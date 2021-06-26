History column: The Lake Geneva Post Office 60 years ago - "The stone age"

A reader recently emailed me asking me what it was like working at the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva 60 years ago and contrast it with what it is like working there today. I certainly can answer the first part of the reader’s question, however I can only speculate about what it is like working at the Post Office today.
I am aware that the kind of mail being delivered today is quite different from the kind of mail that I delivered back then. Six decades ago was the “stone age” of delivering the mail. The internet and computers did not exist then. People communicated either by telephone or by letter. The vast majority of the letters that we who worked at the Post Office sorted and delivered were hand-written. Today most letters sent are “bulk mail” advertisements imploring recipients to purchase something. Rarely are “personal letters” sent.
During the early 1960s I had to be at work at 6:00 am. My first task would be to unload the many canvas sacks of mail and packages that had been brought to the Post Office’s “loading dock” from the Milwaukee mail distribution center by two semi-trucks, one at 6:00 am and the other at 6:30 am.
Most employees of the Post Office arrived at 7:00 am, including the Post Master, the Assistant Post Master, the three “city route” letter carriers, the three “rural route” letter carriers, and the six postal “clerks’ who worked behind the Post Office’s counter when it opened at 9:00 am.
The Post Master, Assistant Postmaster, and the clerks would open the locked canvas mail bags that held the “first class” mail, and then sit down and sort the mail, rapidly placing it in one or another of the six “pigeon holes” in the “case” in front of them.
There were “pigeon holes” for the three city routes, the three rural routes, the post office boxes, the “mounted route” (Sturwood), and the “Marine Route,” on which the excursion boat the Walworth would deliver mail to the piers of residents who lived on the shore of Geneva Lake.
I and another staff member would open the large canvas sacks that held newspapers, magazines and other oversized materials, dump them into a “bin” in front of us and sort them by placing them in six larger “pigeon holes” in the big case in front of us.
The three city route carriers and the three rural route carriers would retrieve the letters and oversized materials from the “pigeon holes” and carry them to their own “cases” where they would sort them using smaller “pigeon holes” arranged in the order in which they would be delivered
At 8:00 am the Assistant Post Master would give me all of the “Special Delivery” letters that had arrived that morning. Using the Post Office’s delivery van, I would deliver them to the houses and businesses to which they were addressed.
At 8:00 am, after all of the mail that had arrived that morning had been sorted, the three city carriers and three rural carriers would begin to “tie out” with string the mail that they had sorted to create “hand-sized” bundles which they would then combine with the oversized “flats” (newspapers, magazines, etc.) to made much larger bundles arranged in the order that they would be delivered. The bundles were secured with leather straps. Each carrier would make up between 30 and 50 bundles.
At 9:00 am, the three rural route carriers would load their bundles of mail into their cars and the three city route carriers would deliver mail to businesses in Lake Geneva’s downtown business district.
At 8:00 am I would begin opening the large canvas sacks of “parcel post” that the semi-trucks had delivered to the Post Office that morning and I would then sort the “parcel post” packages placing them in six large rolling canvas bins. At 9:00 am I would load the “parcel post” packages addressed to businesses in the downtown business district into the Post Office van and deliver the parcel post packages to the back doors of the businesses.
After I had finished delivering parcels to the downtown businesses I would load the Post Office van with the 150 or so bundles of mail that the three city carriers had prepared and deliver them to large green colored mailboxes that stood on street corners throughout the city.
This was a “dicey” task because I had to put the bundles of mail in the large green mailboxes on the street corners before the letter carriers arrived to retrieve their bundles. By 3:00 pm the three city route carriers and three rural route carriers had completed their routes. After “forwarding” mail addressed to patrons who had moved away from their routes they were done working and punched out.
At 11:00 am, using the Post Office van I would deliver mail to the houses in Sturwood that were on the “mounted route”. After finishing the “mounted route,” I delivered “parcel post ” until 3:00 pm.
On a city route carrier’s day off or if he was on vacation I would walk his route delivering mail. Route #3 covered the west side of the city, route #2 covered the northern side of the city, and route #1 covered the east side of the city. If the mail was heavy as it was on Thursdays when we delivered the Lake Geneva Regional News, I would carry “swings” on each of the carriers’ routes. Each “swing” comprised about the last third of a carrier’s route.
At 3:00 pm I and another clerk would begin “throwing the outgoing mail” into “pigeon holes” in the large “outgoing mail case,” located behind the Post Office’s counter. The “pigeon holes” in the outgoing case were labeled with the names of cities in Wisconsin and the names of the other 49 states. Before casing the outgoing mail, we canceled it using the canceling machine adjacent to the “outgoing mail case.”
When we finished casing the outgoing mail we “tied out” (using string) bundles of the outgoing mail, placed them in canvas sacks and locked the sacks. I put the sacks on a cart and rolled it to the loading dock where I loaded them onto a waiting semi-truck that would take them to Milwaukee.
By 5:00 pm I would be exhausted. But I would not “punch out” until 6:00 pm when I had finished my last duties of the day. At a pay rate of $2.93 an hour I had racked up another $35 which was pretty good money in those days.
(Part II of “Working at the Lake Geneva Post Office” will appear in a future column.)
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.