How you can help preserve this historic moment — and others

What prompts this appeal is a combination of factors. First and foremost is the current coronavirus plague. Second is the difficulty that I have had in locating surviving historical evidence or sources that I can rely upon as I write my columns about Lake Geneva’s history.
The current coronavirus plague is without a doubt the most significant event that has occurred in the past century with the exceptions of the Great Depression and World War II. Indeed, the current coronavirus pandemic is probably the most significant event that has occurred in the past two centuries with the exceptions of the Civil War and two World Wars, the Great Depression and the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918.
As I was researching the impact that the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918 had on Lake Geneva, I learned to my chagrin that very little historical evidence of the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918’s impact in Lake Geneva has survived except for articles in the Lake Geneva Herald, the predecessor of the Lake Geneva Regional News. To be sure, articles in The Herald about the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918 help to place the epidemic in context, but, for the most part, they do not record the “on the ground” impact that the Spanish Flu Epidemic had on ordinary residents of Lake Geneva.
The Wisconsin Historical Society, where I was a member of the staff from 1966 to 1971, recognizes the importance of ordinary citizen accounts of their lives during the current coronavirus pandemic and the necessity of preserving such accounts so that future generations can better understand what happened during the coronavirus crisis. During previous major events, the Wisconsin Historical Society provided blank diaries to people who were involved in the civil rights movement of the 1960s and to soldiers who served in Vietnam, and encouraged them to record their experiences in these diaries.
Many of those who received blank diaries recorded their experiences during those momentous times, and their diaries are now part of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s collections. They comprise a gold mine of historical evidence.
Accordingly, I would strongly urge that all of the readers of this column write down what their lives are like during the current coronavirus crisis and provide their accounts to the Wisconsin Historical Society, where they will be of immense benefit to future historians. To find out where to send their accounts, readers should consult the Wisconsin Historical Society’s website on the Internet or contact David Desimone, site coordinator of the Black Point museum on the south shore of Geneva Lake. The Black Point museum is administered by the Wisconsin Historical Society. David Desimone may be reached at david.desimone@wisconsinhistory.org.
As an historian, I am very interested in ensuring that as much historical evidence as possible is preserved, particularly evidence of life in Lake Geneva. One important example of historical evidence is visual evidence as depicted in photographs.
Recently Scott Williams, the editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News, asked me if I could provide him with photographs of myself from the 1940s and ‘50s that he could use to illustrate several of my columns. I had an old shoebox full of photographs that I had squirreled away in one of my closets, and I pulled it out, began going through it, and retrieved a number of photographs, several of which were more than 75 years old, which I provided to him.
As I was sorting through the shoebox of old photos, I realized that many readers of this column probably have similar caches of old photographs. As such, I would very much encourage readers to consider donating those of their old photographs that depict life in Lake Geneva over past decades to the Geneva Lake Museum, where they will be preserved for the use of future generations of historians and ordinary citizens.
All too often, photographs of this sort are lost, thrown out, or otherwise destroyed. If readers discover that they have more than one copy of an historical photograph, I suspect that the Lake Geneva Regional News or the Lake Geneva Public Library would also like to have a copy.
Photographs are not the only example of historical evidence. So, too, are diaries and letters (and, today, emails). If readers have any diaries or letters from the 1940s or ‘50s or from earlier or later decades, they might wish to consider donating them to the Geneva Lake Museum.
I recall Fuller Boutelle, who was a letter carrier for the Lake Geneva Post Office, delivering letters during World War II to my mother that had been written by my father, who was serving in the U.S. Army in Europe, where his outfit was involved in the famous Battle of the Bulge and the taking of the Bridge at Remagen. I listened with fascination as my mother read my father’s letters to my grandmother. Sadly, however, none of those letters have survived.
If readers have any letters of this sort, whether from World War II or Korea or Vietnam or from the Great Depression, they can do no better than to donate them to the Geneva Lake Museum, where they will be preserved for future generations who, when they read them, will have a better understanding of what life was like in our times.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
