Dr. A. C. Grosspietsch. Dr. Alois Carl Grosspietsch was born in Milwaukee on April 20, 1906. He married Geraldine Keelan on November 21, 1931. He graduated from the Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1931 and practiced dentistry in Milwaukee until 1936 when he became an officer in the U.S. Navy.

He was the commanding officer of the Dental Clinic at the Boston Naval Yard, 1936-1938, a dentist at a Submarine Base Naval Hospital in the Panama Canal Zone, 1938-1940, a dentist at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital, 1940-1942, and at the Pearl Harbor Naval Hospital, 1942-1944, and the commanding officer of the Dental Prosthetics Clinic at the Great Lakes Naval Station, 1944-1946.

In 1946 Dr. Grosspietsch moved to Lake Geneva and opened a dental practice at 911 West Main Street. In Lake Geneva, he was a member of the Naval Reserve Association, a member of the staff of Lakeland Hospital, a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, and a member of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion of which he was its Commander and Vice Commander.

He was also active in professional dental affairs as a Consultant to the Great Lakes Naval Hospital, a member of the faculty of the Northwestern University School of Dentistry’s Prosthetics Department, 1957-1962, the American Dental Society, the Burlington Dental Society, the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, and the Clinic Committee of the Wisconsin State Dental Convention. Between 1951 and 1976 he practiced dentistry in Lake Geneva in partnership with his son, Dr. Carl Grosspietsh.

Dr. A. C. Grosspietsch passed away of a heart attack in the parking lot of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport where he had gone to pick up a colleague on April 24, 1976. He was 70 years old.

A fifth, lesser known, dentist in Lake Geneva was Dr. John W. Jeffers. He was born on January 3, 1923 as the son of the prominent Lake Geneva physician Dr. Dean Jeffers. He graduated from the Marquette University School of Dentistry and opened a dental practice in Lake Geneva during the mid-1950s. Sadly, Dr. John W. Jeffers passed away in Milwaukee of kidney disease on July 2, 1957. He was only 34 years old.

As promised, here follows a biographical sketch of Dr. Richard C. Halsey, who was a well-known physician in Lake Geneva for 37 years.

Dr. Richard C. Halsey was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on October 20, 1886. He grew up in Oshkosh. He graduated from the University of Chicago and from the Rush Medical School and in 1912 moved to Lake Geneva where he opened a medical practice. He was a physician in Lake Geneva from 1912 to 1949. In Lake Geneva Dr. Halsey was very active in civic and community affairs. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the Walworth County Medical Society, Lodge #44 of the Free and Associated Masons, Beta Theta Pi, the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Geneva Lions Club, the Lake Geneva Y.M.C.A., the Hillmoor Golf Club and the First Congregational Church. In 1946 he, Dr. E.D. Hudson, and Dr. Henry Bischof, founded the Lake Geneva Clinic that was located in the 900 block of Main Street.

On January 10, 1950 Dr. Richard C. Halsey passed away in Rochester, Minnesota where he had gone to the Mayo Brothers Clinic for treatment of nephritis. He was 63 years old.

Lake Geneva was indeed fortunate to have among its residents Dr. Richard C. Halsey and the five dentists whose lives I have sketched in this column.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.