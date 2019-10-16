Dear W.C.
,
I have been renting the same house for the past 10 years. My husband died six months ago, and I have been struggling to pay my rent ever since. With just one social security check and a raise in my rent, I know I can’t stay here any longer. I barely have enough money to buy food and my prescription medications, after paying for the rent. It has been very difficult ever since losing my husband. My son lives across the country and has never been reliable for anything. All my family is either gone or live too far to visit. We are all kind of in the same shape, both physically and financially. My neighbor told me about you and how you help people who are financially struggling pay their rent, utilities and provide food. I’ve never liked asking for help, but I know now I must or I will be homeless soon.
Dear Readers,
I did not know the age of this letter writer, but I assumed she was a senior citizen. It sounded like she was in a situation she would not be able to get herself out of. I did not know how many months late her rent was, or if her utilities were up to date. I had no idea what her prescription drug costs were each month, or any medical problems she was dealing with. All I knew was, she was a woman struggling to prevent homelessness on her own. That was enough for me to know to begin looking into her situation.
After we researched this woman, I drove to the address provided. I arrived at a small, older home that looked like it could use some maintenance. I doubt the landlord had done any updating or maintenance since the woman and her husband had moved in 10 years prior. The walkways were clear, but the grass was tall and the weeds even taller. I could tell just from the outside appearance that this home was too much for this woman to maintain all on her own. She needed to move into an apartment where the outside maintenance would no longer be her responsibility. She also needed to reduce the expense of utilities and the higher rent she was paying. These were things we could help her with.
I knocked on the front door, and soon it was opened by an elderly woman. I introduced myself, and after talking for a minute, she invited me inside. The home was damp and chilly, and with the weather outside being cold and rainy, I knew she did not have the heat on. When I asked her about this, she confirmed she was worried about the early arrival of cool weather, and could not afford a high utility bill already. She also said she was behind in her utilities and worried they may disconnect them before the winter protection period began. She was still making payments on her last winter’s high utility bills.
I could see how much this struggle was distressing her, as she began to cry. I said to her, “We are just starting to work on this; you can’t be crying already.”
She hung her head in shame and replied: “I have never had to ask for a handout before. This is so humiliating. My husband and I worked hard our whole lives only to lose all our savings to hospital bills when he became ill. Now, all I have is his social security, and it is not enough to allow me to live properly while living here.”
I asked to see her kitchen, and she led the way slowly with a limp. She sat down with a sigh in one of the chairs in the kitchen, explaining she suffered from intense knee pain and was waiting to have a knee replacement. While we continued to talk, I looked around the tidy kitchen, finding very little fresh food, but several frozen dinners in the freezer. The senior woman said she used to love to cook for her husband, but no longer was able to, between the high cost of food and the amount of standing it required. We discussed her plan to have surgery on her knee once she was finally settled in an apartment without stairs and constant upkeep where she could recuperate.
I began my list of assistance with a text to a volunteer for a food delivery for the senior woman. I was sure a nice warm meal other than one that was previously frozen would be appreciated. I also added some toiletry items and other grocery items, after speaking to the woman further about what she needed.
I sat down next to the senior woman and asked about her bills. She pointed to a stack of papers and a check book on the counter top, and asked if I would get them for her. I brought them to the woman, and she began to sort through the pile of bills. We went through them together, and I quickly was able to see she was overwhelmed. Her budget was hundreds of dollars over her income each month, due to the expensive rent and utilities. I noted the additional costs of prescriptions and payments she was making for several dental procedures. I asked about these, and she told me about the pain she had endured until she could not take any more.
The senior woman said: “My blood pressure was so high due to the pain, and they were worried the infection would spread to my heart. I had to take antibiotics before I could even go in. I should never have let it go so long, but I knew I could not afford it.”
We talked about where the woman would like to move. She said she did not know where she could go. I knew of an apartment complex I have sent several people to over the past few years. The rent is reasonable, there were ground-floor apartments, and the landlord took good care of the property. They would be the perfect solution for this senior woman. I called the landlord immediately, and learned he would have a ground-floor available in a month, once he finished painting, cleaning and putting in new carpet. We agreed on a rent amount, and I told the landlord the senior woman would take it.
She looked at me in surprise, and when I hung up the phone, she asked: “You agreed for me to rent this apartment sight unseen? What if I don’t like it?”
I assured her she would like it there, as we went over all the details of the apartment. I added: “You need to get out of this house as soon as possible, because every month you stay here, you fall further and further behind. The time to do this is now.”
After a few minutes of surprise and even upset, she seemed to calm down and admitted: “You are right. It is best I just move out of here as soon as possible. It’s just, my husband and I spent so many years here, it will be hard to leave it.”
I could understand her reasoning, but I was relieved she was willing to move without having to do any further convincing. She understood the situation she was in.
I took a tour of the home and asked about some furniture. She did not have a lot, but I knew not all her pieces would fit in the smaller apartment. She told me she would like to donate them, so we made those arrangements. I also noticed the old bed and the need for new bedding, especially if we provided a new bed. I added these items to her list of assistance, as I knew with her painful knee she would not be able to shop for these items on her own.
Once the volunteer arrived with her food, we talked about additional help the volunteer could provide. The volunteer was happy to shop for what was needed for the move, and even offered to help pack boxes. We also arranged for a mover to move the remaining few pieces of furniture and personal belongings.
When the senior woman was finished eating, we all said our goodbyes. I promised to have checks for her overdue rent, utilities and to pay off her dental payments. I also told her we would provide her first month’s rent and security deposit at her new apartment, once she was able to move in. Paying these expenses for this senior woman would put her back on track, and allow her to keep up with her much-reduced rent in the future. The utilities for a small apartment would be much lower than in a drafty old home.
The senior woman was in tears again as she hugged me tightly and repeated, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
I took that moment to tell her about all of you and your generous donations that make our assistance possible. She again thanked us over and over.
The woman was able to move in even sooner than the initial one-month estimate. The volunteer helped to coordinate the move, and continued to drop off food when needed. Now that the senior woman is living in her new apartment, she is able to plan her much-needed knee surgery. In addition, she will have the help of a volunteer and even some of her new neighbors to check on her afterwards. The last time I called the senior woman, I again heard her crying, but this time they were happy tears. Happy tears caused by all of us working together to change the pains of poverty into the relief brought about by caring and sharing for those in need.
Every day, we receive requests for our assistance. In many communities there is no or little assistance for those living in the pains of poverty. People of every age are suffering in silence as they live without proper shelter, food, utilities and other daily necessities. Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease these pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
