How you can help preserve this historic moment — and others

What prompts this appeal is a combination of factors. First and foremost is the current coronavirus plague. Second is the difficulty that I have had in locating surviving historical evidence or sources that I can rely upon as I write my columns about Lake Geneva’s history.

The current coronavirus plague is without a doubt the most significant event that has occurred in the past century with the exceptions of the Great Depression and World War II. Indeed, the current coronavirus pandemic is probably the most significant event that has occurred in the past two centuries with the exceptions of the Civil War and two World Wars, the Great Depression and the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918.

As I was researching the impact that the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918 had on Lake Geneva, I learned to my chagrin that very little historical evidence of the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918’s impact in Lake Geneva has survived except for articles in the Lake Geneva Herald, the predecessor of the Lake Geneva Regional News. To be sure, articles in The Herald about the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918 help to place the epidemic in context, but, for the most part, they do not record the “on the ground” impact that the Spanish Flu Epidemic had on ordinary residents of Lake Geneva.