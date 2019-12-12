Husband's dementia makes life hard for elderly couple

Dear W.C.,

I am writing about a man and woman who live in my apartment building. They are senior citizens, and the husband was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago. He was working part-time until about six months ago when his dementia became worse. I decided to stop by yesterday to drop off some cookies I had baked, because I felt they might need to be checked on. My instincts were correct, as I was shocked by how much they had declined. The husband had worsened since I had seen him last, and no longer remembered me. The husband was so hungry he ate almost the whole plate of cookies before his wife could stop him. I have no experience in social work and do not have any funds to help them, but I did run to a fast food restaurant and got them both burgers and shakes. They both ate them so fast I promised I would come back today with more food. I asked if I could pick anything up from the store for them, but the wife said they ran out of money for the month. She told me she had applied for housing assistance and other assistance when her husband was let go from his job, but it was all denied due to his past income, and they have to reapply soon. She said she used their social security to pay the rent and utilities and her husband’s prescriptions, but without her husband working, there is not enough for food and other necessities for the last week of every month. I really didn’t know what else to do other than to contact you. Please check in on this senior couple. They are both good people, and I feel so bad for what they are going through.