History column: The Lake Geneva Post Office 60 years ago - "The stone age"

A reader recently emailed me asking me what it was like working at the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva 60 years ago and contrast it with what it is like working there today. I certainly can answer the first part of the reader’s question, however I can only speculate about what it is like working at the Post Office today.

I am aware that the kind of mail being delivered today is quite different from the kind of mail that I delivered back then. Six decades ago was the “stone age” of delivering the mail. The internet and computers did not exist then. People communicated either by telephone or by letter. The vast majority of the letters that we who worked at the Post Office sorted and delivered were hand-written. Today most letters sent are “bulk mail” advertisements imploring recipients to purchase something. Rarely are “personal letters” sent.

During the early 1960s I had to be at work at 6:00 am. My first task would be to unload the many canvas sacks of mail and packages that had been brought to the Post Office’s “loading dock” from the Milwaukee mail distribution center by two semi-trucks, one at 6:00 am and the other at 6:30 am.