Husband's dementia makes life hard for elderly couple

Dear W.C.,
I am writing about a man and woman who live in my apartment building. They are senior citizens, and the husband was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago. He was working part-time until about six months ago when his dementia became worse. I decided to stop by yesterday to drop off some cookies I had baked, because I felt they might need to be checked on. My instincts were correct, as I was shocked by how much they had declined. The husband had worsened since I had seen him last, and no longer remembered me. The husband was so hungry he ate almost the whole plate of cookies before his wife could stop him. I have no experience in social work and do not have any funds to help them, but I did run to a fast food restaurant and got them both burgers and shakes. They both ate them so fast I promised I would come back today with more food. I asked if I could pick anything up from the store for them, but the wife said they ran out of money for the month. She told me she had applied for housing assistance and other assistance when her husband was let go from his job, but it was all denied due to his past income, and they have to reapply soon. She said she used their social security to pay the rent and utilities and her husband’s prescriptions, but without her husband working, there is not enough for food and other necessities for the last week of every month. I really didn’t know what else to do other than to contact you. Please check in on this senior couple. They are both good people, and I feel so bad for what they are going through.
Dear Readers,
From what the neighbor had told me about their situation, it was obvious the husband had been supplementing their income by working until his dementia made it impossible to work any longer. He would not be improving or be able to work again to provide this extra income, so now the task would be to reduce their expenses or increase their income. I would have to visit this senior couple for myself to see where our assistance would be most valuable.
I called the woman who wrote the letter asking for our assistance, and she agreed to meet me at the apartment. When I arrived, she let me in and while we walked to the senior couple’s apartment, she told me some more things she had learned since her first visit. The kind woman told me how she had dropped off groceries for them and made several meals, even though they did not ask her for these. I knew from our phone conversation that the neighbor woman is a single mother of two teenage children, and she told me this was not easy for her with her tight budget. I thanked her for her generosity to the senior couple, and she answered: “I could not leave this sweet woman and her husband without food. They have no one else that checks on them.”
When we got to the senior couple’s door, the neighbor woman knocked and we waited quietly. When the door was opened, I saw the smile on the senior woman’s face when she saw her neighbor, and then a look of surprise when she saw me. The neighbor woman introduced me to the senior woman, and when she began to tell her about our charity, the senior woman said: “You’re that man who writes in the newspaper. I have seen your column a few times. What are you doing here?”
I explained how the neighbor woman had been concerned about them and written a letter in their behalf. The senior woman looked like she was going to begin to cry, so the neighbor woman reached out and gave her a hug. She did begin to cry then, and the neighbor woman continued to comfort her.
Finally, the senior woman said: “You have been so nice to us. First you brought food and groceries, and now you bring this man to help. How can I ever repay you?”
The neighbor woman said, “By letting us in to talk and see if there is some way we can help even more.”
The senior woman asked: “Where are my manners? Please come in, come in.”
The first thing I noticed when I walked in was a senior man sitting in a chair looking off in the distance. He did not seem to even notice us coming in to the apartment. The senior woman walked to her husband and said his name several times before getting his attention. When he looked at the neighbor and I, he asked, “Who are these people?”
The neighbor woman said: “I am your neighbor. I brought you over those cookies the other day.”
He looked confused and said, “I don’t remember.”
The wife shook her head and told us how he does not remember anything that has happened recently. She said: “He lives in the past or inside himself most days now. He doesn’t talk to me much anymore.”
I could see the pain and sadness she had when she said those words. I asked how long they had been married, and she told me they had been married 61 years. She said, “We got married right out of high school when we were 18.”
She went to a hutch and pulled out an old wedding photo. I said, “What a handsome couple.”
And I truly meant it. They were a very handsome couple, and I could still see that, even with the disease that was ravaging her husband’s memories.
She asked her husband if he needed anything, reminding him to drink some of his water, and then we went to sit at the table together. The neighbor woman asked if the senior woman minded if she was there. The senior woman said: “What do I have to hide from you? You are the one who brought Sal here. You may as well stay.”
I asked the senior woman if she knew how our charity worked, and she admitted she did not, so I explained to her how we help people struggling in poverty pay for rent, utilities, food, toiletries, etc. I also told her about all of you and how you make our assistance possible. She listened quietly and then asked a few questions. I told her how I would need to make an assessment of their situation, as each person we help is different. When I asked if this would be okay, explaining I would need to see her bills and assess her food insecurity, she nodded in agreement.
I looked around the kitchen while the two women talked. There was very little food, and no fresh produce or other fresh foods. I began to take notes, listing the assistance they would need. It began with food being dropped off by a volunteer. I asked the senior woman to show me around the apartment, and she took me on a short tour of the small apartment.
When we walked past the husband, he again was staring vacantly out the window. The senior woman said: “That is all he does now. It progressed so fast. Just last year, he was still driving and shopping with me. Now he is starting to forget who I am already.”
The senior woman again had tears fill her eyes as she looked away, hoping I would not see them. I reached for her hand, and said: “It’s okay to cry in front of me. It could be therapeutic to just let it out.”
That was all the encouragement she needed, as she began to cry again.
I tried to comfort her the best I could, but what can you say to comfort someone who is watching their best friend, their nearly lifelong companion, slip away? She is now his full-time caregiver who has to remind him to do the most basic things he used to do automatically, and does not even remember who she is some days. She needed to talk to someone, and even have a good cry if it would help. I asked about any other family, and she told me they were never to have any children. They were on their own.
After she gathered the bills and other documents I asked to see, we sat to talk again at the table. I looked through her bills, making notes of late rent and writing down their expenses and income. They were running short each month, so I asked about any other assistance she had applied for. She had again applied for housing assistance and was waiting on that determination. She also had applied to be her husband’s full-time caregiver, and had just found out she was approved for that. When I added that income to their budget, they could just get by each month.
They would not find much cheaper rent anywhere, and the apartment building was in good shape. It was a first-floor apartment, and the senior woman had made it look very comfortable. She also had a good neighbor there who cared about them. I put together a budget for them, and the senior woman and I went over each expense. They had already been living extremely frugally, so there was very little change other than they would be able to purchase food for the last week of each month on my new plan, where previously they went hungry.
The senior woman listened as I went over how we would be helping them. We would provide three months rent, pay their overdue utilities and some into the future for the upcoming winter months, and we would provide gift cards for food, toiletries and gas. I also had taken a look at their old sagging mattress when the senior woman had complained about her back pain and insomnia. A new mattress would hopefully help both she and her husband to sleep much better and wake without the added physical pain in her already difficult life.
After a moment of shocked silence, the senior woman said, “Oh dear, I’m going to cry again.” Then the neighbor woman said, “Me, too.”
Both women began to cry as they grasped each other’s hands. I then told the senior woman how I would be having a volunteer come by with groceries, but this time the neighbor woman said: “That is not necessary. I can get their groceries. I want to continue to help, too.”
The senior woman tried to decline her help, saying, “You have done enough for us already.” But the neighbor woman would not take no for an answer. She made a commitment to help the senior couple several times a week when she was off work. She also said her teenage children could help, too. I was very happy to hear this arrangement, but made them all promise to call me if it did not work out, as I could still send a volunteer if necessary or if the neighbor was sick or out of town. They both promised they would do that.
I also gave the neighbor woman a gift card for groceries to replace what she had bought for this couple so far. She refused to take it, but when I insisted, she admitted she did need it and put it in her pocket.
By this time the senior woman had to get up to care for her husband. It was time for me to go as well. I walked over to say goodbye to her husband, and he again asked who I was. I told him I was there to help them, and for a moment I saw his eyes clear, and he said, “Thank you.”
I knew at that moment he knew what they were going through. His wife went to her husband and kissed his cheek, and I watched the tender moment as he looked into her eyes and kissed her back. Then he again looked away, and the moment was past. The wife smiled sadly, but said, “I am grateful for the small moments, no matter how brief, where I have my husband back.”
We said our goodbyes and thank yous to the neighbor woman for bringing this senior couple to our attention. The following week, I called the senior woman, and she shared how much better they were sleeping on their new mattress. Even her husband’s nighttime wanderings had slowed considerably. She also shared how grateful they were for healthy food in their kitchen and for all our assistance.
Thank you and God bless you for your donations that allowed us to share these blessings with not only this senior woman and her husband, but also many more people suffering in poverty over this past year.
Being able to help others is a blessing. Your support is a blessing. These are blessings that are needed all year long, not just over the holidays. We have been given these blessings to share with those less fortunate. As I read the stack of letters we have received over the past few weeks, I know it will take all our blessings combined to bring about the help these people so desperately need. I also know that thanks to you, we will be able to share our blessings with many, not just during the holidays but throughout the year.
Thank you and God bless you for all we accomplish together to ease the pains of poverty.
Health and happiness, love and God bless everyone, Sal
